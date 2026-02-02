Palace Share Points With Forest 

Ismaila Sarr’s first-half penalty enabled Crystal Palace to claim a hard-fought Premier League draw at 10-man Nottingham Forest.

The result moves the Eagles up to 14th, while Forest are three points further back in 17th, six clear of the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche will feel that his Forest team arguably deserved better after going ahead when Morgan Gibbs-White calmly chested the ball and opened the scoring with a composed close-range finish.

However, the key moment arrived on the stroke of half-time when home defender Neco Williams was given a straight red card for handling Jefferson Lerma’s goal-bound header.

It provided Palace with a route back into a contest in which they had been distinctly second best, with Senegal forward Sarr stroking home from the penalty spot.

To compound matters for Forest, goalkeeper Matz Sels went off injured at half-time on a day when they unveiled new signing Stefan Ortega prior to kick-off.

But instead of sitting back, the hosts played on the front foot when they could and the likes of Gibbs-White and Ola Aina had opportunities to put them back in front.

While the result arrests Palace’s run of three consecutive defeats they remain without a victory in 12 matches in all competitions.