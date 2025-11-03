Rumuji Crisis Claims One Life, Destroys King’s Palace

Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated an ultra-modern, specialised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for youth empowerment in innovations.

The fully equipped ICT centre, located at Baptist High School in the city, was inaugurated as part of the close-out ceremony for the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme.

Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, stated this in a statement issued on Friday by the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.

He described the ICT centre as a gateway to knowledge and innovation, as well as a window to future opportunities.

Represented by the organisation’s General Manager of Institutional Strengthening, Mr. Olugbenga Sheba, Ogbe explained that the project was designed to equip young Nigerians with digital skills to prepare them for a technology-driven world.

“The remodelled ICT centre is more than a building. It is a statement of belief that students here can learn coding, design, and innovation that connects them with the wider world.

“It represents our confidence that when given the right tools, Nigerian students can become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs”, he said.

Ogbe commended NLNG for its continued collaboration with the NCDMB and its steadfast commitment to advancing Nigerian Content objectives.

He added that the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved through meaningful collaboration between government and corporate stakeholders, noting that such investments would help build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.

NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance with Nigerian Content regulations and its dedication to improving lives sustainably.

She emphasised that NLNG was passionate about enhancing human capital development and promoting technological inclusion, both of which were aimed at improving employability and industry-relevant skills among young Nigerians.

According to Horsfall, the project aligns with NLNG’s vision of empowering communities through education and technology.

“The upgraded ICT centre, which complies with existing NCDMB regulations, is an investment that provides students with a modern learning environment and equips teachers with improved tools to deliver quality education”, she said.

The Tide reports that the ICT centre has been upgraded to a 40-seater facility and equipped with 20KVA solar and inverter system.

The facility also includes renovated classrooms and administrative buildings, as well as digital smart boards and modern learning tools.

Meanwhile, Palmer-Ikuku, in the statement, announced the graduation of 30 trainees under the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme jointly organised by both organisations.

She stated that the trainees earned international certifications after completing rigorous training in Engineering, Marine Operations, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Entrepreneurship, among other disciplines.

According to Palmer-Ikuku, the training underscores the shared mission of NLNG and NCDMB to build local capacity, promote technological inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader vision of sustainable development through education and skill acquisition.

By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso