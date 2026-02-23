Connect with us

Aviation

Payment Of Cash: FAAN set February 28 Dateline in Nigeria Airport

Published

3 days ago

on

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, has firmly reiterated the Authority’s resolve to fully implement a cashless payment system across all airport payment points nationwide, effective February 28, 2026.
The reaffirmation came during a visit by executives and members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), who sought clarification on the decision to discontinue cash transactions at airports in Lagos last Thursday.
The engagement provided an opportunity for robust dialogue, reflecting FAAN’s open-door policy and commitment to inclusive stakeholder consultation.
According to a statement by Henry Agbebire, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, the MD/CE emphasised that the transition to a cashless system is not only in line with global best practices in aviation management but also consistent with Federal Government directives aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency.
She referenced a Treasury Circular dated November 24, 2025, issued by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and signed by the Accountant General, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, mandating the cessation of cash transactions in all government dealings.
The directive followed approval by the Federal Executive Council for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to discontinue physical cash collections and payments as part of broader public finance reforms.
According to the MD/CE, “There is no going back on this decision.” She stressed that the cashless initiative aligns FAAN with national financial management reforms while positioning Nigeria’s airports for greater operational integrity, improved service delivery, and stronger revenue assurance.
Importantly, Mrs. Kuku noted that the reform also forms part of FAAN’s broader strategic agenda to deepen stakeholder engagement by fostering transparency, building trust, and ensuring that partners, unions, concessionaires, and service providers are carried along in key operational decisions.
By proactively engaging NUATE and other critical stakeholders, FAAN continues to demonstrate that institutional reforms and stakeholder collaboration must go hand in hand.Beyond compliance with government policy, the MD/CE highlighted the enormous benefits of a cashless system to the aviation ecosystem, including reduction in leakages, improved transaction traceability, faster service delivery, and enhanced public confidence in airport operations.
Addressing concerns raised about the use of Paystack as a third-party platform, she clarified that Paystack merely serves as a payment gateway for processing transactions.
She assured stakeholders that no revenue is paid into any Paystack account, as all payments are made directly from Point of Sale (POS) terminals into designated Federal Government accounts.
The NUATE delegation was comprehensively briefed on the processes and strategies put in place to ensure a seamless transition by the February 28, 2026 deadline.
At the end of the engagement, the Union members expressed satisfaction with the explanations provided and acknowledged that the implementation framework is both tenable and practical.
The move marks another significant milestone in FAAN’s ongoing reform agenda, reinforcing its commitment to modernising airport operations, strengthening institutional accountability, and promoting constructive engagement with stakeholders across the aviation value chain.
By: Enoch Epelle
Aviation

March 28 Rollout: FAAN Directs Airlines Integration Into National Single Window

Published

3 days ago

on

February 23, 2026

By

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has directed all cargo airline operators to integrate their operations with the National Single Window (NSW) platform ahead of its official rollout in March 2026, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency, efficiency, and revenue collection in Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.
In a statement released last Tuesday to The Tide Correspondent at Omagwa Airport in Portharcourt, FAAN disclosed that its Directorate of Cargo Development and Services, in collaboration with the NSW implementation team, recently engaged key stakeholders across the aviation and cargo value chain to prepare them for the transition to the digital platform.
The statement said that during the engagement, cargo airline operators were directed by the Minister of Finance to begin submitting their air cargo manifests through the National Single Window platform as part of preparations for the official launch scheduled for March 27, 2026.
To ensure a seamless transition, FAAN said structured training sessions would be conducted for operators and other stakeholders ahead of the rollout to guarantee smooth adoption and effective utilisation of the system.
The National Single Window project, inaugurated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in April 2024, is designed to centralise and digitise the processing of trade documentation, including manifests, permits, licences and customs declarations, through a single electronic gateway.
With the platform entering its first operational phase on March 27, 2026, stakeholders expect significant improvements in the way trade-related processes are handled, particularly for freight forwarders, licensed customs agents and cargo operators.
According to project principals, the successful launch of the system is expected to boost the efficient collection of customs duties and other trade-related taxes by allowing traders to submit all required documentation electronically via one platform, eliminating the need to interface separately with multiple government agencies.
Other anticipated benefits include reduced administrative costs, improved transparency, enhanced security of trade procedures and increased foreign investment driven by a more predictable and efficient trade environment.
FAAN, MTN Nigeria Launch Free Wifi Service At Lagos, Abuja Airports
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has partnered with MTN Nigeria to provide free WiFi services at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Terminal 2 in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.
The service was officially launched on Thursday at the Lagos terminal.
FAAN’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Olubunmi Kuku, who was represented at the event by the Director of Airport Operations, Abdullahi Mahmood, said the initiative is part of efforts to improve passenger experience and expand digital infrastructure at Nigerian airports.
According to FAAN, the service will be extended to the MMIA temporary terminal and other international airports across the country within the next three months.
Officials said the project is structured as a public-private partnership between FAAN and MTN Nigeria.
Speaking at the event, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, who represented the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, said the company would ensure the service remains reliable and secure.
While FAAN described the rollout as a step toward modernising airport facilities, details of the funding model and long-term maintenance structure were not disclosed at the launch.
Airport users have long complained about limited or unreliable internet connectivity at major Nigerian terminals, particularly during peak travel periods.
However, FAAN did not immediately indicate whether the free service would be time-limited per user or subject to bandwidth restrictions.
By: Enoch Epelle
Aviation

Aviation Professionals Want Agencies Boards’ Inauguration 

Published

7 months ago

on

July 28, 2025

By

As a measure to curb corruption and restore accountability, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), has called on the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to push for the urgent formation and inauguration of governing boards for all other aviation agencies.
ANAP’s Secretary General,  AbdulRasaq Saidu, made this call at the weekend when interacting with aviation correspondents, in reaction to recent inauguration of Board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).
Keyamo had recently inaugurated the FAAN board, more than six months after its members were appointed by President Bola Tinubu, where Dr. Umar Ganduje was named Board Chairman, with FAAN’s Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, as the Vice Chairman.
Other board members include representatives from the Ministries of Justice, Defence, Tourism, and Aviation, as well as professionals from the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, and FAAN’s legal department.
The ANAP scribe there urged the aviation Minister not to stop at FAAN but to ensure that all aviation parastatals are given functional boards to restore order and credibility to the sector.
He, however, commended Keyamo for recently inaugurating the board of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria but stressed that more needed to be done.
Saidu also warned that the continued delay in constituting boards for other aviation agencies creates room for unchecked abuses, including illegal contracts, fraudulent employment practices, and mismanagement.
“The absence of governing boards violates the enabling Acts that established these agencies. Only properly constituted boards can enforce discipline, ensure due process in decision-making, and provide oversight to prevent corruption”, Saidu said.
He emphasised that the aviation unions, including ANAP, have consistently raised concerns about poor governance and lack of transparency within the aviation system.
He called on President Bola Tinubu to act swiftly by appointing board members for all relevant agencies, in the interest of fairness and aviation safety.
Saidu also tackled the former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, for failing to inaugurate any boards during his eight-year tenure, despite appointments being made by former President Muhammadu Buhari.
“ANAP raised the alarm several times under Sirika’s leadership, but nothing changed. That lapse has continued under the current administration, and it must be addressed now”, Saidu stated.

By: Corlins Walter

Aviation

NAMA Boosting Security Of Nigeria’s Airspace

Published

4 years ago

on

March 16, 2022

By

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), established via the Act of Parliament, has the mandate to provide safe, efficient, effective and economic air navigation services to airspace users, through deployment of new technologies and dedicated workforce.
The vision is for NAMA to be one of the leading Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP) in the w
NAMA’s Acting Managing Director,orld.
Mr Mathew Pwajok, said the agency had initiated relevant projects to enable it live up to expectation.
He spoke recently when he featured at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.
Pwajok said the government was ready to install Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ISL) in three international airports in the country.
He listed the airports as: Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Port Harcourt International Airport and the Katsina Airport, bringing airports with Category 3 ILS to five.
According to him, ILS is a navigational equipment that provides lateral guidance for an aircraft, sky guidance for the aircraft and the longitudinal guidance for the aircraft when landing.
“Navigational facility is one of the very critical requirements for access into an airport safely, efficiently and economically. We place very high premium on the procurement and installation of navigational equipment.
“Over the past five years, we have deployed significantly a large number of navigational equipment. I can go through some of them by justifying my statement.
“Currently, we have installed what we call Category 3 Instrument Landing System (ILS) at Lagos and Abuja airports.
“We are also planning to install addition ones in Kano, Port Harcourt and Katsina.”
The NAMA chief, who explained that Category 3 landing system was the highest category for landing anywhere in the world, said that government was set to invest heavily to ensure that all the nation’s international airports had the facility.
Pwajok said that lighting system would complement Category 3.
He said that Category 3 approach system was also required to guide pilots, using the instrument landing system.
“Currently, we have installed instrument landing system of Category 2 that requires what we call low visibility operations.
“In operations, where the visibility is below 800m and not lower than 300m, we use what we call a Category 2 instrument landing system.
“For a Category 1 instrument landing system, which are few, you need 800m visibility or more.
“That is to say, visibility must be about 1km (1,000m) for you to be able to do a Catigory1 landing system, the lowest of the three categories.
“For Category 3, when the aircraft and the flight crew are adequately certified for it, with the visual lighting system available, you can basically land in zero visibility, “he said.
Pwajok said that Category 2 ILS was installed in Sokoto, Kano, Minna, Kaduna, Maiduguri, Yola, Jos, Enugu and Benin airports.
He said that Category 2 ILS was currently being installed in Ilorin, Ibadan and Akure airports, noting that some state airports such as Gombe, Kebbi, Bayelsa and Anambra had already installed Category 2 ILS facilities.
The NAMA boss explained that the airport at Lafia in Nasarawa State, which also had Category 2 ILS had not been opened to services because it had not yet been inaugurated.
Pwajok said that Categroy1 facilities were still being used in few airports, pointing out that government had planned to replace them with Category 2 ILS.
“We have other equipment that can guide airplanes to airports and we call them Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), a ground-based electronic system that provides information for high and low altitude routes and airport approaches.
“The VOR is like a broadcast station. It transmits information. Unlike radio station where you tune and hear music, for this navigational facility, when you tune, it gives you directional guidance.
“It directs you for example, if you are going to Lagos, it shows you where the direction to Lagos is. So you fly on that flight path.
“It will also give you the distance to where you are going as well as distance from where you are coming from,” Pwajok said.
The NAMA boss further said the agency was currently upgrading control towers in four international airports to enhance air traffic management.
Pwajok said that the control towers, installed over 10 years ago, were obsolete and as such needed to be upgraded.
“On our project, we currently have a safe tower project. In 2005/2006, we have some air craft crashes.
“In 2007, the Obasanjo government implemented what we called the safe tower, which simply refers to automated air travel management system at the control towers of Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt airports.
“Now, these systems after over 10 years are due for upgrade and currently that is what we are doing to upgrade the control tower at the four international airports- Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt.
“ This is to bring them in line with the right capacity, the right functionality and capability for enhanced air traffic management at these airports,’’ he said.
Pwajok explained that a total raider coverage, that was inaugurated over 10 years ago by then President Goodluck Jonathan also needed an upgrade.
He said the Federal Government approved N28 billion for the upgrade of the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria (TRACON).
“They are in nine locations – Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, Ilorin, Obubra in Cross Rivers, Maiduguri, Talata-Mafara in Kebbi and Numan in Adamawa.
“These equipment provide a complete coverage of Nigeria on raider, so aircraft flight within the country are seen and controlled by air traffic controllers in the radar.
“So, the equipment are being upgraded to be in line with global standards and also in line with the expectations of increased traffic volume and requirement for safety and efficiency of flight.
“So this project is currently ongoing and we are doing a survey movement raider and ground control at Lagos and Abuja that will provide surface guidance for aircraft,” he said.
He said once they were upgraded, there would then be a surveillance control from departure gate to arrival gate that would be fully automated.
He added that there would be an automated system that would sequence aircraft on departure, stressing that this would completely reduce delays.
“At the moment what we do is that the air traffic controller uses his judgment to determine which aircraft comes first.
“But automated system will detect the speed of an aircraft, the performance and the direction the aircraft is coming from and will now have an air traffic controller to sequence them on arrival.
“We are implementing that in Lagos and Abuja, and hopefully by this year, this project will be completed as it is one of our key projects,’’ he added.
Pwajok said the country currently has 13 modernised and automated control tower projects to enhance air traffic control at the airports, adding that similar projects had been completed in Zaria and Kastina states.
He said that the control towers had been integrated with metrological data, where regular weather reports would be brought into the system.
On navigation, he said the agency had deployed a very High Frequency Omni-directional radio-range (VOR) Doppler that would guide aircraft, either over flying on airspace or flying from one airport to the other.
He said that this equipment had replaced initial landing system instrument, adding that the satellite navigation system that gives precision on aeronautical management had been deployed.
According to him, Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) have been installed in 26 locations – 24 in airports, one in NAMA and one in NEMA headquarters to facilitate search and rescue.
According to him, this VSAT will provide digital exchange of information at a very high speed and voice exchange of information using ground radius and air ground communication between air traffic controllers and pilots.
He said if fully completed, it would enhance air ground communication, ground to ground communication and electronic management of information of flight movement.
The NAMA boss assured that the agency would do all within its powers to boost air safety in Nigeria.

By: Gabriel Agbeja
Agbeja writes for News Agency of Nigeria NAN

