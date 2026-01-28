Collective National Prosperity Is Our Driving Force ……… NNPCL

The Group Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has reaffirmed the company’s national mission, saying collective national prosperity shall be the driving force of the energy firm.

In his New Year message to staff, tagged ‘We Achieved. We Drive The Future’, Ojulari set the tone for 2026 priorities reflecting on strong delivery despite global energy volatility.

According to him, in 2025, the country recorded significant landmarks in oil exploration and production.

In his words, “Exploration and production achieved a record 355 thousand barrels of oil per day — the highest level since 1989,”

“We advanced production through Madu First Oil, Soku Pipeline optimisation, and the Akpo West Start-up, while commissioning Gbaran Nodal Compression Train.

“We reached major infrastructure milestones with the commissioning of the ANOH-OB3 pipeline and the successful AKK River Niger crossing.

“NNPC Retail expanded its footprint into the West African sub-region with our lubricant brand, Oleum.

“We successfully hosted the first-ever NNPC Group Earnings Call, announcing our audited 2024 financial results.

“We strengthened employee well-being through a much-improved compensation package. We welcomed 1,000 Tigers into our organisation to intentionally build the next generation of NNPC leaders.”

Explaining the success method of the company, the GCEO listed board and staff members as the major forces.

He said “Our Board showed visible support for execution excellence by approving the new Delegation of Authority and Delegation of Financial Authority frameworks to improve efficiency and empower leadership across the business.

“Behind each of these milestones are our people—your expertise, your judgement, and your belief in the potential of our organisation. These accomplishments belong to all of us collectively, and each of us should proudly identify with these great strides. Across every directorate, asset, and office, your collaboration, ownership, and commitment remain the true foundation of our success,” he said.

Disclosing the corporation’s future plans, Ojulari noted that although the previous initiative, the “’Fit-For-Future’ transformation imperatives established in the second half of 2025, had ensured a stronger foundation and a clearer focus for its operations in 2026, the new year would be anchored on four strategic attributes—Execution Excellence, Profitable Growth, Partner of Choice, and Enterprise-First Mindset.

On execution excellence, Ojulari promised to “deliver results with discipline and speed by applying a more effective cadence — setting clear rhythms for planning, execution, and review. By prioritising critical tasks and systematically driving execution, we will identify risks early, enable data-backed decisions, ensure clear accountability for outcomes, and achieve consistent operational excellence.”

Ojulari assured profitable growth by embracing robust partnerships adding that NNPC Limited is committed to “pursuing intentional and value-driven growth. By focusing on the right projects and investments, strengthening efficiency and applying commercial rigour, we will grow profitably and responsibly, delivering sustainable returns for NNPC Limited and long-term value for our ultimate stakeholders — Nigerians”.

“We seek to earn trust as a dependable, transparent, and performance-driven partner. By keeping our word, working transparently, and acting with integrity, we will deepen relationships with joint venture partners, investors, contractors, and host communities, unlocking greater value and accelerating delivery. Our partnerships will reflect who we are and what we stand for.”

On the new strategy of developing an enterprise-first mindset among staff and partners, Ojulari said NNPC Limited must remain focused on its goals.

“We must continue to think and function as one enterprise — deepening professionalism, functional excellence, and talent development. We must entrench collaboration above silos, promote shared success over individual wins, and embrace a mindset that prioritises long-term impact over short-term gains.

“This way, we ensure that we move faster, execute better, and achieve more together.

“As we embrace 2026, let us do so with a renewed sense of purpose, confidence in our collective capability, and pride in the difference we are making. I am excited and believe you equally are about the journey and opportunities ahead of us”, he stated.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu