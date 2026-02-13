Be Good Ambassadors Of NYSC, Fubara Charges Corps Members

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has charged Corps members serving in Rivers State to be good ambassadors of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme in the State.

?Fubara gave the charge on Tuesday during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch A Stream I orientation course for Corps members deployed to the State, at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Nonwa-Gbam in Tai Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head of Information and PR Unit, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Juliana Masi.

He assured the corps members of his administration’s dedication to the provision of welfare and security.

?The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Sir. Dede Samson Friday, enjoined the Corps members to “serve selflessly in your Places of Primary Assignment and leave enduring legacies that will stand the test of time.”

?He noted that the ongoing comprehensive renovation of the NYSC camp facilities would receive speedy completion, assuring them that Rivers State remains “a home away from home for all Corps members posted in the 23 LGAs of the State.”

?He also urged them to be “exemplary, honest, committed, and dedicated in all that they do, and to be good ambassadors of the NYSC Scheme.”

?The Rivers State NYSC Coordinator, Mr. Moses Oleghe, in his farewell address, appealed to the Corps members to “shine as light and dispel the darkness of tribalism, ethnic bigotry, hate speech, and corruption which have eaten deep into the fabric of the nation’s life.

?He also advised them to “make a difference in the service year by contributing selflessly to the lives of others, especially members of your host communities.”

?Speaking further, he appealed to Corp Employers to provide Corps Members with a suitable and conducive environment to thrive abd appreciated Governor Fubara for his massive support to the NYSC Scheme in the State.