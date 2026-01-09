Bayelsa APC Endorses Tinubu For Second Term

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

The endorsement was made on during a special stakeholders meeting of the party convened by Governor Diri in Yenagoa, the State capital.

Senator Konbowei Benson, incumbent Senator representing the Bayelsa Central, moved the endorsement motion, and was seconded by a former Speaker of the House of Assembly and one time deputy governor, Peremobowei Ebebi.

The Tide reports that Chairman of the new caretaker committee of the party, Dr Dennis Otiotio, Senator representing Bayelsa East, Chief Benson Agadaga, and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, attended the endorsement meeting.

Other attendees were, Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samson Ogbuku, Managing Director, Niger Delta Basin Development Authority (NDBDA), Prince Ebitimi Amgbare, other stakeholders as well as the ex-officio member (South South) of the APC National Working Committee, Hon. Godbless Diriware.

The Tide also gathered that the meeting was the first expanded stakeholders gathering convened by the governor since becoming a member and leader of the party in the state in October 2025.

In his speech, Governor Diri expressed delight that the State’s APC was one big family which has resolved to work together to deliver President Tinubu for another term in office.

He underscored the need for the members to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, humility and rise above politics of bitterness and divisive tendencies for the sake of peace, development and progress of the state.

The governor also urged the members to play by the rules and engage in politics of consultation, stating that those interested in political offices in the next election should shelve their ambitions for now.

“Here we are today in a very big family of the APC. Let me use this opportunity to appreciate the old members of the party for the reception accorded me and other Peoples Democratic Party members who crossed over. It was a welcome like no other.

“Political parties are vehicles for development. Let us truly be progressives. Whatever positions you want to contest for, whether governorship, House of Assembly or National Assembly, please put it on hold for now. Power comes from God. What should be uppermost is that we are all gathered here to make sure that President Tinubu returns for a second term”, he said.

In a brief remark, Senator Lokpobiri expressed joy to be part of the meeting and acknowledged that the Bayelsa APC now had one united and indivisible objective to wholly deliver the party for all elective offices in 2027.

Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ingobere, former APC governorship candidate in the state, Mr David Lyon, and Prince Ebitimi Amgbare lauded the governor for his maturity, noting that his inclusive governance style would lead the party to achieve its objectives.

Also, the APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, commended Governor Diri for uniting all facets of the party’s political leadership in the state, which he noted had been fragmented for over a decade.

Dr Otiotio stated that the purpose of the meeting was to enjoin members and supporters to participate in the party’s electronic membership exercise in order to capture genuine voters.

Meanwhile the stakeholders observed a minute silence in honour of the former Bayelsa West Senatorial District representative in the 5th National Assembly, Senator John Brambaifa, who died on Saturday, January 3, 2026 in Abuja.

By Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa