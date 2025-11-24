News
RSG TO ENROL STAFF IN NSITF
The Government of Rivers State has indicated that in the coming days, it will finalise plans to enrol her staff in the Employees’ Compensation Scheme of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).
?The Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba, disclosed this when he received on a courtesy visit the Executive members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Rivers State Council, in his office, last Thursday.
?Dr. Anabraba observed that the State Government is critically reviewing the policies of the scheme, which, with a final nod by the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, will provide medical care and rehabilitation for employees who become ill or sustain injury as a direct result of their job and, in the case of a fatal accident, compensation to beneficiaries. ?
?”We have met with the management of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, and are intentional about the commencement of the scheme in Rivers State”.
?”The welfare of workers remains a top priority of this administration, and we will undertake this scheme to ensure that workers who get injured or are involved in accidents in the line of duty receive care and support, including instilling a sense of security in service.?
?The SSG maintained that Gov. Fubara is keen and determined in ensuring that Rivers State adopts the scheme, adding that there will also be a partnership with the private sector, such as those in the construction industry, in the scheme as part of their operations in the State, with a Certification by NSITF as a criterion, to protect local workers and ensure their safety and well-being in their work environment. ??
?He further frowned at truck drivers who cause nuisance by packing their vehicles indiscriminately along major roads across the State, which poses threats to the safety of road users and causes environmental harm.
?He encouraged the TUC to engage and educate its affiliates, such as the Association of Shipping, Clearing and Forwarding Agencies, Union of Tipper & Quarry Employers, and the Road Transport Employers Association, on the dangers of these illegal packing, and the need to respect State Laws on road traffic, use and transportation, as Government may have no other option but to take decisive action if rules are not adhered to.
News
198 UNIBEN Students Bag First Class
News
Bayelsa Education Fund, British Council trains tra 1,000 teachers
News
RSG INAUGURATES ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMITTEE
The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to organize the celebration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in the State.
The committee was formally inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
Dr Anabraba who also serves as Chairman of the Committee
highlighted the State Government’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s peace and unity.
“These heroes have given their lives for the security and peace of our nation and deserve to be celebrated. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an opportunity to show our gratitude for their sacrifice,” he said.
Dr. Anabraba further extended recognition to all Security Agencies in the State, emphasizing the importance of the event in appreciating their contributions to national security and sovereignty.
The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed on January 15 across the country is dedicated to remember Nigeria’s departed soldiers and honouring the nation’s veterans.
Trending
-
Sports4 days ago
Barca Impress On Return To Camp Nou
-
Sports4 days ago
Sunderland Fall At Fulham
-
Sports4 days ago
Bundesliga: Oliseh Stars As Bayern Rebound To Thrash Freiburg
-
Sports4 days ago
Forest Embarrass Liverpool At Anfield
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Traditional Ruler Seeks End To Benin Artifacts Unauthorized Promotion
-
Sports4 days ago
Ogoni Nation Cup: Victory Against Amee Base Excites Coach
-
Maritime4 days ago
NSC Decries Police Interferences With Cargoes At Seaports
-
Politics4 days ago
Cleric Tasks APC On Internal Stability, Warns Otti