NLNG, NCDMB Launch ICT Hub To Boost Tech Skills In Nigeria

A former supervisory councillor for Health in Etche local government of Rivers state, Eld Chimezie Ogbu has been honoured with an excellent service Award by the Adventist men Organisation (AMO), Port Harcourt west mission.

Eld Chimezie Ogbu, received the award for alongside fifteen others for his contributions and support to the association and uplifting humanity.

Speaking during an extra ordinary and end of year meeting, the Director of Adventist men Organisation, Port Harcourt west mission, Dr Sam Emejuru said the award was in recognition to Hon Ogbu’s contributions and support to the association, noting that Eld Chimezie Ogbu have been one of the sponsors of the Association in the mission.

Dr Emejuru who was a fomer chairman of the state secondary school Board noted invaluable contributions of the recipients to the association and the church at large and urged them to continue to be generous in the development of church and humanity.

In an interview with the tide, Hon Chimezie Ogbu, a serving elder in the seventh-day adventist church, Rumuolumeni District expressed appreciation to the Association, adding that the award will encourage him to do more

He highlighted the importance of investing in God’s vineyard and to help humanity and dedicated the award to God Almighty and members of his family.