Tinubu Approve Take Off Of Olokola Deep Seaport In Ogun State

Nigeria President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the immediate take-off of the Olokola Deep Seaport project in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area

The approval brings to an end years of delay surrounding the multi billion dollar Port.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun made this Known to Journalists during an interactive session

Governor Abiodun said the Seaport would help decongest Lagos ports, while oil drilling at Tongeji Island would boost economic activities and inclusion in coastal communities.

“The Olokola deep seaport project, which has been on the drawing board for several years, has been revived following a series of meetings with the President”.

“I want to sincerely thank Mr President because this is solely his initiative. In the last two weeks alone, we have held several meetings on Olokola, and he has clearly expressed his desire to see the port become a reality,” he said.

The Governor said the seaport would be known as the Blue Marine Economic Zone, would leverage the coastal road as an alternative logistics corridor and further ease pressure on the Lagos ports.

He commended the Nigerian Navy for establishing a Forward Operations Base at Tongeji Island, saying the move would enhance security and prevent infiltration from neighbouring Benin Republic.

The Governor said that the state government was working to provide basic amenities for residents of the island to improve living conditions and support emerging economic activities.

Abiodun thanked the Navy for its contribution to security in the state, attributing the relative peace in Ogun to collaboration among security agencies.