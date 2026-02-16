Politics
ADC, PDP, LP Missing As INEC Set For By- Elections In Rivers
Ahead of the bye elections into Khana 11 and Ahoada East 11 state constituencies in the Rivers State House of Assembly respectively this weekend, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) are conspicuously missing in the list of political parties billed to participate in the elections.
This is as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared it’s readiness for the bye elections on Saturday, February 21.
According to a publication from the INEC, parties on the ballot for the elections include the All Progressives Congress (APC), Action Alliance (A A) and Young Progressive Party (YPP).
The rest are, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Action Peoples Movement (APM).
Efforts to get the leaderships of the ADC and PDP in the state for their reactions proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State has disclosed it’s readiness for the bye elections in the two constituencies this Saturday, 21 February, 2026.
This was contained in a press statement signed by the Commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in the state office, Mrs Geraldine Ekelemu, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), a copy of which was obtained by The Tide in Port Harcourt.
“The Independent National Electoral Commission hereby notifies the Public that bye-elections will hold in Ahoada-East II and Khana II State Constituencies on Saturday, 21st February, 2026.
“Accreditation and voting will commence at 8.30am at all the designated Polling units in the affected Constituencies.
“Only registered voters with valid Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) will be allowed to vote, and accreditation will be conducted using the BVAS. Remember, No PVC, No voting.
“INEC urges all eligible voters in the affected constituencies to turn out peacefully and exercise their civic responsibility”, the Commission said.
By: John Bibor
Politics
FG’s Economic Policies Not Working – APC Chieftain
A senator who represented Taraba Central, Mr Abubakar Yusuf, has declared that the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu are not yielding the expected results.
His comment is one of the strongest internal critiques yet from within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The comment underscores the growing dissatisfaction within sections of the ruling party over the direction and impact of the administration’s economic reforms amid rising living costs and fiscal pressures across the country.
Mr Yusuf, who served in the Senate between 2015 and 2023 under the platform of the APC, made the remarks during an appearance on national television.
Responding to a question on whether the administration’s economic direction, often referred to as Tinubunomics, was working, Mr Yusuf answered in the contrary.
“For me, it is not working. I am a member of the APC. I would be the last person to hide the facts”, he said.
He said while the government might be operating diligently within its policy structure, the framework itself is ill-suited to Nigeria’s current realities
“Within the policy framework, yes, they are doing their best, but it is not the framework that is suitable for Nigeria at the point in time that President Asiwaju came into power,” he said.
Mr Yusuf criticised the immediate removal of fuel subsidy on the day the president was sworn in, arguing that the decision lacked sufficient consultation and planning.
“I am one of those who say President Asiwaju ought to have waited. Not on the day he was sworn in to say subsidy is gone. On what basis?”, he asked.
He urged broader engagement before major fiscal decisions are taken.
“Sit down with your cabinet, sit down with your ministers, sit down with your advisers,” he said, dismissing the argument that subsidy removal was justified solely on grounds of corruption.
The former lawmaker identified “structural flaws” in the country’s budgeting system, particularly the envelope budgeting model.
“One of the basic problems is that before you budget, you should have a plan. The envelope system we have been operating has been you budget before you plan. That has been a major issue”, he said.
He argued that allocating spending ceilings without aligning them to concrete development strategies inevitably weakens implementation and delivery.
“If you give me an envelope which is contrary to my plan, whether it is plus or minus, there is no way I am going to implement my plan. It is bound to fail,” he said.
Mr Yusuf called for the scrapping of the envelope budgeting system, noting that he had consistently opposed it even during his years in the National Assembly.
“It is not good for us. It is not going to work well for us,” he said.
He further blamed poor capital releases and persistent deficit financing for undermining budget performance over the years.
“We could not meet 60 percent of our capital budget in all these years. No releases. If you make a budget and the release is very poor, there is no way the budget will be executed”, he stated.
According to him, weak fund disbursement mechanisms and reliance on deficit financing have entrenched a cycle of underperformance.
“Our budget ought to have been a surplus budget, but all our budgets have always been deficit financing budgets,” Mr Yusuf added.
Politics
Reps To Meet,’Morrow Over INEC’s 2027 Election Timetable
The Nigerian House of Representatives has resolved to reconvene for an emergency session tomorrow February 17, 2026, to deliberate on issues arising from the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) release of the timetable for the 2027 general elections.
The decision was disclosed in a statement issued by the House Spokesman, Rep. Akin Rotimi, who described the electoral body’s announcement as one of “constitutional and national significance.”
INEC had fixed February 20, 2027, for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
According to the statement, members of the Green Chamber were notified of the emergency sitting through an internal memorandum from the Speaker’s office.
The session is expected to focus on legislative matters connected to the newly released timetable, reflecting the House’s resolve to act promptly on issues affecting the nation’s democratic process.
Rep. Rotimi noted that all related businesses would be treated with urgency and urged lawmakers to prioritise attendance in view of the importance of the deliberations.
INEC had on Friday formally unveiled the comprehensive schedule for the 2027 polls, including timelines for party primaries slated for July to September 2026, as well as the commencement of Continuous Voter Registration in April 2026.
The development comes amid ongoing consultations and proposed amendments to the Electoral Act ahead of the 2027 general elections.
Politics
Group Continues Push For Real Time Election Results Transmission
As the controversy over the transmission of election results continues across the country, the Defence For Human Rights And Democracy (DHRD), a pro democracy organisation in the country, has criticised the National Assembly for not giving express approval to real time transmission of elections results.
To this end, the group is calling on all civil society organisations in the country to mobilise and push for a better Electoral Reform in the country.
This was contained in a press statement titled, “Defence For Human Rights and Democracy Demands Real Time Election Transmission of Result”, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt.
The group described the refusal of compulsory real time transmission of result results by the Senate as undemocratic, adding that the situation will give room for election manipulation, rigging and voters apathy.
It said that the provision of mandatory real time transmission of election results would have significant improvement on the nation’s democracy.
According to the statement, “Since the return of democracy in 1999 to date, it is 27 years, so our Democracy has metamorphosed from being nascent and as such significant improvement should have been recorded.
“Defence For Human Rights And Democracy (DHRD), is really disappointed at the National Assembly, especially the upper chamber (Senate) for not approving ‘Real Time Electronic Transmission of Election Result’.
“This undemocratic act of theirs, if not tamed, will give room for election manipulation and rigging’”.
Signed by Comrade Clifford Christopher Solomon on behalf of the organisation, the statement further said, “The Defence For Human Rights and Democracy unequivocally supports real time transmission of election result”, stressing that his group will resist any act by the National Assembly to undermine the nation’s democracy.
“DHRD,unequivocally supports ‘True Democracy’, which is Government of the people, by the people and for the people.
“Therefore, anything that will crash the hope of Nigerians to Freely, Fairly and Transparently elect candidates of their choice in any given election should and will be vehemently resisted because good governance begins with leaders elected through credible process. By so doing, leaders have entered a social contract with the citizens to equitably manage their affairs and abundant resources”, the statement added.
It urged the National Assembly to revisit the issue in order to avoid civil unrest.
According to the DHRD, “To avoid civil unrest,voters apathy, election rigging and manipulation, rather to promote citizens participation, advancing our Democracy and entrenching free, fair, credible and acceptable electoral outcome, the National Assembly should amend the electoral act in a manner that will deepen our democracy and boost citizens confidence.
“On this note, The Defence For Human Rights And Democracy (DHRD), is calling on all other civil society organisations (CSOs) to mobilise, organise and push for a better electoral act amendment by the National Assembly”.
By: John Bibor
Trending
-
Politics4 days ago
APC Releases Adjusted Timetable For Nationwide Congresses, Convention
-
Sports4 days ago
DG NIS Wants NSC Board Constituted, Seeks Increased In Funding
-
Business4 days ago
Customs Seek Support To Curb Smuggling In Ogun
-
Featured3 days ago
INEC Proposes N873.78bn For 2027 Elections, N171bn For 2026 Operations
-
Sports3 days ago
SWAN Rivers Set-up Five Functional Committees
-
News3 days ago
Police Bust Kidnapping Syndicate In PH
-
Sports4 days ago
NSC Disburses N200m Training Grants To 26 Athletes
-
Sports4 days ago
‘NTF Will Build On Davis Cup Success For Brighter Future’