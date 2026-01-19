Sports
Tinubu Lauds Super Eagles’ after AFCON bronze triumph
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, the President praised the team for their resilience and professionalism, noting that the players rose above the disappointment of their semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco earlier in the week to finish the tournament strongly.
The Super Eagles secured third place after overpowering Egypt, a seven-time AFCON champion, in the bronze medal match.
Nigeria dominated proceedings during regulation time before edging their opponents in a tense penalty shootout.
President Tinubu said the victory was a clear reflection of the determination and can-do spirit that define Nigeria, describing the team’s response to adversity as exemplary.
“Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed.
“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off”, the President said.
The President noted that Nigerians would take pride in seeing the team receive their medals at the official ceremony on Sunday in Rabat, where the tournament is being concluded.
“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal. Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold”, he added.
AFCON: Lookman gives Nigeria third place
Victory for the Super Eagles in Casablanca followed the disappointment of losing shoot-outs that cost them chances to compete at the 2026 World Cup and in the 2025 AFCON final.
Nigeria lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo last November in a play-off for a place in the World Cup intercontinental play-offs.
Then, three days ago, they lost another shoot-out to fail against hosts Morocco in an AFCON semi-final.
Success maintained a perfect Nigerian record in third place AFCON matches after seven previous play-offs victories.
Before Lookman scored, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed the Eagles’ first kick, then Akor Adams, captain Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi scored.
Premier League pair Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush both had kicks saved by Stanley Nwabali before Ramy Rabia and Mahmoud Saber scored.
Egypt made six changes and Nigeria five to the teams that started semi-final losses to Senegal and hosts Morocco respectively three days ago.
Captain Salah started for the Pharaohs while traditional first choices in goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and forward Marmoush were among the substitutes.
Attackers Victor Osimhen and Lookman, both former winners of the annual African player of the year award, sat on the bench for Nigeria.
Most Moroccans in a crowd that nearly filled the 45,000-capacity Stade Mohammed V backed Nigeria. They whistled whenever Egypt gained possession and when coach Hossam Hassan was shown on the big screen.
This support for the Super Eagles was attributed to the great rivalry between Morocco and Egypt, both at national team and club levels.
– Goals disallowed –
Nigeria initially, then Egypt had spells of dominance in a goalless opening half on a cold, cloudy evening in the Moroccan commercial capital.
Paul Onuachu thought he had broken the deadlock on 36 minutes as he deflected the ball with his head past goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.
However, a VAR review by the Moroccan referee revealed Onuachu had accidently struck Hamdy Fathy with an elbow. The goal was disallowed and the Nigerian yellow-carded.
Lookman was introduced by coach Eric Chelle for the second half, replacing Onuachu, and he had the ball in the net in the opening minute of the second period. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.
Nigeria started after the break with a series of attacks. Following a largely uneventful first half, Shobeir — the son of former Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir — was forced to make several saves.
Salah seldom threatened and when he did cut in with the ball, the potential danger was quickly averted. Marmoush came on as the play-off passed the hour mark to try and boost a blunt strike force.
But as the match entered the final 10 minutes there was no sign of Osimhen being brought on, suggesting he might not have been fully fit.
In quick succession, Adams, then Marmoush threatened to score, but neither could deliver the finishing touch under pressure from opponents.
Salah then disappointed when offered a scoring opportunity from a free-kick outside the box. He hit the ball straight into the wall and it was swiftly cleared.
Fulham Manager Eager To Receive Iwobi, Others
The Cottagers have been without their Nigerian trio since they departed for the tournament in Morocco, with all three in excellent form and integral to Silva’s starting lineup prior to their departure.
Despite their absence, Fulham have fared remarkably well, losing just one of their last seven games in all competitions while playing without the Nigerian contingent.
The players are expected to return to West London shortly, as Nigeria conclude their campaign against Egypt in the third-place match on Saturday.
“This is the last game the three players at AFCON will miss,” Silva said, according to Jack Kelly.
“When you have all the squad available, you’re going to be stronger as a team. Like when Kenny, King or Muniz will be back – they will be very important for us.”
The defeat to Leeds leaves Fulham 10th in the Premier League table with 31 points as they head into the final four months of the season.
After the third-place playoff, Bassey, Iwobi and Chukwueze are expected to leave Morocco together immediately and should be available for Fulham’s game against Brighton at Craven Cottage on January 24.
“Mikel’s Influence Prevent Some Players Invitation To S’Eagles Camp”
Speaking on the Home Turf podcast, Onazi claimed that Mikel, who captained Nigeria to Africa Cup of Nations glory in 2013, had grown so influential within the squad that his views could shape team selection.
While careful to acknowledge Mikel’s seniority and status, the former Lazio midfielder suggested that not all of that influence was used in ways he agreed with.
“Mikel Obi was too influential when he was in the Super Eagles,” Onazi said.
“When Mikel was playing, there were some players because of his influence, he made for them not be invited to the Super Eagles. He is my senior man. But there are things he did that I didn’t like.”
Onazi cited Trabzonspor winger Tony Nwakaeme as one player affected by Mikel’s influence, claiming the former Chelsea star admitted as much during a chance encounter.
“One of such players was Tony Nwakeme. Mikel said it himself when we were eating in a restaurant in Istanbul, and he apologised to him. This is one of many,” he added.
The comments have drawn attention to Nwakaeme’s international career, which amounted to just a single cap despite a decade of consistent performances in European football.
Nwakaeme’s club career tells a story of persistence and success across several leagues. After early years in Scandinavia and Romania, he built a formidable reputation in Israel, where he became a title-winning star with Hapoel Be’er Sheva and was named the league’s best player in 2017.
His move to Trabzonspor in 2018 only enhanced his standing, as he became one of the Turkish club’s most influential attackers and a fan favourite.
Yet despite that résumé, his Nigeria career consisted of just one appearance – a 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Algeria in November 2017. In April 2019, he publicly stated that he believed he deserved more opportunities.
Onazi’s claim suggests that this disconnect between club form and international opportunity may not have been purely technical.
The backdrop to this is the immense authority Mikel held within the national team setup after 2013. A Champions League winner with Chelsea and captain of Nigeria’s AFCON-winning side, he was a central figure for more than a decade.
Mikel won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League during an 11-year spell at Stamford Bridge. Internationally, he won AFCON in 2013, Olympic bronze in 2016, and represented Nigeria at two World Cups and five AFCON tournaments.
Onazi himself was a key part of that golden period, playing every minute of Nigeria’s knockout matches on the way to the 2013 title and starting all four games at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
