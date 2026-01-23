Sports
NDG, EDO 2026: RIVERS INTENSIFY PREPARATIONS AHEAD TRIALS
As the date for state trials and selection for the second edition of the Niger Delta Games (NDG) scheduled to hold in Edo State arrives in a few days, Rivers State athletes have intensified training for a better performance during the trials and the Games proper.
At various venues of training sessions of different sports events, it was serious business as coaches and their athletes honed their skills and competitive sharpness. There were evidences of commitment and purposefulness that indicate their determination to not only do well but earn laurels at the Games
Despite the mantra that the State is not overly concerned with finishing tops but grooming and exposing talents for the future, the feeling and ambition to win were palpable.
Even high ranking officers were on hand to observe the training sessions and ensure that things were being done properly for positive result.
In a chat with the media on Tuesday, the Director of University of Port Harcourt’s (UNIPORT) Sports Institute and Sports Consultant in the State, Professor Ken Anugweje, who was accompanied by the State Director of Sports, Obia Inyengiyikabo, Prof Anugweje said they were going round different training venues to see the level of preparations for the Niger Delta Games.
He said the visit was also to see how committed the athletes and coaches were. Apparently satisfied with what he saw, he assured that Team Rivers will do well and better at the second edition of the Games.
Also speaking, the state’s Handball coach, Loveday Melford expressed optimism that Team Rivers would target and win the gold medal of the Handball event.
He disclosed that he has intensified training with his athletes, whose performances have shown that they have the potential to win medal. According to him, they are looking forward to the Games with confidence but would not underrate any opponent.
He stated that they will use one or two weeks for physical training and use the remaining time for technical training.
“Our training days have increased because the competition is close, as you can see we are doing physical training. We will use one or two weeks for physical training and use the rest for technical.
“You see, let me say this, physical training is also very important because players must be physically fit to enable them sustain same energy level during competition” coach Melford said.
There were equally intense activities at the swimming pool and volleyball courts at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex (Civic Centre) as coaches put the young and enthusiastic athletes through their paces, ahead the state selection trials and the Games in Edo State, next month.
Tonye Orabere
Simba open Nwabali talks
Tanzanian giants Simba have opened discussions over a potential move for Nigeria goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali as they look to reinforce their squad following an injury to first-choice shot-stopper Moussa Camara, Tidesports source reports.
The 29-year-old, who plays for South Africa Premiership side Chippa United, is in the final six months of his contract and is eligible to enter pre-contract negotiations with foreign clubs.
Foot Africa reported that Simba are exploring the possibility of bringing Nwabali to Dar es Salaam either during the current window or on a free transfer at the end of the season, although no agreement has been reached.
“Sources have indicated that Simba are in active talks with the player’s camp in a bid to lure him to Dar es Salaam in the ongoing window or on a free transfer – but no agreement reached,” Foot Africa reported.
Simba’s interest has been accelerated by Camara’s knee injury, which prompted the club to move quickly to sign Mahamadou Tanja Kassila from Niger’s AS FAN.
The club are reportedly considering deregistering Camara to accommodate the new foreign signing, a situation that has frustrated the Guinea international, who has asked for the remaining six months of his contract to be terminated.
In their search for a longer-term solution, Simba identified Nwabali as a prime target, although formal negotiations with his club have yet to begin.
“Simba identified Nwabali as the ideal successor to Camara, but the club is yet to submit a formal bid to Chippa United, who are open to offers,” Foot Africa added.
Nwabali’s profile has continued to rise following his performances for Nigeria, most notably at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where he kept four clean sheets in seven matches as the Super Eagles secured a bronze medal.
AFCON: Lookman gives Nigeria third place
Victory for the Super Eagles in Casablanca followed the disappointment of losing shoot-outs that cost them chances to compete at the 2026 World Cup and in the 2025 AFCON final.
Nigeria lost on penalties to the Democratic Republic of Congo last November in a play-off for a place in the World Cup intercontinental play-offs.
Then, three days ago, they lost another shoot-out to fail against hosts Morocco in an AFCON semi-final.
Success maintained a perfect Nigerian record in third place AFCON matches after seven previous play-offs victories.
Before Lookman scored, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru missed the Eagles’ first kick, then Akor Adams, captain Moses Simon and Alex Iwobi scored.
Premier League pair Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush both had kicks saved by Stanley Nwabali before Ramy Rabia and Mahmoud Saber scored.
Egypt made six changes and Nigeria five to the teams that started semi-final losses to Senegal and hosts Morocco respectively three days ago.
Captain Salah started for the Pharaohs while traditional first choices in goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and forward Marmoush were among the substitutes.
Attackers Victor Osimhen and Lookman, both former winners of the annual African player of the year award, sat on the bench for Nigeria.
Most Moroccans in a crowd that nearly filled the 45,000-capacity Stade Mohammed V backed Nigeria. They whistled whenever Egypt gained possession and when coach Hossam Hassan was shown on the big screen.
This support for the Super Eagles was attributed to the great rivalry between Morocco and Egypt, both at national team and club levels.
– Goals disallowed –
Nigeria initially, then Egypt had spells of dominance in a goalless opening half on a cold, cloudy evening in the Moroccan commercial capital.
Paul Onuachu thought he had broken the deadlock on 36 minutes as he deflected the ball with his head past goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir.
However, a VAR review by the Moroccan referee revealed Onuachu had accidently struck Hamdy Fathy with an elbow. The goal was disallowed and the Nigerian yellow-carded.
Lookman was introduced by coach Eric Chelle for the second half, replacing Onuachu, and he had the ball in the net in the opening minute of the second period. However, the goal was ruled out for offside.
Nigeria started after the break with a series of attacks. Following a largely uneventful first half, Shobeir — the son of former Egypt goalkeeper Ahmed Shobeir — was forced to make several saves.
Salah seldom threatened and when he did cut in with the ball, the potential danger was quickly averted. Marmoush came on as the play-off passed the hour mark to try and boost a blunt strike force.
But as the match entered the final 10 minutes there was no sign of Osimhen being brought on, suggesting he might not have been fully fit.
In quick succession, Adams, then Marmoush threatened to score, but neither could deliver the finishing touch under pressure from opponents.
Salah then disappointed when offered a scoring opportunity from a free-kick outside the box. He hit the ball straight into the wall and it was swiftly cleared.
Tinubu Lauds Super Eagles’ after AFCON bronze triumph
In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday, the President praised the team for their resilience and professionalism, noting that the players rose above the disappointment of their semi-final defeat to hosts Morocco earlier in the week to finish the tournament strongly.
The Super Eagles secured third place after overpowering Egypt, a seven-time AFCON champion, in the bronze medal match.
Nigeria dominated proceedings during regulation time before edging their opponents in a tense penalty shootout.
President Tinubu said the victory was a clear reflection of the determination and can-do spirit that define Nigeria, describing the team’s response to adversity as exemplary.
“Despite their good run during the tournament, the Eagles lost the semi-final match to Morocco during the penalty shootout last Wednesday, and our people’s hopes of winning the championship were dashed.
“However, our players remained undaunted, and exhibiting the resilience of the Nigerian spirit, their efforts have now paid off”, the President said.
The President noted that Nigerians would take pride in seeing the team receive their medals at the official ceremony on Sunday in Rabat, where the tournament is being concluded.
“We will all be proud of them as they receive their hard-earned bronze medal. Thank you, our gallant Super Eagles. Thank you, our national team players. This bronze medal surely feels good like gold”, he added.
