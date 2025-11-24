Connect with us

RSG Woos  Investors As PHCCIMA Unveils Port Harcourt Int’l Trade  Fair 

Rivers State Government has urged investors to invest in the state, saying that Riverst State is currently one of the safest states in Nigeria for business.

 

The Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Warisenibo, Joe Johnson, stated this  during the unveiling of the 18th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair 2025 Logo at the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) office, in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

 

He said that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara’s administration would use the platform to dismantle lingering negative perceptions about the State and assured investors of the rebirth of a conducive business environment.

 

The Commissioner said that Gov. Fubara had demonstrated commitment in transforming Rivers State from an oil independent economy to a diversified economy.

 

“Our key intervention include the need to streamline business registration through the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA) plus infrastructure upgrade across Port Harcourt Eleme, Etche, Oyibo, Ogba Egbema, Ndoni and Khana to link industrial zone partnering with development agency to boost small and medium scale enterprises.

 

“Gov. Siminalayi Fubara leadership in the State is a turning point in the economic trajectory of Rivers State”, he said.

 

The Commissioner reacted to complaints of government’s failure many years ago to release the 10,000 hectares of land to the CBN-backed Oil Palm Growers Scheme, saying he would liaise with his counterpart in Ministry of Agriculture to find out about the promise before speaking on it.

 

He said this is because Gov. Fubara does not promise and fail.

 

Speaking before the unveiling the logo for the International Trade Fair, the President of PHCCIMA, Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, said that the Port Harcourt International Trade Fair is back and that Rivers State is open, safe and good for business.

She said that the theme for this year trade fair is “Growing Through Innovation and Sustainability: Bridging Markets and Encouraging Disruptions.”

She said the trade fair would commerce from December 12 to 22, 2025, at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Dr. Nwoga emphasised that survival in the contemporary economy demands rapid adoption of technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.

“To run a successful business today, you must innovate relentlessly, embrace technology, and operate on a global stage.

“The fair aims to attract a diverse constellation of participants, multinational exhibitors, diplomats, federal and state agencies, research institutions, manufacturers, trade associations, professional bodies, and the general public.

“Beyond networking and investment matchmaking, the event will double as a pre-Christmas shopping festival, with exhibitors offering substantial discounts to families.

 

“The 25 trade groups of PHCCIMA cutting across diverse sectors will also be active, conducting seminars.

 

“A notable innovation this year is the dedicated showcase by Rivers State’s 23 Local Government Areas, each presenting its unique products, agricultural produce, and economic potential.

 

“From the emerging blue economy opportunities to cutting-edge innovations in the oil and gas sector—still the heartbeat of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry—the fair promises to spotlight untapped prospects across multiple sectors.

 

“Government presence at the logo unveiling underscores the administration’s renewed commitment”, she said.

 

Earlier, the Director General of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA), Dr. Chamberlain Peterside, expressed excitement to be part of the unveiling.

 

 

The DG of RSIPA, traced the history of Rivers State and said the present administration was determined to bring back fleeing businesses.

 

He said progress had been made and not all businesses were lost, pointing out that NLNG and Renaissance are still in Port Harcourt.

The DG promised assured that the administration would definitely look into the grievances of land owners whose Certificates of Occupancies (C of Os) have been held up because of the emergency rule, and speed up the processes so they too would know that Rivers State is back to business.

In his speech, a  former President of PHCCIMA, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji expressed happiness that the state government came fully to back the trade fair.

Dr. Membere-Otaji who is now the first National Deputy President of Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA)  said that the private sector is getting signals that good things are ahead in the State

He advised the governor to strive more to bring back fleeing businesses.

 

By: Kiadum Edookor

198 UNIBEN Students Bag First Class

November 24, 2025

A total of 198 students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN ) Edo State, bagged a First Class degree out of 14,083 students to be awarded first degree at the institution’s 51st Convocation and Founder’s Day ceremony.
Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, disclosed this on Monday in Benin at a pre-convocation press briefing.
He said 4,217 students bagged a Second Class Upper,  7, 928 got a Second Class Lower, while 578 bagged a Third Class degree.
He said 15 new approved programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) would commence in the 2025/2026 academic session.
According to him, “The wheel of progress is on course and moving steadily in the University of Benin.  This administration is poised to deliver on its mandate of effective, practical teaching, sound learning, result-oriented research and impactful community service.
“We must applaud the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for establishing NELFUND, and by so doing significantly reducing the financial stress of students in the process of acquiring tertiary education.   We enjoin students and their parents to take full advantage of the federal government’s benevolence in instituting the fund.”
Prof. Omoregie disclosed that Nigeria’s Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, would deliver the Founders’ Day lecture with the topic,  “Reforms for a Shared Prosperity”.
The UNIBEN VC said Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and Former Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, would deliver the Convocation Lecture on the theme, “Making Our Universities Great”.
Bayelsa Education Fund, British Council  trains tra 1,000 teachers

November 24, 2025

The last batch of 400 public school teachers in Bayelsa State on Monday commenced training under the sponsorship of Bayelsa Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) and the British Council.
This batch will bring to 1000 the number of public school teachers in the state who have benefited in the partnership arrangement.School supplies
The EDTF, British Council and Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board collaborated in the capacity development programme.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five day capacity building program, Commissioner for Education Dr Gentle Emelah reiterated the commitment of the Bayelsa government to training and capacity of teachers in the state.
He noted that the improved teaching methodology in the state was responsible for the state producing the best student in the 2025 West African School Certificate Examinations.
Prof Ebimiowei, Executive Secretary at EDTF, noted that the collaboration is aimed at improving learning outcomes for pupils and students of public primary and secondary schools in Bayelsa.
“You will agree with me that until the cutlass is sharpened, it will have no impact on the hands of the farmer and so it is with our teachers., you need to be sharpened very well to give good delivery in your various classes and schools.
“Let me at this juncture appreciate the British Council for accepting to train 1,000 teachers, 50 education managers and 60 trainers for Bayelsa,” he said.
On his part, Chairman of the EDTF board, High Chief Fidelis Agbiki expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for Education Dr Gentle Emelah for his supportive role to the fund.
Agbiki urged the beneficiaries to justify the enormous resources invested by the government of Bayelsa by being dedicated within the five days the exercise would last.
He said; “This board will not operate on business as usual but on business unusual as we will push the frontiers outside the box to ensure that we get value for money,” Agbiki said.
 Chairman of Development Partners Committee of the EDTF applauded the commitment of the partners for the successful completion of the programme, urging them to sustain the tempo
Speaking on the programme, Mr Fwanshishak Daniel, Head, English and Schools, British Council noted that the Bayelsa government had shown exemplary commitment to educational development.
He explained that the commitment has enabled the British Council and Bayelsa government to achieve within one year greater milestones that took other states three years to achieve.
He explained that the resources of the British Council have been made available to Bayelsa with the training of 60 resource persons from the state who will in turn train other teachers to improve education.
According to Daniel, the training will lay emphasis on new teaching methods, use of digital tools for self development and access to school amongst others.
Dr Peremoboere Ogola, Acting Chairman of TTRC, which facilitated training, thanked the EDTF for supporting training of teachers in Bayelsa with world class resources of the British Council.
She noted that another batch of newly recruited teachers are currently undergoing training at State government owned University of Africa, Toru Orua, Sagbama LGA in Bayelsa
RSG INAUGURATES ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMITTEE

November 24, 2025

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to organize the celebration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in the State.

The committee was formally inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

Dr Anabraba who also serves as Chairman of the Committee

highlighted the State Government’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s peace and unity.

“These heroes have given their lives for the security and peace of our nation and deserve to be celebrated. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an opportunity to show our gratitude for their sacrifice,” he said.

Dr. Anabraba further extended recognition to all Security Agencies in the State, emphasizing the importance of the event in appreciating their contributions to national security and sovereignty.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed on January 15 across the country is dedicated to remember Nigeria’s departed soldiers and honouring the nation’s veterans.

Continue Reading

