FUET Gets NUC Nod, Matriculates 1,004 Pioneer Students

The Federal University of Environment and Technology (FUET) Koroma/Saakpenwa ,Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State is set to hold its maiden matriculation ceremony next Tuesday, with 1,004 pioneer students expected to participate.

The university, established by the Federal Government on February 3, 2025, aims to be a world-class centre of academic excellence in environmental restoration, sustainable development, and cutting-edge technology innovation.

Speaking at a media conference held at the university’s main campus in Saakpenwa, on Monday, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, said the students were admitted into six faculties: Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, Engineering Technology, Environmental Science, Natural and Applied Sciences, and Management Technology.

He explained that the university’s programmes are designed to address pressing environmental and technological challenges facing Nigeria and the world.

Mmom explained that although the university wasn’t listed in the 2025/2026 UTME, it secured approval for interested candidates to transfer their admission requests.

He added that out of the 2,000 candidates that applied, the university offered provisional admission to 1,004 students based on its current capacity.

He assured that the university is committed to providing quality education and facilities to its students.

The university runs two campuses at Koroma and Saakpenwa. While Koroma hosts Agriculture, Allied Health Sciences, and Information and Communication centres, Saakpenwa hosts Management Technology, Engineering Technology, and Environmental Sciences. The two campuses are equipped with modern facilities, including state-of-the-art laboratories, libraries, and lecture halls.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized FUET’s commitment to creativity, innovation, and academic excellence, addressing pressing regional and global challenges like climate change and environmental degradation.

He disclosed that the university’s vision is to be a hub for interdisciplinary research and community engagement, driving sustainable development in the Niger Delta region and beyond.

Mmom decried lack of adequate funding since the establishment of the university, and appealed for support from government agencies, development partners, and private individuals.

He said that the university is poised to make a significant impact in the region and beyond, and requires adequate funding to achieve its goals.

The Vice Chancellor unveiled plans for the maiden Founders’ Day Celebrations on February 2, 2026. The event is expected to feature a lecture by the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Emeritus Prof. Joseph A. Ajienka, and a roadshow from the Saakpenwa Campus to Gbam Junction as part of public engagement and environmental stewardship activities.

The event, which will be chaired by Chief Lesi Maol, will also feature the launching of a ?50 billion endowment fund for the university.

Mmom expressed gratitude to stakeholders for their support, and urged the pioneer students to be ambassadors of the university.

The Vice Chancellor assured that the maiden edition of the matriculation ceremony would be a milestone event for the university, marking the beginning of a new chapter in its history.

He stressed that the university is poised to make a positive impact in the region and beyond, and looks forward to collaborations and partnerships with stakeholders to achieve its goals.

By: Akujobi Amadi