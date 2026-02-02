NNPCL Unveils Gas Master Plan 2026 …….Targets 10bcf/day production

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has unveiled its Gas Master Plan 2026, targeting 10 billion cubic feet of daily gas production to drive industrialisation and strengthen Nigeria’s energy security.

The company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen, at the Weekend.

The plan, launched at the NNPC Towers in Abuja, signalled a renewed push by the Federal Government and industry stakeholders to translate Nigeria’s vast gas resources into economic value through disciplined execution, infrastructure development and market expansion.

The NNPCL noted that the Gas Master Plan 2026 marks a strategic shift from policy formulation to execution across Nigeria’s gas value chain prioritising cost optimisation, operational excellence and systematic resource development.

The statement quoted the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo as saying “Today’s launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven and execution-focused gas sector aligned with Nigeria’s development aspirations.

“Nigeria is fundamentally a gas nation. With one of the largest proven gas reserves in Africa, our challenge has never been potential, but translational”.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bashir Ojulari, described the NGMP 2026 as a bold, execution-anchored roadmap designed to unlock Nigeria’s immense gas potential and elevate the country into a globally competitive gas hub.

Ojulari said, “The Plan is structured not just to deliver – but to exceed- the Presidential mandate of increasing national gas production to 10 billion cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2030, while catalysing over 60 billion dollars in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030.”

According to the statement, NNPCL estimates that the roadmap could catalyse more than $60 billion in new investments across the oil and gas value chain by the end of the decade.

It said “plan was developed using a collaborative and investor-centric approach, with alignment across operators, partners and financiers.

Key focus areas include gas supply to power generation, compressed natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas, Mini-LNG and industrial off takers”.

Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers’ Group, Adegbite Falade, said the plan would help bridge the gap between policy intent and execution.

On his part, the Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section, Matthieu Bouyer, the statement said, commended NNPC Ltd for the ambition behind the roadmap.

The Gas Master Plan 2026 outlines ambitious production and investment targets aimed at strengthening domestic supply and boosting exports.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu