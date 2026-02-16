Politics
Group Continues Push For Real Time Election Results Transmission
As the controversy over the transmission of election results continues across the country, the Defence For Human Rights And Democracy (DHRD), a pro democracy organisation in the country, has criticised the National Assembly for not giving express approval to real time transmission of elections results.
To this end, the group is calling on all civil society organisations in the country to mobilise and push for a better Electoral Reform in the country.
This was contained in a press statement titled, “Defence For Human Rights and Democracy Demands Real Time Election Transmission of Result”, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.
The group described the refusal of compulsory real time transmission of result results by the Senate as undemocratic, adding that the situation will give room for election manipulation, rigging and voters apathy.
It said that the provision of mandatory real time transmission of election results would have significant improvement on the nation’s democracy.
According to the statement, “Since the return of democracy in 1999 to date, it is 27 years, so our Democracy has metamorphosed from being nascent and as such significant improvement should have been recorded.
“Defence For Human Rights And Democracy (DHRD), is really disappointed at the National Assembly, especially the upper chamber (Senate) for not approving ‘Real Time Electronic Transmission of Election Result’.
“This undemocratic act of theirs, if not tamed, will give room for election manipulation and rigging’”.
Signed by Comrade Clifford Christopher Solomon on behalf of the organisation, the statement further said, “The Defence For Human Rights and Democracy unequivocally supports real time transmission of election result”, stressing that his group will resist any act by the National Assembly to undermine the nation’s democracy.
“DHRD,unequivocally supports ‘True Democracy’, which is Government of the people, by the people and for the people.
“Therefore, anything that will crash the hope of Nigerians to Freely, Fairly and Transparently elect candidates of their choice in any given election should and will be vehemently resisted because good governance begins with leaders elected through credible process. By so doing, leaders have entered a social contract with the citizens to equitably manage their affairs and abundant resources”, the statement added.
It urged the National Assembly to revisit the issue in order to avoid civil unrest.
According to the DHRD, “To avoid civil unrest,voters apathy, election rigging and manipulation, rather to promote citizens participation, advancing our Democracy and entrenching free, fair, credible and acceptable electoral outcome, the National Assembly should amend the electoral act in a manner that will deepen our democracy and boost citizens confidence.
“On this note, The Defence For Human Rights And Democracy (DHRD), is calling on all other civil society organisations (CSOs) to mobilise, organise and push for a better electoral act amendment by the National Assembly”.
By: John Bibor
FG’s Economic Policies Not Working – APC Chieftain
A senator who represented Taraba Central, Mr Abubakar Yusuf, has declared that the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu are not yielding the expected results.
His comment is one of the strongest internal critiques yet from within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The comment underscores the growing dissatisfaction within sections of the ruling party over the direction and impact of the administration’s economic reforms amid rising living costs and fiscal pressures across the country.
Mr Yusuf, who served in the Senate between 2015 and 2023 under the platform of the APC, made the remarks during an appearance on national television.
Responding to a question on whether the administration’s economic direction, often referred to as Tinubunomics, was working, Mr Yusuf answered in the contrary.
“For me, it is not working. I am a member of the APC. I would be the last person to hide the facts”, he said.
He said while the government might be operating diligently within its policy structure, the framework itself is ill-suited to Nigeria’s current realities
“Within the policy framework, yes, they are doing their best, but it is not the framework that is suitable for Nigeria at the point in time that President Asiwaju came into power,” he said.
Mr Yusuf criticised the immediate removal of fuel subsidy on the day the president was sworn in, arguing that the decision lacked sufficient consultation and planning.
“I am one of those who say President Asiwaju ought to have waited. Not on the day he was sworn in to say subsidy is gone. On what basis?”, he asked.
He urged broader engagement before major fiscal decisions are taken.
“Sit down with your cabinet, sit down with your ministers, sit down with your advisers,” he said, dismissing the argument that subsidy removal was justified solely on grounds of corruption.
The former lawmaker identified “structural flaws” in the country’s budgeting system, particularly the envelope budgeting model.
“One of the basic problems is that before you budget, you should have a plan. The envelope system we have been operating has been you budget before you plan. That has been a major issue”, he said.
He argued that allocating spending ceilings without aligning them to concrete development strategies inevitably weakens implementation and delivery.
“If you give me an envelope which is contrary to my plan, whether it is plus or minus, there is no way I am going to implement my plan. It is bound to fail,” he said.
Mr Yusuf called for the scrapping of the envelope budgeting system, noting that he had consistently opposed it even during his years in the National Assembly.
“It is not good for us. It is not going to work well for us,” he said.
He further blamed poor capital releases and persistent deficit financing for undermining budget performance over the years.
“We could not meet 60 percent of our capital budget in all these years. No releases. If you make a budget and the release is very poor, there is no way the budget will be executed”, he stated.
According to him, weak fund disbursement mechanisms and reliance on deficit financing have entrenched a cycle of underperformance.
“Our budget ought to have been a surplus budget, but all our budgets have always been deficit financing budgets,” Mr Yusuf added.
Reps To Meet,’Morrow Over INEC’s 2027 Election Timetable
The Nigerian House of Representatives has resolved to reconvene for an emergency session tomorrow February 17, 2026, to deliberate on issues arising from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) release of the timetable for the 2027 general elections.
The decision was disclosed in a statement issued by the House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi, who described the electoral body’s announcement as one of “constitutional and national significance.”
INEC had fixed February 20, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
According to the statement, members of the Green Chamber were notified of the emergency sitting through an internal memorandum from the Speaker’s office.
The session is expected to focus on legislative matters connected to the newly released timetable, reflecting the House’s resolve to act promptly on issues affecting the nation’s democratic process.
Rep. Rotimi noted that all related businesses would be treated with urgency and urged lawmakers to prioritise attendance in view of the importance of the deliberations.
INEC had on Friday formally unveiled the comprehensive schedule for the 2027 polls, including timelines for party primaries slated for July to September 2026, as well as the commencement of Continuous Voter Registration in April 2026.
The development comes amid ongoing consultations and proposed amendments to the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general elections.
2027: Diri Unveils RHA LG Coordinators, APC Congress Panel
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has inaugurated coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) in the eight local government areas for the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Governor Diri charged the coordinators to mobilise members of the party for the ward, local government and state congresses and ensure success for the APC at all levels, stating that the state coordinator remained Chief Tiwei Orunimighe.
He urged the RHA to operate an inclusive leadership at the local government and state levels as well as work with the South-South Zonal Coordinator, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, former governor of Delta State.
The Bayelsa State governor gave the charge during the APC stakeholders meeting at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall in Yenagoa, cautioning leaders of the party against divisive tendencies.
He urged party stakeholders to ensure unity of purpose and success in their various wards and local government areas, while also imploring members to shelve personal political ambitions for now and focus on President Bola Tinubu’s second term re-election bid in 2027.
“We’re aware that some of you have personal political ambitions. However, put such ambitions on hold for now. You belong to a political party that has only one ambition that is above every other ambition, which is the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.
So, the major purpose of this meeting is to ensure that the nomination of President Tinubu as the only presidential candidate of the APC in the forthcoming election is our number one priority”, he said.
The RHA local government coordinators are Kuro Matthias Nyenye (Nembe), Dr. Godson Torukuru (Yenagoa), Uroh Kiani (Brass) and Engr. Biewari Orupeighe (Southern Ijaw)
Others are High Chief Okubokakpo Ombu (Sagbama), Chief Ebinyo Turner (Ogbia), Rt.Hon. Tonye Isenah (Kolokuma/Opokuma) and Hon. Orubebe Ogeibiri (Ekeremor).
Governor Diri also announced committees to oversee the party’s ward congresses.
For Brass, members of the committee are the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abraham Ingobere, Hon. Sunny Goli, and Victor Sam-Ateki.
Ekeremor has the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Michael Ogbere, former Deputy Governor Peremobowei Ebebi, Chief Fidelis Agbiki, and Hon. Tari Porri as members.
Chief Isaac Kumokou (KOLGA Constituency 1) and Dr. Tarilah Tebepah ( KOLGA Constituency 2) are in charge of Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA.
In Nembe, the committee has the APC acting state chairman, Dr Dennis Otiotio, Senator Degi Eremienyo, former Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John-Jonah (Rtd) as well as Hon. Ebi Ben-Ololo and Hon. Oteigbanyo Braah.
Ogbia has Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, Senator Benson Agadaga and Hon. Gabriel Ogbara as members while for Sagbama, the members are the Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Commission, Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr. Peter Akpe, and Chief Kemi Prefa.
The ward congress committee for Southern Ijaw has as members Senator Konbowei Benson, Hon. Rodney Ambaiowei, Monday Obolo-Bubou, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Nimibofa Ayawei, and Chief David Lyon while Yenagoa has a former acting governor and former Speaker of the State Assembly, Chief Werinipre Seibarugu, Hon. Oforji Oboku, Dr. Gentle Emelah and Chief Boma Spero-Jack.
In his remarks, the chairman of the APC caretaker committee, Dr. Otiotio, said the party’s national secretariat had published the timetable for ward, local government, state congresses and the national convention.
He stated that the ward and local government congresses would hold on February 18 and 21 respectively while the state congress is slated for March 1, 2026.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
