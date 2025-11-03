Dep Gov Consoles Flood Victims’ Family

Rivers State Government has consoled the family of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Ekpo over the loss of two of their children in a recent flood incident at Eligbolo Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

It would be recalled that on the 12th of October 2025, two teen relatives, late Emmanuel and Miracle Peter, 17 and 16 years respectively, were swept away by flood waters while trying to rescue a flood victim during a heavy down pour.

The incident, which happened at the Eliogbolo axis of Obio/Akpor, was blamed on the over flow of the cannal along the GU Ake Road by some residents of the area.

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, who is also the Chairman of the Rivers State Flood Committee, said the government is saddened by the incident.

Prof. Odu, who was represented by the State Head of Service, Dr. Inyingi Brown, during a visit to the family, expressed regret over the incident.

“We were sent by the Deputy Governor of Rivers State. She is the Chairman, Central Flood Management Committee.

“So, she sent us to come and visit you and to come and commiserate with you and your family on the incident that happened.

“That we can experience this kind of thing in the heart of the town is unbelievable. She asked us to tell you that the government has heard what happened to you”, she said.

She stated that the visit was an indication of the love the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has for them, adding that “Governor Fubara has sent his love across and to tell you that you should take heart.”

She prayed for the good Lord, who sees everything, to console them and presented a letter inviting the parents to meet with the Deputy Governor today at Government House, Port Harcourt.

Responding, father and grand father to the deceased children, Peter Ekpo, thanked the State Government for its concern for the family.

Also speaking, High Chief Tigana Ihunda, oaf Rumuelegwa family, said the incident took the community by surprise.

He said a search party was organized to find their bodies, stressing that apart from the two deaths, many households in the area also lost their belongings.

Tigana called on the government to come to their aid by demolishing properties found to be blocking the canal.

Also in the entourage of the Deputy Governor’s deligation were the Permanent Secretaries of Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Environment, Water Resources, and Special Duties: Dr. Iton Awana; Okereuka Alwell C.; Nwinzug Gordon; and Sokari George, respectively.

It also included the Director of Administration, office of the Head of Service, Ayasuk Rachel.

By; John Bibor, Cleopas Victory, & Umunakwe Ebere