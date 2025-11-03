Rivers
Dep Gov Consoles Flood Victims’ Family
Rivers State Government has consoled the family of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ekpo over the loss of two of their children in a recent flood incident at Eligbolo Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.
It would be recalled that on the 12th of October 2025, two teen relatives, late Emmanuel and Miracle Peter, 17 and 16 years respectively, were swept away by flood waters while trying to rescue a flood victim during a heavy down pour.
The incident, which happened at the Eliogbolo axis of Obio/Akpor, was blamed on the over flow of the cannal along the GU Ake Road by some residents of the area.
The State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Flood Committee, said the government is saddened by the incident.
Prof. Odu, who was represented by the State Head of Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, during a visit to the family, expressed regret over the incident.
“We were sent by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State. She is the Chairman, Central Flood Management Committee.
“So, she sent us to come and visit you and to come and commiserate with you and your family on the incident that happened.
“That we can experience this kind of thing in the heart of the town is unbelievable. She asked us to tell you that the government has heard what happened to you”, she said.
She stated that the visit was an indication of the love the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has for them, adding that “Governor Fubara has sent his love across and to tell you that you should take heart.”
She prayed for the good Lord, who sees everything, to console them and presented a letter inviting the parents to meet with the Deputy Governor today at Government House, Port Harcourt.
Responding, father and grand father to the deceased children, Peter Ekpo, thanked the State Government for its concern for the family.
Also speaking, High Chief Tigana Ihunda, oaf Rumuelegwa family, said the incident took the community by surprise.
He said a search party was organized to find their bodies, stressing that apart from the two deaths, many households in the area also lost their belongings.
Tigana called on the government to come to their aid by demolishing properties found to be blocking the canal.
Also in the entourage of the Deputy Governor’s deligation were the Permanent Secretaries of Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Environment, Water Resources, and Special Duties: Dr. Iton Awana; Okereuka Alwell C.; Nwinzug Gordon; and Sokari George, respectively.
It also included the Director of Administration, office of the Head of Service, Ayasuk Rachel.
By; John Bibor, Cleopas Victory, & Umunakwe Ebere
Rivers
Eld Ogbu Bags Adventists Men Award…Pledge For Humanitarian Service
A former supervisory councillor for Health in Etche local government of Rivers state, Eld Chimezie Ogbu has been honoured with an excellent service Award by the Adventist men Organisation (AMO), Port Harcourt west mission.
Eld Chimezie Ogbu, received the award for alongside fifteen others for his contributions and support to the association and uplifting humanity.
Speaking during an extra ordinary and end of year meeting, the Director of Adventist men Organisation, Port Harcourt west mission, Dr Sam Emejuru said the award was in recognition to Hon Ogbu’s contributions and support to the association, noting that Eld Chimezie Ogbu have been one of the sponsors of the Association in the mission.
Dr Emejuru who was a fomer chairman of the state secondary school Board noted invaluable contributions of the recipients to the association and the church at large and urged them to continue to be generous in the development of church and humanity.
In an interview with the tide, Hon Chimezie Ogbu, a serving elder in the seventh-day adventist church, Rumuolumeni District expressed appreciation to the Association, adding that the award will encourage him to do more
He highlighted the importance of investing in God’s vineyard and to help humanity and dedicated the award to God Almighty and members of his family.
Rivers
Rivers Landlords Petitions IG Over Alleged Move to Demolish Their Estate
Members of landlords of Ceenamore and Iroko Drives in Cedarwood Estate, Rumuaholu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have urged the Inspector General of Police and the State Police Commissioner, CP Olungbenga Adepoju, to urgently act on the petition they sent to him regarding the alleged move by the Managing Director of Niger Delta Technology & property development Ltd, Engr. Stephen Nyegwa, to demolish their estate.
The group alleged that the MD of Niger Delta Logistics Limited had purportedly, through a court judgment notice, claimed that he had gotten an order to demolish the estate.
Speaking to journalists at the estate, Mr. Manuabuchi Elem Chioma, one of the affected landlords, said the call becomes very imperative following the continued harassment by Mr. Nyegwa and his associates, noting that they woke up and discovered that their houses have been marked for demolition.
Also speaking, Barrister Victor Okezie urged the police to act swiftly to save landlords of the estate from the impending problem, stressing that they are ready to comply if there is a confirmed valid court judgment.
Rivers
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated an ultra-modern, specialised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for youth empowerment in innovations.
The fully equipped ICT centre, located at Baptist High School in the city, was inaugurated as part of the close-out ceremony for the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme.
Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, stated this in a statement issued on Friday by the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.
He described the ICT centre as a gateway to knowledge and innovation, as well as a window to future opportunities.
Represented by the organisation’s General Manager of Institutional Strengthening, Mr. Olugbenga Sheba, Ogbe explained that the project was designed to equip young Nigerians with digital skills to prepare them for a technology-driven world.
“The remodelled ICT centre is more than a building. It is a statement of belief that students here can learn coding, design, and innovation that connects them with the wider world.
“It represents our confidence that when given the right tools, Nigerian students can become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs”, he said.
Ogbe commended NLNG for its continued collaboration with the NCDMB and its steadfast commitment to advancing Nigerian Content objectives.
He added that the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved through meaningful collaboration between government and corporate stakeholders, noting that such investments would help build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.
NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance with Nigerian Content regulations and its dedication to improving lives sustainably.
She emphasised that NLNG was passionate about enhancing human capital development and promoting technological inclusion, both of which were aimed at improving employability and industry-relevant skills among young Nigerians.
According to Horsfall, the project aligns with NLNG’s vision of empowering communities through education and technology.
“The upgraded ICT centre, which complies with existing NCDMB regulations, is an investment that provides students with a modern learning environment and equips teachers with improved tools to deliver quality education”, she said.
The Tide reports that the ICT centre has been upgraded to a 40-seater facility and equipped with 20KVA solar and inverter system.
The facility also includes renovated classrooms and administrative buildings, as well as digital smart boards and modern learning tools.
Meanwhile, Palmer-Ikuku, in the statement, announced the graduation of 30 trainees under the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme jointly organised by both organisations.
She stated that the trainees earned international certifications after completing rigorous training in Engineering, Marine Operations, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Entrepreneurship, among other disciplines.
According to Palmer-Ikuku, the training underscores the shared mission of NLNG and NCDMB to build local capacity, promote technological inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader vision of sustainable development through education and skill acquisition.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
Trending
-
Sports2 days ago
Bayern Continue Bundesliga Dominance
-
Maritime2 days ago
AFCFTA: Borno Begins Plastic Materials Export
-
News2 days ago
World Bank to consider Nigeria’s fresh $1bn loan request
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
Investors Raise $500m For Solar Manufacturing – Adelabu
-
Oil & Energy2 days ago
‘Redirect $2b REA Fund To Industrial Power’
-
Sports2 days ago
FA Chairman berates longstanding misuse of FIFA fun
-
Maritime2 days ago
Customs To Partner NAPTIP On Human Trafficking Menace
-
News2 days ago
Strike: FG to release N11.995bn arrears to doctors, others in 72 hours