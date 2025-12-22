Imo Category C Victory: NIMASA Staff Host  Executive Management  Party 

The members of staff of the NigerianDay Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on Wednesday hosted the Director General, Dr Dayo Mobereola and the Executive Directors to a surprise reception to commemorate Nigeria’s recent election into the Category C Council of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The reception, which was held in the Agency’s Boardroom and attended by the DG, Executive Director Finance and Administration, Mr Chudi Offodile, Executive Director Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services, Mr Jibril Abba, Directors and other members of staff was to celebrate Nigeria’s return to the IMO Council where NIMASA is the focal Agency.

Speaking to staff during the gathering, Dr. Mobereola described the victory as an important one for the maritime industry and Nigeria emphasizing that it took the unflinching support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the dynamic leadership of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola CON to bring this victory to fruition.

According to him, “the support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the dynamic leadership of the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy were very instrumental to the nation’s victory.

Throughout the process, the Minister remained committed, providing strategic direction to all parties involved and personally leading the charge in engaging and canvassing support from other member states”.

The Director General also commended staff for their invaluable contributions saying “as staff of NIMASA, you all have contributed in one way or the other, whether big or small to Nigeria’s victory at Imo. You know NIMASA is the focal point for the IMO in Nigeria so the work you all do every day has been instrumental to our victory”.

He further charged staff of the Agency to redouble their efforts observing that “winning the Category C Council seat is the easier part.

The most difficult part is sustainability. It’s relatively easy to get to the top but staying at the top is more difficult. We must ensure that we stay there. And to stay there, we request and we require and we need the support of every single member of staff of this Agency”.

It will be recalled that Nigeria was elected into the Category C Council of the IMO recently for 2026- 2027 biennium after a 14 year wait.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos