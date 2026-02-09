Oil & Energy
Host Comm.Development: NUPRC Commits To Enforce PIA 2021
Take Concrete Action To Boost Oil Production, FG Tells IOCs
Speaking at the close of a panel session at the just concluded 2026 Nigerian International Energy Summit, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said the government had created an enabling environment for oil companies to operate effectively.
Lokpobiri stressed that the performance of the petroleum industry is fundamentally tied to the success of upstream operators, noting that the Nigerian economy remains largely dependent on foreign exchange earnings from the sector.
According to him, “I have always maintained that the success of the oil and gas industry is largely dependent on the success of the upstream. From upstream to midstream and downstream, everything is connected. If we do not produce crude oil, there will be nothing to refine and nothing to distribute. Therefore, the success of the petroleum sector begins with the success of the upstream.
“I am also happy with the team I have had the privilege to work with, a community of committed professionals. From the government’s standpoint, it is important to state clearly that there is no discrimination between indigenous producers and other operators.
“You are all companies operating in the same Nigerian space, under the same law. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) does not differentiate between local and foreign companies. While you may operate at different scales, you are governed by the same regulations. Our expectation, therefore, is that we will continue to work together, collaborate, and strengthen the upstream sector for the benefit of all Nigerians.”
The minister pledged the federal government’s continued efforts to sustain its support for the industry through reforms, tax incentives and regulatory adjustments aimed at unlocking the sector’s full potential.
“We have provided extensive incentives to unlock the sector’s potential through reforms, tax reliefs and regulatory changes. The question now is: what will you do in return? The government has given a lot.
Now is the time for industry players to reciprocate by investing, producing and delivering results,” he said.
Lokpobiri added that Nigeria’s success in the upstream sector would have positive spillover effects across Africa, while failure would negatively impact the continent’s midstream and downstream segments.
“We have talked enough. This is the time to take concrete actions that will deliver measurable results and transform this industry,” he stated.
It would be noted that Nigeria’s daily average oil production stood at about 1.6 million barrels per day in 2025, a significant shortfall from the budget benchmark of 2.06 million barrels per day.
PETROAN Cautions On Risks Of P’Harcourt Refinery Shutdown
The energy expert further warned that repeated public admissions of incompetence by NNPC leadership risk eroding investor confidence, weakening Nigeria’s energy security framework, and undermining years of policy efforts aimed at domestic refining, price stability, and job creation.
He described as most worrisome the assertion that there is no urgency to restart the Port Harcourt Refinery because the Dangote Refinery is currently meeting Nigeria’s petroleum needs.
“Such a statement is annoying, unacceptable, and indicative of leadership that is not solution-centric,” he said.
The PETROAN National PRO reiterated that Nigeria cannot continue to normalise waste, institutional failure, and retrospective justification of poor decisions stressing that admitting failure is only meaningful when followed by accountability, reforms, and a clear, credible plan to prevent recurrence.
World Bank-Funded $500m Meters To Be Given Free, Says BPE ……….Urges Customers To Beware Of Extortion
According to him, the Federal Government has provided the meters to eliminate estimated billings from the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).
Speaking alongside other industry stakeholders at the media briefing on DISREP supply, in Abuja, Gbeleyi said 182,000 meters are already installed under the DISREP, which he stressed are for all.
The BPE boss stressed that the meters are for customers who have no meters, however the government has granted DisCos request to allow them deploy 20 per cent of the meters for replacement of faulty or expiring meters.
“These meters are to be deployed and installed freely. Anybody asking you to bring money, kindly report to the utility because most of the time, the extortion is between the installers or staff of the DisCos and the customers.This is not inclusive of the management.”
