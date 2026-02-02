Ekitike Stars As Liverpool Upstage Newcastle 

Kylian Mbappe scored a stoppage-time penalty to seal Real Madrid’s win against nine-man Rayo Vallecano, after Jude Bellingham was forced off with injury.

Nobel Mendy’s foul on Brahim Diaz in the 100th minute gave Mbappe the chance to put Real to within one point of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Vinicius Jr had opened the scoring for Real early on, a few minutes after Bellingham went off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Rayo Vallecano fought back, and levelled just after the break through Jorge de Frutos.

Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga hit the woodwork for Real, while Vallecano were reduced to 10 men with 10 minutes of normal time to go when Pathe Cisse was shown a straight red card for a crude challenge on Dani Cebellos.

The home fans had been agitated at times before Mbappe scored from the spot, and there was time for more drama when Pep Chavarria was shown a second yellow card and dismissed in the 103rd minute.

Bellingham was distraught when he fell to the ground clutching the back of his left thigh after 10 minutes, but the England international was seen to be walking unaided shortly afterwards.

Vinicius Junior struck soon after Bellingham’s exit, curling in a sublime shot after cutting in from the left flank but Real fans grew restless as Vallecano grew in confidence with Chavarria lashing a shot over the bar just before half-time.

De Frutos equalised with a clinical finish, sweeping in a knock-down from Alvaro Garcia with a first-time shot and Thibault Courtois stopped Vallecano taking the lead when he used his feet to save from Andrei Ratiu.

Mbappe seemed set to score when he went around Augusto Batalla after the Vallecano keeper had moved out of his penalty area, but the Real striker’s shot hit the bar.

Cisse was shown the red card after he caught Cebello on the left ankle, and Real went close to taking the lead again when Camavinga’s header struck the post.

Real’s late pressure seemed to be for nothing until Mendy caught Diaz high up, giving Mbappe the chance to strike for his 22nd goal in La Liga.

Chavarria received his second yellow card, for a push on Rodrygo, just before full-time as Real claimed their sixth straight win in La Liga while Vallecano remained just one point and a place above the relegation zone.