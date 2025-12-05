Rivers Monarch Warns Against Violence … Urges Peaceful Christmas, New Year Celebrations

The Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, HM, King Leslie N. Eke, JP, Eze Gbakagbaka, has urged residents to embrace peace and avoid all forms of violence as the Christmas and New Year festivities draw near.

Eze Eke issued the caution during a pre-festive security briefing at his palace in Woji, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The Eze Woji XII, who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government-Recognised Traditional Rulers, reminded the community and its residents that Christmas should be a season of love, reconciliation, and communal harmony and not be used for violence.

He stressed that no celebration should be allowed to degenerate into violence and added that peace remains central to the cultural values of the Ikwerre people.

The monarch expressed concern over the tendency for heightened social activities to lead to avoidable confrontations.

He urged residents to conduct themselves responsibly and avoid actions that could endanger other people’s lives and property.

“The festive season should strengthen community ties, not create opportunities for conflict or reckless behaviour”, he said.

Addressing the youths specifically, King Eke advised them to steer clear of cultism, drug abuse, street fights, and other disruptive acts.

He emphasised the need for young people to play critical roles in peace sustainance across Evo Kingdom and beyond.

“You must not allow yourselves to be used as instruments of violence. Channel your energy toward productive engagements that is capable of promoting unity and peace”, he said.

He further urged parents and guardians to pay closer attention to their children and wards during the holiday period.

The monarch also noted that seasonal gatherings often expose young people to negative influences and that family oversight was essential to preventing misconduct.

On security preparedness, King Eke disclosed that both local vigilantes and formal security agencies have been placed on heightened alert to ensure a hitch-free festive period.

He noted that the safety of the community remained a collective duty and encouraged residents to promptly report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

The King cautioned against jungle justice and retaliatory actions, advising that disputes be resolved through lawful and peaceful channels.

He also lauded the efforts of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, over his relentless push for peaceful environment in the state.

