FUBARA EXTOLS FORMER PRESIDENT JONATHAN ON BIRTHDAY
Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has extended warm felicitations to former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on his 68th birthday on November 20, 2025.
Governor Fubara, in a statement on behalf of his family, Government and the good people of Rivers State, praised Dr Jonathan for his leadership qualities, commitment to democracy, peace, unity and development, noting that his patriotic and selfless service to the nation, Africa, and the world have been truly exemplary.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Rivers State, I warmly congratulate His Excellency, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, on his birthday today.
“We eulogize his remarkable achievements and contributions to our nation’s development, particularly during his tenure as President. His commitment to democracy, peace, unity and stability has earned him respect and global admiration.”
Governor Fubara wished the former President good health, sound mind, and many more years of fruitful living to continue his service to humanity. He also prayed God to continue to inspire him with wisdom and dedication to public service.
198 UNIBEN Students Bag First Class
Bayelsa Education Fund, British Council trains tra 1,000 teachers
RSG INAUGURATES ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMITTEE
The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to organize the celebration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in the State.
The committee was formally inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
Dr Anabraba who also serves as Chairman of the Committee
highlighted the State Government’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s peace and unity.
“These heroes have given their lives for the security and peace of our nation and deserve to be celebrated. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an opportunity to show our gratitude for their sacrifice,” he said.
Dr. Anabraba further extended recognition to all Security Agencies in the State, emphasizing the importance of the event in appreciating their contributions to national security and sovereignty.
The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed on January 15 across the country is dedicated to remember Nigeria’s departed soldiers and honouring the nation’s veterans.
