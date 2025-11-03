Rivers
Group Urges Fubara To De-escalate Crisis In Emohua
A group, The Nigerian Project (TNP), Rivers State Chapter, has called on the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, to urgently intervene and restore peace in communities within Emohua Local Government Area currently facing rising tensions.
This was contained in a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of the group, Dr. Daniel Henacho Eluke, in Port Harcourt, weekend.
The organization expressed concern over what it described as l”the irascible and provocative actions of a certain political arrow head in the area”, which it alleged were fuelling unrest in the area.
The group also accused the present Council administration of Emohua of being “characterised by crises ranging from the sack of the LGA workforce to the illegal dissolution of Community Development Committees (CDCs) and youth associations in communities such as Egbeda , Obelle and Rumuji”, describing the move as a recipe for further instability.
According to the statement, the crises have already resulted in loss of lives and destruction of property in affected areas.
“After the dark days of six months of emergency rule, Rivers State and her communities deserve nothing more than peace to drive development and empowerment”, the statement read.
Noted that the State Governor has demonstrated commitment to peace, the group urged him to advise the Council Chairmen whose areas are involved in crises to “let sleeping dogs lie”, stressing that Emohua Local Government Area needs peace and development, not conflicts involving community and youth bodies.
The statement further noted with dismay how the current leadership of Emohua Council has continued to be at the centre of controversies since assuming office.
“In less than two weeks after assumption of office, the Governor intervened in face-off involving the Council Leadership with labour unions. Today, they are at the epicentre of crises”, it said.
It therefore, appealed to Governor Fubara, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, to take decisive steps to restore calm in the area and prevent further breakdown of law and order.
“Rivers State needs peace for development to thrive”, it added.
Recall that Emohua Local Government Area has been in the news in recent times following crisis that greeted them with some group blaming it on the Council leadership, whereas the Council shifted the weight to cult related activities.
Rivers
Eld Ogbu Bags Adventists Men Award…Pledge For Humanitarian Service
A former supervisory councillor for Health in Etche local government of Rivers state, Eld Chimezie Ogbu has been honoured with an excellent service Award by the Adventist men Organisation (AMO), Port Harcourt west mission.
Eld Chimezie Ogbu, received the award for alongside fifteen others for his contributions and support to the association and uplifting humanity.
Speaking during an extra ordinary and end of year meeting, the Director of Adventist men Organisation, Port Harcourt west mission, Dr Sam Emejuru said the award was in recognition to Hon Ogbu’s contributions and support to the association, noting that Eld Chimezie Ogbu have been one of the sponsors of the Association in the mission.
Dr Emejuru who was a fomer chairman of the state secondary school Board noted invaluable contributions of the recipients to the association and the church at large and urged them to continue to be generous in the development of church and humanity.
In an interview with the tide, Hon Chimezie Ogbu, a serving elder in the seventh-day adventist church, Rumuolumeni District expressed appreciation to the Association, adding that the award will encourage him to do more
He highlighted the importance of investing in God’s vineyard and to help humanity and dedicated the award to God Almighty and members of his family.
Rivers
Rivers Landlords Petitions IG Over Alleged Move to Demolish Their Estate
Members of landlords of Ceenamore and Iroko Drives in Cedarwood Estate, Rumuaholu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have urged the Inspector General of Police and the State Police Commissioner, CP Olungbenga Adepoju, to urgently act on the petition they sent to him regarding the alleged move by the Managing Director of Niger Delta Technology & property development Ltd, Engr. Stephen Nyegwa, to demolish their estate.
The group alleged that the MD of Niger Delta Logistics Limited had purportedly, through a court judgment notice, claimed that he had gotten an order to demolish the estate.
Speaking to journalists at the estate, Mr. Manuabuchi Elem Chioma, one of the affected landlords, said the call becomes very imperative following the continued harassment by Mr. Nyegwa and his associates, noting that they woke up and discovered that their houses have been marked for demolition.
Also speaking, Barrister Victor Okezie urged the police to act swiftly to save landlords of the estate from the impending problem, stressing that they are ready to comply if there is a confirmed valid court judgment.
Rivers
NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria
Nigeria Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have inaugurated an ultra-modern, specialised Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for youth empowerment in innovations.
The fully equipped ICT centre, located at Baptist High School in the city, was inaugurated as part of the close-out ceremony for the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme.
Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr. Felix Ogbe, stated this in a statement issued on Friday by the Manager of Corporate Communication and Public Affairs at NLNG, Mrs. Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku.
He described the ICT centre as a gateway to knowledge and innovation, as well as a window to future opportunities.
Represented by the organisation’s General Manager of Institutional Strengthening, Mr. Olugbenga Sheba, Ogbe explained that the project was designed to equip young Nigerians with digital skills to prepare them for a technology-driven world.
“The remodelled ICT centre is more than a building. It is a statement of belief that students here can learn coding, design, and innovation that connects them with the wider world.
“It represents our confidence that when given the right tools, Nigerian students can become creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs”, he said.
Ogbe commended NLNG for its continued collaboration with the NCDMB and its steadfast commitment to advancing Nigerian Content objectives.
He added that the partnership demonstrated what could be achieved through meaningful collaboration between government and corporate stakeholders, noting that such investments would help build a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.
NLNG’s General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Dr. Sophia Horsfall, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to compliance with Nigerian Content regulations and its dedication to improving lives sustainably.
She emphasised that NLNG was passionate about enhancing human capital development and promoting technological inclusion, both of which were aimed at improving employability and industry-relevant skills among young Nigerians.
According to Horsfall, the project aligns with NLNG’s vision of empowering communities through education and technology.
“The upgraded ICT centre, which complies with existing NCDMB regulations, is an investment that provides students with a modern learning environment and equips teachers with improved tools to deliver quality education”, she said.
The Tide reports that the ICT centre has been upgraded to a 40-seater facility and equipped with 20KVA solar and inverter system.
The facility also includes renovated classrooms and administrative buildings, as well as digital smart boards and modern learning tools.
Meanwhile, Palmer-Ikuku, in the statement, announced the graduation of 30 trainees under the Human Capital Development Basic Training Programme jointly organised by both organisations.
She stated that the trainees earned international certifications after completing rigorous training in Engineering, Marine Operations, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), and Entrepreneurship, among other disciplines.
According to Palmer-Ikuku, the training underscores the shared mission of NLNG and NCDMB to build local capacity, promote technological inclusion, and support Nigeria’s broader vision of sustainable development through education and skill acquisition.
By: Theresa Frederick & Charity Amiso
