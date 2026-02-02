Look man To Join Atletico Madrid 

Ademola Lookman is set to join Atletico Madrid from Atalanta for 35m euros (£30.3m).

The 28-year-old forward will travel to Spain to undergo a medical with the two clubs having agreed the fee for his transfer.

London-born, the Nigeria international has played in Serie A since 2022, scoring 55 times for Atalanta following a move from RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

His goals included a hat-trick in the Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, which secured the club’s first European trophy and ended the German side’s 51-match unbeaten run.

He was only the sixth player to score a treble in a European club final and the first since 1975.

Lookman went on to be crowned the African Footballer of the Year that same year.

He began his career at Charlton Athletic, playing his first game in 2015, before moving to Everton two years later where he scored on his Premier League debut.

However, after failing to impose himself following the £11m move, he enjoyed a successful loan spell with RB Leipzig in the first half of 2018 and moved permanently to Germany in July 2019 for a fee of £22.5m.

His first full season with the team was a disappointment as he made just one Bundesliga start during a campaign disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

He then spent two seasons back on loan in the Premier League, first with Fulham and then Leicester City, before switching to Atalanta where his fortunes were transformed.

Bayer Drop Bundesliga Points, Again

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich failed to win for the second league game in a row as they played out an entertaining draw at Hamburg.

Fabio Vieira, on loan from Arsenal, scored a 34th-minute penalty, after Joshua Kimmich had fouled Nicolai Remberg, to give the hosts the lead.

England captain Harry Kane equalised for Bayern eight minutes later with a sublime turn and finish for his 22nd league goal of the season.

Vincent Kompany’s side went ahead just a minute after the break when Michael Olise provided a clever assist for half-time substitute Luis Diaz to slot home.

But Luka Vuskovic arrowed a powerful header into the net from William Mikelbrencis’ cross as Hamburg got back on level terms.

With 16 minutes remaining, Vieira had a chance to score his second when Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer came rushing out of his goal, but Alphonso Davies made a superb sliding clearance on the line.

Bayern, who lost their first league game of the season previous weekend at home to Augsburg, are nine points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund having played a game more, while Hamburg are 13th.