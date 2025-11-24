We’ll Crush Bandits, Restore Peace In The North, Tinubu Vows 

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to crush banditry and terrorism across Northern Nigeria, declaring that no part of the country will be allowed to “bleed in silence” under his watch.

Speaking in Kaduna at the 25th Anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), the President, represented by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajuddeen Abbas, said his government inherited a deeply layered and sophisticated security crisis, but remains determined to restore peace with urgency and firmness.

Tinubu warned that Nigeria cannot attain meaningful progress if a critical region such as the North remains “paralysed,” stressing that the stability of the region is indispensable to the peace and prosperity of the federation.

He praised the ACF for 25 years of service as the conscience of the North, describing the forum as a reservoir of thinkers, patriots, mediators and moral voices who have defended the interests of millions.

According to him, the North is facing one of the gravest tests in its history — corroded security, collapsing communal ethics and a weakened moral compass, but insisted the region has not failed.

“It will only fail if leaders retreat from their responsibility to be their brothers’ keepers,” he said, adding that leadership loses relevance the day leaders sleep peacefully while millions sleep hungry or travel in fear.

The President expressed optimism that the North is on the verge of an economic turnaround, with the anticipated rollout of crude oil from the Kolmani fields and other emerging prospects across the region.

He listed some ongoing interventions, including accelerated rail, road and water transport projects, and disclosed that the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano Superhighway will be completed and commissioned in Kano in the coming months.

Tinubu also commended the proposed ACF Endowment Fund, describing it as a visionary step with its focus on girl-child education, youth skills development, peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

He urged Northern leaders in politics, traditional institutions and civil society to recommit to the values on which the ACF was founded — courage, justice, fairness and collective responsibility, emphasising that unity remains the region’s strongest weapon.

“With unity, there is no challenge the North cannot overcome,” he said.

Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, also speaking at the anniversary, expressed confidence that Northern Nigeria can overcome its persistent insecurity if leaders and institutions coordinate effectively and leverage available resources.

Representing the Senate President, Barau congratulated the ACF on its Silver Jubilee and honoured its founding fathers, noting that their foresight helped shape a resilient Northern region.

He said although trend analyses often highlight the region’s challenges, they do not erase its history of resilience and determination.

Barau noted that while insecurity remains a serious concern, similar threats exist across West Africa, and emphasised that Northern leaders at the federal level, including himself and the Speaker, are prepared to work with states and local institutions to confront the root causes.