PDP, ADC Fault FG Over Kebbi School Attack 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) have condemned the attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

Bandits on Monday morning killed Hassan Makuku, the vice-principal, and abducted 25 students during the attack.

The newly elected PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Ini Ememobong, said the incident reflects the “alarming rise in insecurity” across the country.

He said the federal government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu has “preferred the politicisation of governance over the protection of citizens”.

Mr Ememonong said the government must accept responsibility for its failure to secure lives and property.

He condoled with the family of the slain vice-principal, parents of the abducted students, and the Kebbi State government.

The former Akwa Ibom commissioner said recent abductions in Nasarawa, Plateau, Kano and Katsina states show that insecurity “is clearly not the hope promised Nigerians”.

On his part, the National Publicity Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the attack was “another painful reminder of the worsening insecurity across the country”.

Mallam Abdullahi said the party had repeatedly warned the federal government to confront insecurity with “seriousness and urgency”, adding that the administration had “turned a blind eye to the suffering of ordinary Nigerians”.

He said the abduction must not become a repeat of the Chibok girls’ saga of 2014.

Mallam Abdullahi said a government that cannot secure its schools cannot claim credibility on its promise to protect Nigerians.

He called on President Tinubu to ensure the abducted students are rescued “without delay” and urged security agencies to respond with “urgency, clarity, and competence”.

He added that the government must deploy all intelligence assets and strengthen coordination among security formations.

Earlier, Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, said President Tinubu has ordered the swift rescue of the abducted female students.

“Our security and intelligence agencies have been issued clear directives to locate, rescue, and safely return the students, and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice,” Mr Idris said in a statement.