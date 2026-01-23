NDG, EDO 2026: RIVERS INTENSIFY PREPARATIONS AHEAD TRIALS

As the date for state trials and selection for the second edition of the Niger Delta Games (NDG) scheduled to hold in Edo State arrives in a few days, Rivers State athletes have intensified training for a better performance during the trials and the Games proper.

At various venues of training sessions of different sports events, it was serious business as coaches and their athletes honed their skills and competitive sharpness. There were evidences of commitment and purposefulness that indicate their determination to not only do well but earn laurels at the Games

Despite the mantra that the State is not overly concerned with finishing tops but grooming and exposing talents for the future, the feeling and ambition to win were palpable.

Even high ranking officers were on hand to observe the training sessions and ensure that things were being done properly for positive result.

In a chat with the media on Tuesday, the Director of University of Port Harcourt’s (UNIPORT) Sports Institute and Sports Consultant in the State, Professor Ken Anugweje, who was accompanied by the State Director of Sports, Obia Inyengiyikabo, Prof Anugweje said they were going round different training venues to see the level of preparations for the Niger Delta Games.

He said the visit was also to see how committed the athletes and coaches were. Apparently satisfied with what he saw, he assured that Team Rivers will do well and better at the second edition of the Games.

Also speaking, the state’s Handball coach, Loveday Melford expressed optimism that Team Rivers would target and win the gold medal of the Handball event.

He disclosed that he has intensified training with his athletes, whose performances have shown that they have the potential to win medal. According to him, they are looking forward to the Games with confidence but would not underrate any opponent.

He stated that they will use one or two weeks for physical training and use the remaining time for technical training.

“Our training days have increased because the competition is close, as you can see we are doing physical training. We will use one or two weeks for physical training and use the rest for technical.

“You see, let me say this, physical training is also very important because players must be physically fit to enable them sustain same energy level during competition” coach Melford said.

There were equally intense activities at the swimming pool and volleyball courts at the Alfred Diete Spiff Sports Complex (Civic Centre) as coaches put the young and enthusiastic athletes through their paces, ahead the state selection trials and the Games in Edo State, next month.

Tonye Orabere