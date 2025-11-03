Rivers
Rumuji Crisis Claims One Life, Destroys King’s Palace
Tension has gripped Rumuji Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State following recent youth leadership crisis that led to the death of one person and the burning of the Paramount Ruler’s Palace.
The crisis reportedly broke out during a meeting convened by a company operating in the area to discuss the planned activation of a mini-power generating plant built for the community.
The Tide gathered that the trouble began when the Emohua Local Government Area (LGA) Chairman, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, allegedly introduced a new youth President, contrary to the one currently serving, Anele Ogbu.
The announcement sparked a heated argument among the youths, resulting in the stabbing of Mr. Paul Oduveh, a supporter of Comrade Ogbu.
Oduveh was reportedly rushed to the hospital but died on the way.
In retaliation, some angry youths allegedly set the Community’s Paramount Ruler, Eze Christian’s palace ablaze.
The incident has continued to heighten tension in the Community and its environs, with reports of rival youth groups threatening more attacks in the area.
Reacting, Comrade Anele Ogbu accused the local government leadership for allegedly using local vigilantes in the community to create crisis in a known peaceful youth body in the area.
He also accused the Council’s leadership for allegedly using some youth and elders of the Community to attack him and destroying his property.
According to him, the Council Chairman was against him because he refused to align with him politically.
He appealed to security agencies and Government authorities to intervene urgently to prevent further loss of lives.
“If nothing is done, more youths may lose their lives”, Ogbu said.
He expressed concern over the alleged political interference in youth leadership matters, which he noted to be part of the politicians gimmick and preparation of gathering youths ahead of the 2027 election in the Area.
As of press time, the State Police Command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, was yet to comment on the incident.
By: Enoch Epelle
Eld Ogbu Bags Adventists Men Award…Pledge For Humanitarian Service
A former supervisory councillor for Health in Etche local government of Rivers state, Eld Chimezie Ogbu has been honoured with an excellent service Award by the Adventist men Organisation (AMO), Port Harcourt west mission.
Eld Chimezie Ogbu, received the award for alongside fifteen others for his contributions and support to the association and uplifting humanity.
Speaking during an extra ordinary and end of year meeting, the Director of Adventist men Organisation, Port Harcourt west mission, Dr Sam Emejuru said the award was in recognition to Hon Ogbu’s contributions and support to the association, noting that Eld Chimezie Ogbu have been one of the sponsors of the Association in the mission.
Dr Emejuru who was a fomer chairman of the state secondary school Board noted invaluable contributions of the recipients to the association and the church at large and urged them to continue to be generous in the development of church and humanity.
In an interview with the tide, Hon Chimezie Ogbu, a serving elder in the seventh-day adventist church, Rumuolumeni District expressed appreciation to the Association, adding that the award will encourage him to do more
He highlighted the importance of investing in God’s vineyard and to help humanity and dedicated the award to God Almighty and members of his family.
Rivers Landlords Petitions IG Over Alleged Move to Demolish Their Estate
Members of landlords of Ceenamore and Iroko Drives in Cedarwood Estate, Rumuaholu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have urged the Inspector General of Police and the State Police Commissioner, CP Olungbenga Adepoju, to urgently act on the petition they sent to him regarding the alleged move by the Managing Director of Niger Delta Technology & property development Ltd, Engr. Stephen Nyegwa, to demolish their estate.
The group alleged that the MD of Niger Delta Logistics Limited had purportedly, through a court judgment notice, claimed that he had gotten an order to demolish the estate.
Speaking to journalists at the estate, Mr. Manuabuchi Elem Chioma, one of the affected landlords, said the call becomes very imperative following the continued harassment by Mr. Nyegwa and his associates, noting that they woke up and discovered that their houses have been marked for demolition.
Also speaking, Barrister Victor Okezie urged the police to act swiftly to save landlords of the estate from the impending problem, stressing that they are ready to comply if there is a confirmed valid court judgment.
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated an ultra-modern, specialised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for youth empowerment in innovations.
The fully equipped ICT centre, located at Baptist High School in the city, was inaugurated as part of the close-out ceremony for the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme.
Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, stated this in a statement issued on Friday by the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.
He described the ICT centre as a gateway to knowledge and innovation, as well as a window to future opportunities.
Represented by the organisation’s General Manager of Institutional Strengthening, Mr. Olugbenga Sheba, Ogbe explained that the project was designed to equip young Nigerians with digital skills to prepare them for a technology-driven world.
“The remodelled ICT centre is more than a building. It is a statement of belief that students here can learn coding, design, and innovation that connects them with the wider world.
“It represents our confidence that when given the right tools, Nigerian students can become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs”, he said.
Ogbe commended NLNG for its continued collaboration with the NCDMB and its steadfast commitment to advancing Nigerian Content objectives.
He added that the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved through meaningful collaboration between government and corporate stakeholders, noting that such investments would help build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.
NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance with Nigerian Content regulations and its dedication to improving lives sustainably.
She emphasised that NLNG was passionate about enhancing human capital development and promoting technological inclusion, both of which were aimed at improving employability and industry-relevant skills among young Nigerians.
According to Horsfall, the project aligns with NLNG’s vision of empowering communities through education and technology.
“The upgraded ICT centre, which complies with existing NCDMB regulations, is an investment that provides students with a modern learning environment and equips teachers with improved tools to deliver quality education”, she said.
The Tide reports that the ICT centre has been upgraded to a 40-seater facility and equipped with 20KVA solar and inverter system.
The facility also includes renovated classrooms and administrative buildings, as well as digital smart boards and modern learning tools.
Meanwhile, Palmer-Ikuku, in the statement, announced the graduation of 30 trainees under the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme jointly organised by both organisations.
She stated that the trainees earned international certifications after completing rigorous training in Engineering, Marine Operations, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Entrepreneurship, among other disciplines.
According to Palmer-Ikuku, the training underscores the shared mission of NLNG and NCDMB to build local capacity, promote technological inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader vision of sustainable development through education and skill acquisition.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
