RSG TO ENROL STAFF IN NSITF

The Government of Rivers State has indicated that in the coming days, it will finalise plans to enrol her staff in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

?The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, disclosed this when he received on a courtesy visit the Executive members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Rivers State Council, in his office, last Thursday.

?Dr. Anabraba observed that the State Government is critically reviewing the policies of the scheme, which, with a final nod by the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will provide medical care and rehabilitation for employees who become ill or sustain injury as a direct result of their job and, in the case of a fatal accident, compensation to beneficiaries. ?

?”We have met with the management of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, and are intentional about the commencement of the scheme in Rivers State”.

?”The welfare of workers remains a top priority of this administration, and we will undertake this scheme to ensure that workers who get injured or are involved in accidents in the line of duty receive care and support, including instilling a sense of security in service.?

?The SSG maintained that Gov. Fubara is keen and determined in ensuring that Rivers State adopts the scheme, adding that there will also be a partnership with the private sector, such as those in the construction industry, in the scheme as part of their operations in the State, with a Certification by NSITF as a criterion, to protect local workers and ensure their safety and well-being in their work environment. ??

?He further frowned at truck drivers who cause nuisance by packing their vehicles indiscriminately along major roads across the State, which poses threats to the safety of road users and causes environmental harm.

?He encouraged the TUC to engage and educate its affiliates, such as the Association of Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies, Union of Tipper & Quarry Employers, and the Road Transport Employers Association, on the dangers of these illegal packing, and the need to respect State Laws on road traffic, use and transportation, as Government may have no other option but to take decisive action if rules are not adhered to.