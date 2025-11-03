Rivers
Farmlang Int’l School Aims To Build Champions, Thinkers
A privately-owned school, Farmlang International School, says its target is to build champions, thinkers, and creators, not just for Nigeria, but also for the world stage.
The Administrator of the school, Chris Nwoko, who stated this in his speech recently as part of events marking the celebration of the school’s 10th year anniversary in Port Harcourt, stated that the school’s foremost target is to produce great minds for the world stage.
He said this dream had been pursued vigorously year after year in the last ten years that has manifested in what the school is today.
“Famlang will continue to lead, to grow, and to raise future-ready learners, not just for exams, but for life. We will continue to build champions, thinkers, creators, and global citizens”, he stated.
Nwoko summed up the journey of the school thus far: “Ten years ago, Famlang started as a vision that manifested from Orazi, opposite Big Tree, to Irene Plaza, close to Ebony Junction, then to this present location.
“A vision of an education system that goes beyond borders, beyond barriers, and beyond limitations. A vision rooted in one goal: to give our children a world-standard education, no matter where they are.
“From the very beginning, we knew we had to be different, not for the sake of being unique, but for the sake of making a lasting impact.
“Today, I am proud to say that Famlang International School remains the only school in this area offering a fully cohesive bilingual programme, from Reception through to A-Levels.
“That means our students don’t just learn languages, they live them. They are being prepared to think, speak, and lead in a global world.
“Our vision has always been clear: to provide a world-standard system of education wherever Famlang is established.
“And our mission is just as strong: to produce great minds who can compete and win internationally, in every positive sphere of life.”
The Administrator further stated that in the past ten years, the school had stayed true to its mission.
“Our students have gone on to represent us in academic competitions, gained admission into prestigious universities, and proven that no matter where they come from, they can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with students from the largest and most elite international schools in the region”, he said.
While acknowledging that the journey had not been all rosy, he credited the successes recorded by the school so far to staff, parents and students.
He said: “This journey has not always been easy. There have been challenges — moments that tested our strength, our faith, and our resources.
“For instance, our failed project in Umuebule boarding, Oyigbo. But what kept us going was our commitment to the vision, and the unwavering support of our teachers, staff, parents, and of course, our students.”
In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Solomon Macaulay Braide, reminisced on the past ten years of the school, saying it has “evolved into a vibrant community that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and character.
From humbling beginning to the present day, we’ve achieved so much together.”
While acknowledging the contributions of key stakeholders in the school, comprising staff, parents and students, he focused on charging the students on aiming to develop from what they have garnered going through the school.
“To our students, you’re the stars of the school. Keep being curious, kind and brave. Remember, learning is an adventure, and we’re so proud of all you have achieved.
“I urge you to cherish the friendship you have made, the lessons you’ve learned, and the memories you’ve created. As you move forward, remember that the world needs your unique talents, perspectives and contributions.
“As we look to the future, let’s continue to strive for excellence, support one another, and make Farmlang International School a place where everyone can grow and flourish”, he urged the students.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Rivers
Eld Ogbu Bags Adventists Men Award…Pledge For Humanitarian Service
A former supervisory councillor for Health in Etche local government of Rivers state, Eld Chimezie Ogbu has been honoured with an excellent service Award by the Adventist men Organisation (AMO), Port Harcourt west mission.
Eld Chimezie Ogbu, received the award for alongside fifteen others for his contributions and support to the association and uplifting humanity.
Speaking during an extra ordinary and end of year meeting, the Director of Adventist men Organisation, Port Harcourt west mission, Dr Sam Emejuru said the award was in recognition to Hon Ogbu’s contributions and support to the association, noting that Eld Chimezie Ogbu have been one of the sponsors of the Association in the mission.
Dr Emejuru who was a fomer chairman of the state secondary school Board noted invaluable contributions of the recipients to the association and the church at large and urged them to continue to be generous in the development of church and humanity.
In an interview with the tide, Hon Chimezie Ogbu, a serving elder in the seventh-day adventist church, Rumuolumeni District expressed appreciation to the Association, adding that the award will encourage him to do more
He highlighted the importance of investing in God’s vineyard and to help humanity and dedicated the award to God Almighty and members of his family.
Rivers
Rivers Landlords Petitions IG Over Alleged Move to Demolish Their Estate
Members of landlords of Ceenamore and Iroko Drives in Cedarwood Estate, Rumuaholu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have urged the Inspector General of Police and the State Police Commissioner, CP Olungbenga Adepoju, to urgently act on the petition they sent to him regarding the alleged move by the Managing Director of Niger Delta Technology & property development Ltd, Engr. Stephen Nyegwa, to demolish their estate.
The group alleged that the MD of Niger Delta Logistics Limited had purportedly, through a court judgment notice, claimed that he had gotten an order to demolish the estate.
Speaking to journalists at the estate, Mr. Manuabuchi Elem Chioma, one of the affected landlords, said the call becomes very imperative following the continued harassment by Mr. Nyegwa and his associates, noting that they woke up and discovered that their houses have been marked for demolition.
Also speaking, Barrister Victor Okezie urged the police to act swiftly to save landlords of the estate from the impending problem, stressing that they are ready to comply if there is a confirmed valid court judgment.
Rivers
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated an ultra-modern, specialised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for youth empowerment in innovations.
The fully equipped ICT centre, located at Baptist High School in the city, was inaugurated as part of the close-out ceremony for the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme.
Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, stated this in a statement issued on Friday by the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.
He described the ICT centre as a gateway to knowledge and innovation, as well as a window to future opportunities.
Represented by the organisation’s General Manager of Institutional Strengthening, Mr. Olugbenga Sheba, Ogbe explained that the project was designed to equip young Nigerians with digital skills to prepare them for a technology-driven world.
“The remodelled ICT centre is more than a building. It is a statement of belief that students here can learn coding, design, and innovation that connects them with the wider world.
“It represents our confidence that when given the right tools, Nigerian students can become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs”, he said.
Ogbe commended NLNG for its continued collaboration with the NCDMB and its steadfast commitment to advancing Nigerian Content objectives.
He added that the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved through meaningful collaboration between government and corporate stakeholders, noting that such investments would help build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.
NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance with Nigerian Content regulations and its dedication to improving lives sustainably.
She emphasised that NLNG was passionate about enhancing human capital development and promoting technological inclusion, both of which were aimed at improving employability and industry-relevant skills among young Nigerians.
According to Horsfall, the project aligns with NLNG’s vision of empowering communities through education and technology.
“The upgraded ICT centre, which complies with existing NCDMB regulations, is an investment that provides students with a modern learning environment and equips teachers with improved tools to deliver quality education”, she said.
The Tide reports that the ICT centre has been upgraded to a 40-seater facility and equipped with 20KVA solar and inverter system.
The facility also includes renovated classrooms and administrative buildings, as well as digital smart boards and modern learning tools.
Meanwhile, Palmer-Ikuku, in the statement, announced the graduation of 30 trainees under the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme jointly organised by both organisations.
She stated that the trainees earned international certifications after completing rigorous training in Engineering, Marine Operations, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Entrepreneurship, among other disciplines.
According to Palmer-Ikuku, the training underscores the shared mission of NLNG and NCDMB to build local capacity, promote technological inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader vision of sustainable development through education and skill acquisition.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
