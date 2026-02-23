NUPRC Unveils Metering Facility To Curb Oil Losses

In the bid to tighten accountability in the crude oil sector, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has inaugurated a Gravimetric Multifaceted Flow Metering Calibration Facility in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The facility, the first of its kind in West Africa, addresses the hydra-headed, long-standing industry challenge of uncertainty in crude measurement, as a result of inaccurate metering, which has contributed to disputes, revenue leakages and reliance on overseas laboratories for calibration.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, commended Engineering Automation Technology Limited (EATL), the indigenous firm that developed the facility, for its vision, belief, courage, and patriotism in investing in the project.

Represented by the Deputy Director for Development in the NUPRC, Manuel Ibituroko, Eyesan described the plant as “a transformative leap forward,” featuring zero-touch automation, tamper-proof audit trails and high-precision gravimetric standards designed to eliminate human error and minimise downtime.

According to the regulator, accurate measurement would curb revenue losses, strengthen reserves management, and free public funds for infrastructure, healthcare, and education, while positioning Nigeria as a regional hub for metering excellence.

Earlier, the EATL Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, EATL, Dr. Emmanuel Okon, said the project emerged from Nigeria’s local content drive after indigenous companies were encouraged in 2020 to build in-country technical capacity.

“Without dependable calibration, even advanced meters produce inconsistent narratives. With it, we align on a unified truth,” he said.

Okon said the facility incorporates traceable standards, automated data capture, and documented uncertainty budgets certified to international benchmarks, allowing regulators, auditors, and commercial partners to rely on a single verified dataset.

The facility, he further explained, can calibrate turbine, ultrasonic, Coriolis, electromagnetic, and positive displacement meters, which are critical devices used to determine volumes of crude flowing through pipelines and export terminals — thereby improving operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and production optimisation.

In his words, “This facility promises streamlined revenue reconciliation and compelling investment cases, as Nigerian oil producers will now experience reduced measurement uncertainties.

“It empowers regulators and oil field operators to demonstrate precision, while communities receive transparent insights into production, royalties, and environmental impacts. Such clarity fosters social license, which is the essential and ongoing consent that sustains exploration and production.

It would be noted that the project was executed under NUPRC oversight with support from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and other stakeholders, ensuring certificates are recognised for statutory reporting and compliance..

The facility is also projected to develop technical hubs within the host community, create hundreds of skilled jobs, and deepen domestic technical expertise in petroleum measurement technology.

Industry analysts expect the development to improve transparency in royalties and taxes, tackle crude oil theft, and enhance investor confidence through verifiable production figures.