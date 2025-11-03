Farmlang Int’l School Aims To Build Champions, Thinkers

A privately-owned school, Farmlang International School, says its target is to build champions, thinkers, and creators, not just for Nigeria, but also for the world stage.



The Administrator of the school, Chris Nwoko, who stated this in his speech recently as part of events marking the celebration of the school’s 10th year anniversary in Port Harcourt, stated that the school’s foremost target is to produce great minds for the world stage.

He said this dream had been pursued vigorously year after year in the last ten years that has manifested in what the school is today.

“Famlang will continue to lead, to grow, and to raise future-ready learners, not just for exams, but for life. We will continue to build champions, thinkers, creators, and global citizens”, he stated.

Nwoko summed up the journey of the school thus far: “Ten years ago, Famlang started as a vision that manifested from Orazi, opposite Big Tree, to Irene Plaza, close to Ebony Junction, then to this present location.



“A vision of an education system that goes beyond borders, beyond barriers, and beyond limitations. A vision rooted in one goal: to give our children a world-standard education, no matter where they are.

“From the very beginning, we knew we had to be different, not for the sake of being unique, but for the sake of making a lasting impact.

“Today, I am proud to say that Famlang International School remains the only school in this area offering a fully cohesive bilingual programme, from Reception through to A-Levels.

“That means our students don’t just learn languages, they live them. They are being prepared to think, speak, and lead in a global world.

“Our vision has always been clear: to provide a world-standard system of education wherever Famlang is established.

“And our mission is just as strong: to produce great minds who can compete and win internationally, in every positive sphere of life.”



The Administrator further stated that in the past ten years, the school had stayed true to its mission.

“Our students have gone on to represent us in academic competitions, gained admission into prestigious universities, and proven that no matter where they come from, they can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with students from the largest and most elite international schools in the region”, he said.

While acknowledging that the journey had not been all rosy, he credited the successes recorded by the school so far to staff, parents and students.

He said: “This journey has not always been easy. There have been challenges — moments that tested our strength, our faith, and our resources.

“For instance, our failed project in Umuebule boarding, Oyigbo. But what kept us going was our commitment to the vision, and the unwavering support of our teachers, staff, parents, and of course, our students.”

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Solomon Macaulay Braide, reminisced on the past ten years of the school, saying it has “evolved into a vibrant community that fosters academic excellence, creativity, and character.

From humbling beginning to the present day, we’ve achieved so much together.”

While acknowledging the contributions of key stakeholders in the school, comprising staff, parents and students, he focused on charging the students on aiming to develop from what they have garnered going through the school.

“To our students, you’re the stars of the school. Keep being curious, kind and brave. Remember, learning is an adventure, and we’re so proud of all you have achieved.

“I urge you to cherish the friendship you have made, the lessons you’ve learned, and the memories you’ve created. As you move forward, remember that the world needs your unique talents, perspectives and contributions.

“As we look to the future, let’s continue to strive for excellence, support one another, and make Farmlang International School a place where everyone can grow and flourish”, he urged the students.

By: Sogbeba Dokubo