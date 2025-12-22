NSC BOSS Commends  Implementation Of Blue Economy 

Ahead of the March 2026 takeoff of the National Single Window (NSW) project, maritime industry stakeholders have called for a robust legal framework to ensure the seamless rollout of the unified digital project.

The stakeholders who made the call at the 10th Annual Seminar for Maritime Journalists and launch of the Centre for Maritime Media and Capacity Development in Lagos on Wednesday warned that without a unifying law, the NSW project risked being stifled by the conflicting mandates of various government agencies and the high cost of previous digital failures.

Speaking at the event organised by First Mediacon Network Limited, CEO of Wealthy Honey Investment and former Vice President of ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto emphasized that the NSW must submerge the individual acts of various government agencies into a unified legal structure to prevent jurisdictional clashes.

He said, “SON has its act. NAFDAC has its act. Quarantine and Customs have theirs. For us to house these government agencies, there must be a legal framework so that it will be sacrosanct and everybody will know that this is the armbit of law with which we must operate.

“In the legal framework, there must be punishment for CEOs who deliberately circumvent, delay cargo and make officers to exploit traders or freight forwarders unnecessarily.

” Farinto also highlighted additional burdens imposed by regulatory agencies, citing examination fees charged by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) despite offshore certification. He noted that the NSW must address such problems including teething challenges of previous digital transitions such as the B’Odogwu platform failure, which he said cost importers over N7 billion due to connectivity issues.

“Importers are charged between N3,000 and N7,000 per container for examinations, even when conformity certificates have already been issued. This discourages trade and encourages circumvention.

“The NSW must not come with the same teething problems we suffered with B’Odogwu, which cost importers over N7 billion and nobody is saying anything. There must be attitudinal change among government agencies and licensed customs agents,” he said.

Also speaking, Vice President of ANLCA, Prince Segun Oduntan represented by Suleiman Ayokunle, Chief Executive Officer of SULA Logistics Limited noted that operators still contend with several government regulatory agency platforms, alongside multiple internal windows covering enforcement, scanning, gate operations, and cargo clearing processes.

He cautioned that unless the NSW effectively harmonises agency roles and processes, such financial losses could persist, undermining the very efficiencies the reform seeks to achieve.

In his remarks, maritime lawyer Dr. Emeka Akabogu SAN pointed out that Nigeria continued to perform poorly on the Global Logistics Index due to excessive manual intervention.

He praised the Nigeria Customs Service Act of 2023 for domesticating WTO trade facilitation agreements but stressed that the NSW was the only way to achieve a single digital approval. In his remarks, the Executive Secretary and CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), represented by Director of Special Duties Moses Abere, stated that as the sector digitalizes, journalism must evolve to ensure transparency and accountability.

“As the maritime sector grows more complex, driven by digitalisation, new trade realities, regulatory reforms, and global logistical shifts, journalism must evolve accordingly,” Akutah said.

He reiterated the Council’s commitment, as the Port Economic Regulator, to promoting efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness in the sector. He added that the theme of the seminar—“A Decade of Collaboration for Impact: Strengthening Maritime Journalism for the Future”—reflects the critical role of partnerships in building a stronger maritime industry.

“Over the years, maritime journalists have worked closely with regulators, operators, policymakers, and stakeholders to illuminate challenges and opportunities in the sector,” he said.

“The media remains an essential partner in informing stakeholders, shaping public understanding, and strengthening accountability.

” In his welcome address, CEO of First Mediacon Network Limited, Sesan Onileimo highlighted the urgent need for maritime journalists to upscale their knowledge, particularly in an era dominated by artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and social media.

“All of these developments have combined to put journalists under intense pressure to report factual information promptly while remaining relevant.

“The Centre has been established to bridge this gap, ensuring maritime journalists, regardless of experience, remain equipped to deliver accurate, impactful reporting, ” he said.