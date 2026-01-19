News
FG Bans Mining Within 10km Radius Of Bridges Nationwide
The Federal Government has banned all forms of mining activities within a 10-kilometre radius of bridges across the country.
The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, announced the directive during a press briefing in Enugu at the weekend, following an inspection of ongoing projects in the South-East zone.
He said the ban would curb the destruction of roads and bridges and enhance public safety.
According to Umahi, the directive, which aligns with decisions of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), is aimed at strengthening the structural integrity of bridges nationwide.
He added that enforcement would be intensified through the deployment of patrol boats and other security measures.
He disclosed that the Federal Government would deploy monitoring boats around bridge corridors and provide two patrol vehicles to the police for highway surveillance, with a monthly maintenance support of N3 million from the ministry.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to safer highways, Umahi said the installation of CCTV cameras and solar-powered lighting would extend beyond bridges to cover federal highways nationwide.
“We have already commissioned CCTV installations at the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and the Second Niger Bridge in Onitsha. Our commitment to deploying solar lights and CCTV to monitor bridges and their surroundings will also apply to all federal highways,” he said.
The minister revealed that the CCTV project at the Third Mainland Bridge cost N480 million and forms part of broader efforts to improve surveillance and road security.
Umahi also provided updates on major road projects in the South-East, noting significant progress in rehabilitation and construction works.
He said the 48-kilometre Asaba Heartland Road rehabilitation project, valued at N48 billion, has recorded substantial progress, featuring reinforced concrete pavement and extensive drainage infrastructure.
“Mr President gave us an intervention fund of about N50 billion, which we paid to the contractor. While we raised concerns about the slow pace of work, we are satisfied with the quality,” he said, directing the contractor to accelerate work through night shifts.
The minister confirmed that China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCCC) is handling the 17.5-kilometre bypass project at a cost of N179 billion, with 30 per cent of the contract sum already paid.
He said the ministry aims to have 50 per cent of the project commissioned by President Bola Tinubu by April 20.
Describing the Enugu–Onitsha route as “very troubling,” Umahi commended President Tinubu for reviving the long-neglected corridor.
The 107-kilometre dual carriageway project was initially awarded to MTM under a tax credit arrangement valued at N202 billion but was later de-scoped to reflect prevailing economic realities. MTM has so far executed works worth N50 billion.
He said the project is being handled by MTM, Nigercat and RCC, with the first phase expected to be completed by April 28. Solar lighting installation is also underway, with the first five kilometres scheduled for completion within two weeks.
Umahi expressed concern over delays and poor supervision by CCCC on the Second Niger Bridge Bypass section, stating that the ministry would issue a formal notice to the contractor, copying the financing bank, demanding accelerated progress within 60 days or face contractual sanctions.
He added that CCCC has completed 61 kilometres of the Enugu–Port Harcourt highway and is finalising additional sections.
The minister also issued a firm directive against road rework, stating: “No place in the country should asphalt be removed from our roads again.”
He ordered that future designs must include concrete shoulders and stone base with cement stabilisation to prevent premature road failures.
Explore Opportunities, Become Employers, Fubara Urges Rivers Youths
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged youths in the state to take advantage of the vast opportunities available to become employers of labour and contribute meaningfully to growth and development.
Fubara said global trends increasingly favour entrepreneurship and innovation, stressing that youths in Rivers State must not be left behind in harnessing such opportunities.
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Benibo Anabraba, the governor stated this while declaring open the 2026 Job Fair organised by the Rivers State Government in partnership with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
Speaking on the theme, “Addressing Youth Employability for Prosperity,” the governor acknowledged the responsibility of government to create jobs for its teeming youth population but noted that it was unrealistic to absorb all job seekers into the civil service.
“As a government, we recognise our duty to provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths. However, we also understand that not all youths can be accommodated within the civil service.
“This underscores the need to encourage entrepreneurship across diverse sectors and to partner with other stakeholders, including the youths themselves, so they can transition from being job seekers to employers of labour,” he said.
Fubara further urged participants to continually sharpen their skills and explore opportunities within their immediate environment and the global space through digital platforms.
He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and providing an enabling environment for youths to develop their potential and thrive.
In a goodwill message, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr Chisom Gbali, said the job fair was designed to equip youths with contemporary skills, innovation and mentorship needed to transform them from unemployable to resourceful individuals.
Gbali disclosed that the ministry had rolled out various training and capacity-building programmes in areas such as ICT and artificial intelligence, oil and gas, maritime, and the blue economy.
Delivering the keynote address, the Head of the Department of Human Resources Management, Rivers State University, Dr Chris Biriowu, advised participants to remain informed about evolving sources of employability.
He said the labour market was dynamic and shaped by industry-specific demands, technological advancement, management practices and other emerging factors.
King Jaja Impacted Beyond Rivers -Deputy Gov
Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, has poured accolades on late Amayanabo of Opobo, HRM Dandeson Douglas Jaja V, saying his footprints went beyond the State.
Speaking during a condolence visit to the wife of the late king, Prof. Odu said the late monarch contributed meaningfully beyond the shores of Rivers State.
“He contributed not only to Opobo, not only to Rivers State, but to Nigeria as a nation. We all know the various positions he held until his passing. For us as a Commission, we are really going to miss him greatly, especially at this time when his guidance was most needed,” she stressed.
She described the late king as a distinguished traditional ruler whose life and service contributed immensely to the development of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.
The deputy governor, who also serves as Chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission, noted that until his demise, King Jaja was an Ex-Officio member of the Commission, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District.
According to her, the late monarch actively participated in several meetings of the Commission and played an important advisory role.
“He actually participated with us in a couple of meetings. It was with great shock that we received the news of his passing. We saw daddy as someone who was very strong, healthy and athletic,” Prof. Odu said.
Prof. Odu explained that the Commission relied heavily on the wisdom of traditional rulers like the late monarch to ensure that its responsibilities were carried out properly and conscientiously.
She assured the family of the Commission’s continued support, saying they will remain close to the family throughout the burial arrangements and beyond.
Addressing the widow, Queen Prudence Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Prof. Odu said the visit was to commiserate with her and encourage her during the period of mourning.
“Please accept our condolences. Please be strong and put your hope in God. The God who watches over widows will never abandon you,” the deputy governor prayed.
“We cannot question God. What has happened has happened. All we can do is to pull ourselves together. That is why we are here to pray that the Holy Spirit will strengthen you, that God will turn your sadness into joy and clothe you with a garment of beauty,” she added.
Responding, Queen Jaja described her late husband as a gentle, humble man who was deeply committed to the progress of Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.
She expressed gratitude to the deputy governor and other members of the Boundary Commission for identifying with the family in their moment of grief.
“We are praying that his soul will rest in perfect peace. I thank you very much for coming to console me at this trying moment. Seeing you here has given me comfort. God bless each and every one of you,” she said.
She also offered prayers for the delegation, wishing them a long life and good health.
Highlight of the visit was the presentation Letter of Condolence from the Rivers State Boundary Commission to Queen Jaja.
Kevin Nengia
NERC Raises Alarm Over Rising Electricity Deaths
The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has raised the alarm over the rising cases of electricity-related accidents and deaths in the power sector, linking most of the fatalities to human error arising from poor technical skills and inadequate training.
NERC issued the warning yesterday, at a one-day stakeholders’ engagement with the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry on enhancing vocational training delivery for the power sector, organised by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria.
The event, themed “Building skilled manpower for a sustainable power sector,” was organised by NAPTIN in collaboration with Explicit Communications Limited and funded by the French Development Agency and the European Union.
Electricity-related deaths have remained a persistent problem in Nigeria’s power sector, with incidents involving fallen distribution lines, illegal connections, poorly executed installations and unsafe maintenance practices frequently reported across the country.
Data from industry operators and safety agencies show that technicians, linemen and members of the public are often electrocuted during repairs, meter installations or as a result of exposed cables and weak safety enforcement.
According to NERC’s safety performance reports, 112 Nigerians lost their lives in electricity-related incidents in 2024, slightly lower than the 115 deaths recorded in 2023 but still alarmingly high. Injuries stood at 95 for the same period, underscoring persistent hazards in the industry.
In 2025, 149 electricity personnel were killed or injured in electricity-related incidents across Nigeria’s power sector between the first and third quarters, prompting regulatory investigations and calls for stronger safety oversight.
Speaking on behalf of the Commission, Joseph John said that massive investments in power infrastructure would amount to wasted resources if they were not matched with deliberate development of skilled manpower to operate and maintain them.
He said, “You can invest in infrastructure, but if there is no corresponding development of skills and manpower to manage that investment and ensure efficiency, then the investment will be a waste. The Commission is always in support. We are committed to do whatever is required to ensure that NAPTIN delivers on its mandate.”
John stressed that while the Commission remained focused on expanding generation capacity and stabilising the electricity system, human capacity remained the backbone of a reliable power supply.
“We are very mindful, as regulators in the industry, that we have a mandate to ensure that adequate electricity is provided to the citizens. In doing this, we strive to ensure that we grow our generation capacity and to ensure that we have stability in the system. But none of this can be done without the requisite and oversight of human capacity,” he added.
He noted that one of the major challenges facing the industry, particularly in closing Nigeria’s wide metering gap, was the shortage of skilled technicians.
“We know the issues, challenges that we have in the industry. In terms of scaling up and trying to close the metering gap, we have a bigger challenge, which has to do with manpower. In the trajectory, we are expecting that a lot of meters will be coming into the country, but these meters cannot be installed, but they must install themselves. We expect a lot of meters to come into the country, but meters will not install themselves. People have to do it. That is where the skills gap becomes critical,” he said.
According to him, poorly trained operators and maintenance personnel were a major cause of electricity accidents across the value chain.
“We have a lot of electricity accidents in the industry. Most of these accidents are attributed to human errors and poor judgment. When operators are not well skilled, accidents follow, and many of these accidents are fatal. They lead to deaths,” John warned.
He assured stakeholders of the Commission’s commitment to supporting NAPTIN to ensure that the right technical skills were developed to reduce accidents and improve sector efficiency, nothing that, “We need appropriate training to close these gaps.”
Earlier in his address, the Director-General of NAPTIN, Ahmed Nagode, said the engagement was aimed at rebuilding the link between training and the real workforce needs of the electricity industry.
He explained that the institute had undergone significant institutional renewal in recent years, including strengthening its infrastructure, expanding its training portfolio and aligning its programmes with industry realities.
He, however, noted that reforms without proper communication were often misunderstood or undervalued, praising Explicit Communications Limited for helping the institute articulate its evolving mandate to regulators, operators, policymakers and development partners.
The NAPTIN boss also acknowledged the European Union and the French Development Agency for funding capacity-building initiatives under the Enhanced Electricity and Trade Agreement for the Nigerian power sector, saying the support had strengthened training delivery and stakeholder engagement.
He noted, “Today is not just about programs or presentations. It is about renewing the connection between NAPTIN and the industry stakeholders, between training and real workforce needs, and between vision and execution. Over the past few years, and particularly in recent months, NAPTIN has been undergoing significant institutional renewal.
“By strengthening its infrastructure, expanding its trading portfolio, deepening its research and consultancy offerings, and aligning more closely with industry realities. However, we are all aware of an important truth. Transformation that is not clearly communicated is often unseen, misunderstood or undervalued. Progress without visibility can easily be mistaken for stagnation. This is why I must with genuine appreciation acknowledge the outstanding work of Explicit Communications Limited, our consultants, and our communication and visibility consultant. Over the past 14 months, Explicit has played a truly strategic role in helping NAPTIN find its voice clearly, confidently, and consistently.”
Also speaking, the Chief Human Resources Officer of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Adeniyi Adejola, commended NAPTIN for its growing role in technical training across the distribution segment.
According to him, about 40 per cent of AEDC’s skilled technical training in 2025 was delivered by NAPTIN, contributing significantly to workforce development within the company.
Adejola explained that recent structural reforms within the distribution companies, including the creation of state-based subsidiaries, were aimed at improving operational efficiency and decentralising electricity distribution.
He added that stronger partnerships with NAPTIN would be critical to achieving the Federal Government’s goals of improved electricity supply, job creation and economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda.
At the event, representatives of the Nigerian Independent System Operator, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, the Licensed Electricity Contractors Association of Nigeria, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the National Board for Technical Education acknowledged the critical role of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria in bridging the widening skills gap in the power sector.
The stakeholders said sustained technical training and certification were essential to improving safety, efficiency and reliability across the electricity value chain, noting that NAPTIN’s programmes had become increasingly central to building a competent workforce capable of supporting sector reforms and infrastructure expansion.
