PINL To Align With FG To Achieve 2.5mbpd Crude Production

Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited(PINL), a private security company (PSC) in charge of surveillance of the Eastern Corridor of the Trans- Niger Pipeline (TNP), has pledged to allign its operations with the Federal Government’s vision of attaining 2.5 million barrels per day crude oil production in 2026.

General Manager, Community and Stakeholders Relations of the firm, Dr Akpos Mezeh, disclosed this during its January meeting with stakeholders from the TNP host communities in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

He said the decision was part of the company’s strategic priorities for the year 2026, noting that the firm also aims at strengthening collaborations with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and other security agencies in achieving the target.

According to Dr Mezeh, the company will also mediate in conflicts in all oil producing communities in the area to ensure that the targeted production output is met.

He said: “As we move into 2026, PINL’s focus will be on aligning with the efforts of the Federal Government towards meeting the 2.5m bpd production target in 2026, sustaining zero infractions along the TNP coagencie, strengthening collaboration with NNPCL, ONSA, and security agencies, mediating conflicts in Ogoniland and other oil producing communities with a view to resuming production”.

The company also disclosed plans to expands its empowerment programme for women and youths of the host communities as well as deepening community awareness against activities of vandals.

He added: “PINL will be expanding women and youth empowerment programmes, deepening community intelligence and participation, advocating for improved government presence and infrastructural development in the oil and gas communities.

“We pledge to uphold transparency, accountability, and consistent engagement”.

To ensure improved surveillance in the year 2026, the PINL official announced plans to conduct capacity-building training for Community-Based Contractors (CBSs) in the first quarter of 2026, focusing on incident reporting, event reporting, guard patrol procedures, surveillance and intelligence gathering.

While thanking the communities for their efforts in 2025, Mezeh urged them to continue on the part of dialogue in resolving all issues.

He said: “Distinguished stakeholders, the story of the Trans-Niger Pipeline is changing and you are the author of that change. What we protect together today determines what Nigeria earns tomorrow.

“Let us continue to choose dialogue over disruption, cooperation over conflict and shared prosperity over short-term gain”.

In his remarks, Chairman, Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM King Bubaraye Dakolo urged the Federal Government to consider development of the host communities to foster peace and curb vandalising in the region.

The monarch particularly noted the need to make petroleum products affordable for host communities to discourage the sale of adulterated products in their areas.

“Let the NSA’s office hear that if the Federal Government provides petroleum products at affordable cost across the Niger Delta everything about vandalism ends because there will be no person to buy.

“Educate the youths at levels and when there is no demand for it, supply will end. So educate the youths, engage the youths and make efforts towards providing petroleum products at the communities.

“How painful it is that you have oil wells, manifolds in your community and you still buy higher than those who don’t have? Why won’t the Federal Government know that that’s the cause of the problem of vandalism in the Niger Delta?

“So while thanking you and your efforts in engaging us everytime and dialoguing for peace in the Niger Delta, let the Federal Government do the needful,” he queried

Also speaking, the Ibenanowei of Bomo Kingdom, of the State, HRM king Joshua Igbugburu called on community youths to continue in their resolve to protecting pipelines.

The Bomo king also appreciated the company for uniting the communities through their regular engagements.

“I call on all community leaders and youths to protect the pipelines and oil platforms in our communities at all times. We need to maintain the continued peace in Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta to attract more development to our communities. PINL, thank you for your good work in Niger Delta by uniting the people in your area of operation,” the monarch said.

Also speaking Comrade Robert Igali, Director-General, Bayelsa State Centre For Youths Development, said for there to be sustained peace along the TNP, youth development should not be overlooked.

“While we seek peace and zero-tolerance for pipeline vandalism in Bayelsa State, it is important to note that the major actors are these youths who have decided to embrace peace and work with PINL. It is therefore very important that this year, if there will continue to be zero- infractions, they should not be ignored, ” he appealed.