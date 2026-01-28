Customs,Western Marine Intercepts ?157.8m Cannabis

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command, has intercepted 20 sacks of Cannabis Indica valued at ?157.8 million

The Service said it’s had successfully carried out 21,414 container escort operations as part of its ongoing enforcement and trade facilitation efforts.

Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Patrick Ntadi, disclosed this while addressing Newsmen on the seized drugs comprised 1,205 loaves of Cannabis Indica with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ?157,830,000.

Ntadi said the seizure was recorded during a recent anti-smuggling operation conducted by vigilant officers of the Command.

According to Ntadi, the illicit substances were carefully concealed and were suspected to have been unlawfully smuggled into the country through the waterways.

He noted that the interception reflects the Command’s sustained commitment to securing Nigeria’s maritime borders, protecting the economy, and upholding the rule of law.

The Customs Chief explained that while the Command has intensified its enforcement activities, it has also remained focused on facilitating legitimate trade.

“Within the period under review, the Western Marine Container Escort Team successfully escorted 21,414 containers from the main seaports to various bonded terminals”.

He said the escort operations ensured compliance with Customs regulations, enhanced transparency, and promoted the efficient movement of cargo across the port system”.

“These achievements reaffirm the Command’s statutory responsibilities of revenue protection, border security, and trade facilitation,”

Ntadi insisted that the Command remains resolute in its fight against smuggling and other criminal activities that threaten national security and economic stability.

The Area Controller attributed the successes recorded to the motivation and strategic leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, improved intelligence gathering, and effective inter-agency collaboration.

He listed collaborating agencies to include Nigerian Navy, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),Marine Police, and the Nigeria Immigration Service.

Ntadi assured the public of the Command’s continued determination to combat smuggling and all forms of illegal activities, stressing that the Western Marine Command remains committed to enforcing the law, protecting citizens, and ensuring justice at all times.