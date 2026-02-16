NSF 2026: Slow Pace Of Work Worry Stakeholders In Enugu

The stakeholders are also worried that since the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) met in September last year, the LOC has not met again to continue work on the festival.

The MOC and the LOC met on September 15, 2026 and agreed on early preparations for the Festival.

Among other things, members were updated on the state of the facilities and ongoing construction works after which they agreed to meet again in October 2025 to further assess readiness and provide guidance as preparations advance.

Among the facilities slated for the games is the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, which the LOC said would be revamped comprehensively to make it “unrecognisable.”

The LOC also said that a brand new multi-purpose games village will be constructed at the Awgu Games Village site, while a new Olympic-sized swimming pool would be built for the games.

But some stakeholders said yesterday that since the last meeting in 2025, members of the LOC have not been carried along “and we don’t know what is going on.”

A stakeholder at the NSC told The Guardian yesterday that Enugu State has “kept everybody in the dark and we don’t know what is going on.”