FG Launches Africa’s First Gas Trading Market, Licenses JEX
The Federal Government yesterday took a major step toward fully harnessing Nigeria’s 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves with the launch of Africa’s first gas trading market.
At an event in Abuja, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) jointly presented a Gas Trading Licence, as well as Clearing House and Settlement Authorisation, to JEX Market Limited.
Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said the licence issuance marks a new chapter in Nigeria’s energy sector.
Ekpo noted that the launch of the gas trading market will make gas sales and purchase more seamless, reliable, and cost-effective.
“What does this licence mean for the market? Three things happen immediately. First is access. We make gas sale and procurement agreements more trustworthy for the power generation, industrial, commercial, and large-scale sectors by ensuring only credible counterparties participate in the market. Transparent entry processes build trust.
“Second is dependability. Reliable and standardised reporting, enforced settlements, and regulated trading reduce counterparty risks and make the supply chain more predictable.
“Third is affordability. An open, competitive, and well-structured trading environment promotes efficiency, lowers entry barriers, and enables entities to offer reduced costs. This aligns with the administration’s commitment to a contestable and open market that serves consumers, industries, and the transport sector.”
On his part, the Chief Executive of NMDPRA, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, said the licensing of the gas trading house is in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).
Ahmed stated that full implementation of the PIA’s provisions will unlock extensive investment opportunities in the gas sector and enhance supply across power, industrial, and transportation sectors.
“As the regulator of Nigeria’s midstream and downstream sector, the Authority recognises that the true test of licensing JEX Markets lies not in today’s ceremony, but in the transformation it must deliver. To ensure success, we will provide a firm, transparent, and technology-enabled regulatory framework under the PIA, giving investors the certainty and confidence to commit long-term capital.
“We will also continue working closely with sister regulators, including SEC, and key financial-market institutions to harmonize market rules, standardise contracts, and ensure clearing and settlement arrangements meet global best practices.”
In his remarks, the Director-General of SEC, Dr. Emomotimi Agama, said the platform will produce a credible, market-driven Nigeria Gas Price Index that reflects real domestic and regional demand and supply.
“This eliminates opacity, fosters fair pricing, and enhances confidence among producers, transporters, and consumers,” he said.
He added that licensed trading houses will act as market makers, providing liquidity and enabling effective risk management through standardized contracts, thus attracting capital and transforming gas into a dynamic asset class.
Also speaking, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, assured stakeholders of enhanced security around oil and gas infrastructure to ensure safe operations nationwide.
Represented by his Special Adviser on Oil and Gas, Mr. Goodluck Ebelo, Ribadu said Nigeria’s vast gas reserves, over 200 trillion cubic feet, can only be fully optimized within a secure and stable operating environment.
He said, “In the past two years, under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government has made unprecedented progress in securing oil and gas infrastructure nationwide.
“Through the NSA-led Joint Coordination Platform, the military, police, DSS, NSCDC, NNPC Ltd, NMDPRA, NUPRC, and state governments now operate under a unified, intelligence-driven structure. This has improved response time, strengthened operational synergy, and eliminated duplication of efforts.
“We have also deepened engagement with traditional rulers, local leaders, and youth groups, turning host communities into partners in safeguarding national assets. Under the direct supervision of Mr. President, peace was brokered in Ogoniland. Efforts are ongoing to conclude negotiations and restore production in those assets for the benefit of the people and the nation.”
We’ll Drive Tinubu’s Vision in Rivers With Vigour – Fubara …Inaugurates Dualized Ahoada/Omoku Road ….Debunks Rift With RSHA
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that he will lead Rivers people to galvanize support for President Bola Tinubu to drive the vision and objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda in the State with vigour.
The governor, who joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, explained that his decision to join the APC was not for personal interest but for the overall benefit of Rivers State.
Fubara disclosed these while inaugurating the extension of the dualized Ahoada/ Omoku Express road in Ahoada East and Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Areas of Rivers State.
He commended the contracting firm, Julius Berger, for timely delivery of the project, saying the project is a campaign promise fulfilled which will bring economic benefits to the people and tackle issues of insecurity associated with the route.
He said his administration has remained focused in delivering democratic dividends in the state despite facing glaring challenges.
The governor thanked the people of Ahoada East and Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Areas for their continuous support, and urged his supporters to remain steadfast and also support President Tinubu who he said, has demonstrated love to Rivers State as a father.
Fubara denied having rift with the Rivers State House of Assembly, stating that his meeting with the lawmakers was stalled as a result of delay in the agreed meeting to be convened by former Governor Nyesom Wike and other stakeholders for him to meet with the state lawmakers.
“I have made every effort to meet with the Assembly members, but it is not within my leadership to initiate the meeting process.
“The arrangement was for my leader, Wike, and the elders led by Anabraba to call for a meeting with the the lawmakers.
“I’m a gentleman and principled. I can’t go behind to call them when we’ve already agreed. Whoever that tell them that I don’t want to meet with them, or I rejected proposal meant for them isn’t saying the truth,” Fubara said.
The Permanent Secretary of the Rivers State Ministry Works, Mr Austin Ezekiel-Hart, who gave the project description, said the delivery of the project was a fulfillment of long time dream by the people of Ahoada East and Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government Areas.
He said the road was previously a single lane and has now been dualised to 14.6 meters wide, complete with solar-powered streetlights with drainages.
He said the road significantly would reduce travel time between Ahoada and Omoku while improving economic activity in the region.
In his welcome address, Chairman of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, Hon. Chuku Shedrack Ogbogu, described the road as a symbol of unity, oneness, and development, thanking the governor for fulfilling his campaign promises.
On his part, the Managing Director of Julius Berger, Engr. Peer Lusbash, said the project was awarded to his company in 2023 with a completion period of 18 months which was achieved in best quality.
He added that Julius Berger enjoyed a good support from the Fubara administration, and assured to complete all ongoing projects being handled by Julius Berger on specification, especially the Ring Road project which is a legacy project.
Fubara Expresses Commitment To Healthcare …As UNICEF Lauds RSG On Health Programmes
Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring good healthcare for the people of Rivers State.
?
?Governor Fubara stated this when he played host to the Country Director of UNICEF, Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef and her management team in Port Harcourt, last Tuesday.
?
?The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, said he would continue to provide the necessary facilities in order to ensure accessible and good health care for all Rivers people.
?
?”We are constructing new zonal hospitals across the State. The Ahoada Zonal hospital will be commissioned in December and others are near completion.
?
?”We are grateful to UNICEF for all they have done and believe we can always work together to care for the vulnerable in the society. We appreciate your physical presence, and believe that your staff working remotely, can also do more virtually. We have a capable Commissioner of Health, Dr. Adaeze Oreh, to help foster our relationship, communication and greater collaboration,” he said.
?
?The Country Director for UNICEF Nigeria, Ms. Wafaa Saeed Abdelatef, assured Governor Fubara of UNICEF’s support to the programmes of the State Government. She appealed that health facilities such as the Oxygen Plant at Eleme Local Government Ares and the New Born Care Units be solarized.
?
?”Be assured that UNICEF will continue to work and support the programmes here in Rivers State. We have seen the Oxygen Plant at Eleme LGA which has been effective because of the Public Private Partnership. We appeal that the plant be solarized.
?
?”I commend your leadership of the State and assure that we are here to support your effort and assure you that you can count on our support and partnership. Rivers State is one of the states we can showcase how things are working so others can learn,” she added.
?
Dangote Unveils N100bn Education Fund For Nigerian Students
Chairman of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has announced a N100 billion annual education support programme aimed at keeping financially vulnerable Nigerian students in school.
Speaking at the launch of the national scholarship scheme in Lagos, yesterday, Dangote said too many brilliant young people were being forced out of classrooms because of poverty.
He described education as the “strongest engine of social mobility” and a critical foundation for national development.
The initiative, funded by the Aliko Dangote Foundation, will run for ten years beginning in 2026, costing over N1 trillion in total.
Dangote said the scheme would support 45,000 scholars each year at inception, expanding to 155,000 beneficiaries annually by its fourth year, and maintaining that level for the rest of the decade.
By 2036, he said, the programme is expected to have reached at least 1,325,000 students.
“We cannot allow financial hardship to silence the dreams of our young people, not when the future of our nation depends on their skills, resilience and leadership,” he added.
A major component of the fund is the Aliko Dangote STEM Scholars programme, which will provide annual scholarships for 30,000 undergraduate students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics in public universities and polytechnics.
Each beneficiary will receive tuition support aligned with the fees of their institution and course of study. Dangote said the goal is to expand access to higher education, empower innovation, and give young Nigerians the tools to compete globally.
“STEM drives development. If Nigeria must compete globally, our young minds must have the tools to learn, imagine and innovate,” he said.
