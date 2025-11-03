Rivers Landlords Petitions IG Over Alleged Move to Demolish Their Estate

Members of landlords of Ceenamore and Iroko Drives in Cedarwood Estate, Rumuaholu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, have urged the Inspector General of Police and the State Police Commissioner, CP Olungbenga Adepoju, to urgently act on the petition they sent to him regarding the alleged move by the Managing Director of Niger Delta Technology & property development Ltd, Engr. Stephen Nyegwa, to demolish their estate.

The group alleged that the MD of Niger Delta Logistics Limited had purportedly, through a court judgment notice, claimed that he had gotten an order to demolish the estate.

Speaking to journalists at the estate, Mr. Manuabuchi Elem Chioma, one of the affected landlords, said the call becomes very imperative following the continued harassment by Mr. Nyegwa and his associates, noting that they woke up and discovered that their houses have been marked for demolition.

Also speaking, Barrister Victor Okezie urged the police to act swiftly to save landlords of the estate from the impending problem, stressing that they are ready to comply if there is a confirmed valid court judgment.