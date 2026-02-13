Group Rallies Support For Ogoni Varsity

A group known as ‘Ogoni Beyond Oil and Politics’ has called on multinational oil companies operating in the area to support the newly established Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET), in the Koroma/Saakpenwa area of Rivers State.

The group also solicited the training of Ogoni youths to play major roles in the oil and gas industry which is a major area of demand in the Niger Delta.

Convener of the group and the Paramount Ruler of ancient Barako Community in the Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, HRH Kadilo Kabari, made the call during an advocacy visit to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Chinedu Mmon.

Kabari said the call became necessary following the ongoing discussion by the Federal Government and Ogoni stakeholders to resume oil exploration in Ogoniland.

He said it is important for the companies planning to explore oil in Ogoniland to take advantage of the presence of the university to start training young Ogoni people in skill areas and courses relevant to their operations.

He emphasized that the call was in tandem with the Petroleum Industry Act which makes provision for training and development of local content by operators.

“The Federal Government, particularly under His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu, has shown a lot of restitution, a lot of commitment to addressing the issues that affected the Ogoni people. A whole lot of confidence-building measures, the greatest of which is establishing this university.

“It is not what only the government can do. The charge to companies or investors is that you don’t reap where you did not sow. The Petroleum Industry Act makes it mandatory to build human capacity in areas where you want to operate.

“This university offers an opportunity for such investment in our people. It should be grabbed, it should be maximized,” he said.

The group also advocated for strategic enrolment of Ogoni youths into relevant courses in the university so as to prepare them to play major roles in the oil and gas sector when exploration resumes.

Kabari noted that the university has secured accreditation for many courses relevant to the future of Ogoniland such as Geology, Information and Communication Technology, Engineering, Environmental Sciences which offer “opportunities for tomorrow.”

?While congratulating the pioneer Vice Chancellor of FUET for holding its matriculation/founder’s day ceremony exactly a year after the institution was established, the group expressed the hope that in the next four years, the human capacity development ratio in Ogoniland would have tripled.

?Kabari, a member of the governing board of the University of Port Harcourt, assured the VC of the group’s readiness to partner the management of the university in areas of advocacy and any other support necessary.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor lauded the group and its mission which is a shared vision of moving Ogoni forward beyond reliance on oil and politics.

Mmon emphasized that the future of Ogoni lies in building manpower and not solely in oil and politics, stressing, “Ogoni needs to move beyond mere survival”.

He lauded the wisdom of the Ogoni people in demanding for a university in the ongoing dialogue with the Federal Government, describing it as a forward-looking decision, recognizing its importance for transformation and sustainable development.

?Mmom added, “The university acts as a “propulsive industry” attracting resources and people from within and outside Ogoni. A mini-market has emerged, offering goods similar to those found in larger cities, property values have significantly increased, boosting the local economy and leading to more property development and trickling down effects.

?”The University’s presence will lead to the development of other social infrastructure,” he said.