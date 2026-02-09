NLC Threatens Nationwide Protest Over Electoral Act Amendment

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has warned of potential nationwide protests and election boycotts over what it described as confusion and contradictory positions by the Senate on amendments to the Electoral Act, particularly regarding electronic transmission of election results.

The labour union accused the Senate of undermining public confidence in Nigeria’s electoral process by failing to clearly state whether electronic transmission of results would be mandatory.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) expresses deep concern over the confusion and contradictory narratives emerging from the Senate regarding the amendment to the 2022 Electoral Act, particularly on electronic transmission of results,” NLC President Joe Ajaero said in a statement, yesterday.

According to the NLC, the lack of clarity surrounding the Senate’s decision threatens electoral integrity and public trust, stressing that “Nigerians deserve a transparent system where votes are not only counted but seen to be counted.”

“Public records suggest the proposed amendment to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit results electronically in real time was not adopted, with the existing discretionary provision retained.

“This has generated nationwide apprehension, and subsequent explanations have only added to the confusion,” the union added.

It warned that “legislative ambiguity” at a critical period following the 2023 general elections could institutionalise doubt within the electoral system.

The labour body demanded that the Senate issue an “immediate, official, and unambiguous account” of the exact provisions passed, including the final wording and the rationale behind its decision.

“The National Assembly leadership must also ensure the harmonisation process produces a final bill with crystal-clear provisions; any ambiguity in the transmission and collation of results is a disservice to our democracy,” the statement read.

The NLC insisted that the amended Electoral Act must provide a clear mandate compelling INEC to electronically transmit and collate results from polling units in real time, warning that failure to do so could trigger mass action.

“Failure to add electronic transmission in real time will lead to mass action before, during and after the election, or total boycott of the election,” the Congress said.

“Nigerian workers and citizens are watching closely. Our nation must choose the path of clarity and integrity. We need to avoid the same confusion that trailed the new Tax Acts. The time for honest, people-focused legislation is now,” NLC stated.

The warning follows the Senate’s passage of the Electoral Act 2022 (Repeal and Re-enactment) Amendment Bill 2026 through its third reading on February 4, 2026.

In passing the bill, the upper chamber voted down Clause 60(3), which would have required presiding officers to electronically transmit results from polling units directly to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing portal in real time.

The rejected clause aimed to make the process mandatory.

The lawmaker replaced it with the current discretionary “transfer” of results, which allows electronic transmission only after votes are counted and publicly announced at polling units.

Civil society groups and opposition figures have condemned the Senate’s decision, labelling it a setback for Nigeria’s democratic progress.

Senate President Akpabio has, however, defended the chamber’s actions, insisting during a public event that the Senate did not reject electronic transmission and vowing not to be intimidated.

Meanwhile, the Senate has fixed Tuesday, February 10, 2026, for an emergency plenary sitting, possibly to reconsider the rejected amendment amid public outcry and potential legal challenges from figures such as lawyer Femi Falana.