Fanfare, Pageantry As Ohiauga Community Honours 31 Eminent Personalities with Maiden Leadership Awards

5 days ago

Ohiauga Community in Igburu Clan, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Saturday, December 27, 2025, witnessed an unprecedented spectacle of celebrations, fanfare and cultural splendour as it honoured 31 distinguished personalities for their outstanding leadership qualities, selfless service and immense contributions to the growth and development of the community.
The historic event, which took place at the Ohiauga Community Town Hall, marked the maiden edition of the Ohiauga Leadership Awards and saw 27 illustrious sons and daughters of the community, alongside four non-indigenes, decorated with various honours in recognition of their unwavering commitment to the socio-economic, political and infrastructural advancement of the area.
From the early hours of the day, the once serene and seemingly sleepy community was transformed into a beehive of activities. The atmosphere was electrified with excitement as the sound of music echoed from different corners of the community. Everywhere was colourful, lively and festive, as men, women, youths and children, young and old, trooped out in large numbers, beautifully adorned in elegant traditional and modern attires.
The favourable weather further added glamour and grace to the occasion, enhancing the beauty and splendour of the event, as the people, stakeholders and visitors savoured every moment of the celebration.
Adding royal splendour to the colourful ceremony was the presence of the Eze of Igburu Clan, Eze Igburu IV of Igburu Land, His Majesty Eze Kenneth Nwabochi, who arrived at the venue in full royal regalia, accompanied by his retinue of chiefs, elders and other palace officials. His presence was a clear testament to the significance of the occasion and underscored the unity and collective resolve of the people to celebrate excellence and service.
One after the other, the award recipients stepped forward amid thunderous applause, cheers and admiration from the audience. These were men and women whose years of dedication, sacrifice and contributions have helped place Ohiauga Community on the map in terms of political relevance, socio-economic growth and self-help-driven development.
Indeed, Ohiauga Community today boasts of notable achievements credited largely to community-based initiatives, including a relatively good road network, stable and uninterrupted electricity supply powered through solar infrastructure, and other basic amenities that have improved the quality of life of its people. The honoured individuals, it was observed, have played significant roles in achieving these milestones, leaving their unmistakable footprints on the community’s development journey.
By honouring them, the community made it clear that the awards were not meant to signal retirement from service, but rather to encourage the recipients to intensify their efforts and continue to give back to their fatherland. Community leaders noted that although progress has been recorded, Ohiauga still faces serious developmental challenges that require sustained commitment and collective action.
Prominent among these challenges is the absence of a functional healthcare facility. The only cottage hospital project in the community, allegedly initiated by Total Energies Limited several years ago, was said to have been abandoned, leaving residents without adequate medical care. The community strongly appealed to the Rivers State Government to intervene and revive the project in the interest of the people.
The education sector was also not spared. The Ohiauga Community Primary School, according to the community, is allegedly in good shape, with a conducive learning environment, but lacks enough classroom teachers, as there is only one government-employed classroom teacher. To fill the void, the community reportedly employed five additional teachers from its meagre resources and currently bears the responsibility of paying their salaries.
These realities, stakeholders explained, provided further justification for the decision to celebrate and honour individuals who have consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and development of the community.
Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Ohiauga Maiden Leadership Awards, Pastor (Dr) David Chizor Nwaoburu, described the event as a strategic initiative aimed at fostering peace, unity and development, while recognising and rewarding excellence and service.
According to him, the award ceremony was designed to honour eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in public and private life, and who have continued to make meaningful contributions to the growth of Ohiauga Community.
Dr Nwaoburu, who was himself among the award recipients, said the recognition was intended to motivate the honourees to do more for the community and not to rest on their achievements. He urged them to continue to serve the interests of the people wherever they find themselves and to remain ambassadors of peace and development.
He further reiterated the need for government intervention in the abandoned cottage hospital project and the posting of teachers to the primary school by the state government, stressing that community development in Ohiauga has largely been driven by self-help efforts.
Among those honoured at the event were Pastor (Dr) David Chizor Nwaoburu; former Bursar of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Dr Davis Ojima; the Registrar of the institution, Dr Chinonye A. Ajie; Dr Obi Chukwuma Ebenezer Jular; Elder Kemmer Mark Godwin; Dr Nwokoji Chukwuemeka; Mr Nduka Louis Odiegba; Dr (Chief) (Mrs) Ojima; Comrade Chimezie Igwela; Engr Gideon Eke; Chief (Prof) H. A. Ajie; Hon. Sule Igwela; and Dr Obi Nwaoburu.
Others included Prof. (Mrs) Jennifer Igwela; Dr Charity Ajie; Eric David Orukwo; the Paramount Ruler of Ohiauga Community, HRH Dr Amb. Bright Abali; Mr Chukwudi Lloyd Reuben; Comrade Wisdom Adieme; and the member representing ONELGA Constituency I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Nwabochi.
Also recognised were Comrade Kelvin London Oji; Pastor Smart Brass Maduagu; Chief (Hon.) K. O. Igwela; Harmony Igwela; Comrade Onyemaobi Igwela; and Late Elder Nwaba Maduagu, who received a posthumous award in recognition of his lifetime contributions to the community.
The four non-indigenes honoured for their dedicated services and goodwill towards the community were Hon. Marculey Ogolo; Hon. ThankGod Chibor; Comrade Kingsley Ogu; and Pastor G. Oreke, who was specially recognised as the only dedicated government classroom teacher at Ohiauga Community Primary School.
Reacting to the honour, the Registrar of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Dr Chinonye A. Ajie, described the award as a step in the right direction and a thoughtful gesture that encourages service and excellence. He called for harmonious relationships among all segments of the community and pledged his continued support towards education, job creation and collective development.
Former Bursar of the university, Dr Davis Ojima, also expressed gratitude to the community for recognising his contributions, assuring that he would remain committed to promoting peace, unity and sustainable development initiatives in Ohiauga.
Business mogul, Mr Nduka Louis Odiegba, said being honoured by one’s own community carries special significance, describing the recognition as the most cherished among the many awards he has received. He pledged to intensify his contributions to the welfare and development of the people, noting that “charity must begin at home.”
In his royal remarks, the Eze of Igburu Clan, His Majesty Eze Kenneth Nwabochi, emphasised the importance of peace, unity and the preservation of cultural values, describing the maiden Ohiauga Leadership Awards as a timely initiative aimed at strengthening communal bonds and fostering collective progress.
Giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the awardees, Mr Chukwudi Lloyd Reuben, thanked the community for finding them worthy of recognition, and commended the leadership and merit award committee for the excellent packaging of the programme. He urged the awardees to continue with their good work to the community, as the merit awards were a clarion call for more community development involvement and a wake up call for others to emulate the leadership qualities exhibited by the awardees.
Overall, the maiden Ohiauga Leadership Awards ceremony lived up to its billing, serving not only as a platform to celebrate excellence and service but also as a rallying point for renewed commitment to the development of the community, amid resounding jubilation, merriment and cultural pride.
Explore Opportunities, Become Employers, Fubara Urges Rivers Youths

1 day ago

January 23, 2026

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has urged youths in the state to take advantage of the vast opportunities available to become employers of labour and contribute meaningfully to growth and development.

Fubara said global trends increasingly favour entrepreneurship and innovation, stressing that youths in Rivers State must not be left behind in harnessing such opportunities.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Benibo Anabraba, the governor stated this while declaring open the 2026 Job Fair organised by the Rivers State Government in partnership with the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Speaking on the theme, “Addressing Youth Employability for Prosperity,” the governor acknowledged the responsibility of government to create jobs for its teeming youth population but noted that it was unrealistic to absorb all job seekers into the civil service.

“As a government, we recognise our duty to provide employment opportunities for our teeming youths. However, we also understand that not all youths can be accommodated within the civil service.

“This underscores the need to encourage entrepreneurship across diverse sectors and to partner with other stakeholders, including the youths themselves, so they can transition from being job seekers to employers of labour,” he said.

Fubara further urged participants to continually sharpen their skills and explore opportunities within their immediate environment and the global space through digital platforms.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to sustaining peace and providing an enabling environment for youths to develop their potential and thrive.

In a goodwill message, the Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Dr Chisom Gbali, said the job fair was designed to equip youths with contemporary skills, innovation and mentorship needed to transform them from unemployable to resourceful individuals.

Gbali disclosed that the ministry had rolled out various training and capacity-building programmes in areas such as ICT and artificial intelligence, oil and gas, maritime, and the blue economy.

Delivering the keynote address, the Head of the Department of Human Resources Management, Rivers State University, Dr Chris Biriowu, advised participants to remain informed about evolving sources of employability.

He said the labour market was dynamic and shaped by industry-specific demands, technological advancement, management practices and other emerging factors.

King Jaja Impacted Beyond Rivers -Deputy Gov

1 day ago

January 23, 2026

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Odu, has poured accolades on late Amayanabo of Opobo, HRM Dandeson Douglas Jaja V, saying his footprints went beyond the State.

Speaking during a condolence visit to the wife of the late king, Prof. Odu said the late monarch contributed meaningfully beyond the shores of Rivers State.

“He contributed not only to Opobo, not only to Rivers State, but to Nigeria as a nation. We all know the various positions he held until his passing. For us as a Commission, we are really going to miss him greatly, especially at this time when his guidance was most needed,” she stressed.

She described the late king as a distinguished traditional ruler whose life and service contributed immensely to the development of Rivers State and Nigeria at large.

The deputy governor, who also serves as Chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission, noted that until his demise, King Jaja was an Ex-Officio member of the Commission, representing Rivers South East Senatorial District.

According to her, the late monarch actively participated in several meetings of the Commission and played an important advisory role.

“He actually participated with us in a couple of meetings. It was with great shock that we received the news of his passing. We saw daddy as someone who was very strong, healthy and athletic,” Prof. Odu said.

Prof. Odu explained that the Commission relied heavily on the wisdom of traditional rulers like the late monarch to ensure that its responsibilities were carried out properly and conscientiously.

She assured the family of the Commission’s continued support, saying they will remain close to the family throughout the burial arrangements and beyond.

Addressing the widow, Queen Prudence Dandeson Douglas Jaja, Prof. Odu said the visit was to commiserate with her and encourage her during the period of mourning.

“Please accept our condolences. Please be strong and put your hope in God. The God who watches over widows will never abandon you,” the deputy governor prayed.

“We cannot question God. What has happened has happened. All we can do is to pull ourselves together. That is why we are here  to pray that the Holy Spirit will strengthen you, that God will turn your sadness into joy and clothe you with a garment of beauty,” she added.

Responding, Queen Jaja described her late husband as a gentle, humble man who was deeply committed to the progress of Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.

She expressed gratitude to the deputy governor and other members of the Boundary Commission for identifying with the family in their moment of grief.

“We are praying that his soul will rest in perfect peace. I thank you very much for coming to console me at this trying moment. Seeing you here has given me comfort. God bless each and every one of you,” she said.

She also offered prayers for the delegation, wishing them a long life and good health.

Highlight of the visit was the presentation Letter of Condolence from the Rivers State Boundary Commission to Queen Jaja.

 

Kevin Nengia

NERC Raises Alarm Over Rising Electricity Deaths

1 day ago

January 23, 2026

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has raised the alarm over the rising cases of electricity-related accidents and deaths in the power sector, linking most of the fatalities to human error arising from poor technical skills and inadequate training.

NERC issued the warning yesterday, at a one-day stakeholders’ engagement with the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry on enhancing vocational training delivery for the power sector, organised by the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria.

The event, themed “Building skilled manpower for a sustainable power sector,” was organised by NAPTIN in collaboration with Explicit Communications Limited and funded by the French Development Agency and the European Union.

Electricity-related deaths have remained a persistent problem in Nigeria’s power sector, with incidents involving fallen distribution lines, illegal connections, poorly executed installations and unsafe maintenance practices frequently reported across the country.

Data from industry operators and safety agencies show that technicians, linemen and members of the public are often electrocuted during repairs, meter installations or as a result of exposed cables and weak safety enforcement.

According to NERC’s safety performance reports, 112 Nigerians lost their lives in electricity-related incidents in 2024, slightly lower than the 115 deaths recorded in 2023 but still alarmingly high. Injuries stood at 95 for the same period, underscoring persistent hazards in the industry.

In 2025, 149 electricity personnel were killed or injured in electricity-related incidents across Nigeria’s power sector between the first and third quarters, prompting regulatory investigations and calls for stronger safety oversight.

Speaking on behalf of the Commission, Joseph John said that massive investments in power infrastructure would amount to wasted resources if they were not matched with deliberate development of skilled manpower to operate and maintain them.

He said, “You can invest in infrastructure, but if there is no corresponding development of skills and manpower to manage that investment and ensure efficiency, then the investment will be a waste. The Commission is always in support. We are committed to do whatever is required to ensure that NAPTIN delivers on its mandate.”

John stressed that while the Commission remained focused on expanding generation capacity and stabilising the electricity system, human capacity remained the backbone of a reliable power supply.

“We are very mindful, as regulators in the industry, that we have a mandate to ensure that adequate electricity is provided to the citizens. In doing this, we strive to ensure that we grow our generation capacity and to ensure that we have stability in the system. But none of this can be done without the requisite and oversight of human capacity,” he added.

He noted that one of the major challenges facing the industry, particularly in closing Nigeria’s wide metering gap, was the shortage of skilled technicians.

“We know the issues, challenges that we have in the industry. In terms of scaling up and trying to close the metering gap, we have a bigger challenge, which has to do with manpower. In the trajectory, we are expecting that a lot of meters will be coming into the country, but these meters cannot be installed, but they must install themselves. We expect a lot of meters to come into the country, but meters will not install themselves. People have to do it. That is where the skills gap becomes critical,” he said.

According to him, poorly trained operators and maintenance personnel were a major cause of electricity accidents across the value chain.

“We have a lot of electricity accidents in the industry. Most of these accidents are attributed to human errors and poor judgment. When operators are not well skilled, accidents follow, and many of these accidents are fatal. They lead to deaths,” John warned.

He assured stakeholders of the Commission’s commitment to supporting NAPTIN to ensure that the right technical skills were developed to reduce accidents and improve sector efficiency, nothing that, “We need appropriate training to close these gaps.”

Earlier in his address, the Director-General of NAPTIN, Ahmed Nagode, said the engagement was aimed at rebuilding the link between training and the real workforce needs of the electricity industry.

He explained that the institute had undergone significant institutional renewal in recent years, including strengthening its infrastructure, expanding its training portfolio and aligning its programmes with industry realities.

He, however, noted that reforms without proper communication were often misunderstood or undervalued, praising Explicit Communications Limited for helping the institute articulate its evolving mandate to regulators, operators, policymakers and development partners.

The NAPTIN boss also acknowledged the European Union and the French Development Agency for funding capacity-building initiatives under the Enhanced Electricity and Trade Agreement for the Nigerian power sector, saying the support had strengthened training delivery and stakeholder engagement.

He noted, “Today is not just about programs or presentations. It is about renewing the connection between NAPTIN and the industry stakeholders, between training and real workforce needs, and between vision and execution. Over the past few years, and particularly in recent months, NAPTIN has been undergoing significant institutional renewal.

“By strengthening its infrastructure, expanding its trading portfolio, deepening its research and consultancy offerings, and aligning more closely with industry realities. However, we are all aware of an important truth. Transformation that is not clearly communicated is often unseen, misunderstood or undervalued. Progress without visibility can easily be mistaken for stagnation. This is why I must with genuine appreciation acknowledge the outstanding work of Explicit Communications Limited, our consultants, and our communication and visibility consultant. Over the past 14 months, Explicit has played a truly strategic role in helping NAPTIN find its voice clearly, confidently, and consistently.”

Also speaking, the Chief Human Resources Officer of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, Adeniyi Adejola, commended NAPTIN for its growing role in technical training across the distribution segment.

According to him, about 40 per cent of AEDC’s skilled technical training in 2025 was delivered by NAPTIN, contributing significantly to workforce development within the company.

Adejola explained that recent structural reforms within the distribution companies, including the creation of state-based subsidiaries, were aimed at improving operational efficiency and decentralising electricity distribution.

He added that stronger partnerships with NAPTIN would be critical to achieving the Federal Government’s goals of improved electricity supply, job creation and economic growth under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

At the event, representatives of the Nigerian Independent System Operator, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission, the Licensed Electricity Contractors Association of Nigeria, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the National Board for Technical Education acknowledged the critical role of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria in bridging the widening skills gap in the power sector.

The stakeholders said sustained technical training and certification were essential to improving safety, efficiency and reliability across the electricity value chain, noting that NAPTIN’s programmes had become increasingly central to building a competent workforce capable of supporting sector reforms and infrastructure expansion.

