Osun 2026: Why Adeleke Is Searching For Platform To Contest Poll – PDP Chieftain
He said the party suffered similar faith in Ekiti State due to Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s rebellion against the party, hence, the need for Governor Adeleke to find a platform to exercise his right to retain power.
His words: “Let me tell you that if anything happens in Osun, it has to do with looking for a platform to contest, I am telling you. Where is the platform to contest now? If you are a very good party man, will you be happy losing someone like Taraba State governor? Osun State, like you rightly said, he is planning. I don’t know about planning, I am sensitive for the need for a political platform to contest.
“The problem we have in Osun is quite different from what we have in Taraba. Election in Taraba and some other states is 2027, our own in Osun is 2026. The primary for any political party trying to present a candidate for the 2026 gubernatorial election is December 15. That is the position of INEC, what do we do, how are we going to manage that? After December 15, INEC by the constitution, will not recognise any emergence of candidate from any political primary again.
“If you are a consultant, what would you advice, will you advise that I stay in a party, where I would not be able to exercise my right of returning to office? Just advise me. What you want Adeleke to do now, he has not told the world but ask.
“It is absolutely known to the whole world that there is no way that the PDP would be able to nominate a candidate for the 2026 governorship election. If you block your road or gate for me to enter and the occupant of another platform magnanimously allows me to pass freely, would I be crying that you lock your gate? What do you expect somebody like Adeleke should do? I am talking frankly on the radio that people can hear me, that is the fight we have with Wike and Anyawu”.
However, feelers in the state showed that the governor would soon move to either Accord Party or APGA to contest for the August 8, 2026 election.
Makarfi Resigns As PDP BoT Secretary
Senator Makarfi’s resignation comes on the heels of the national convention that saw the emergence of the new Chairman of PDP, Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN).
In his letter of resignation, which was addressed to the PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Monday evening, the former governor said, “Chairman and Members of the Board of Trustees may recall that about two months ago I had resigned as Secretary of the Board and posted same on the Board’s WhatsApp platform.
“Mr Chairman, you may also recall that you personally urged me to stay on until after a convention that produced a Chairman.”
He added that the principal reason he initially tendered his resignation then “and now, was and is still my belief that the National Chairman of the Party and Secretary of the Board of Trustees should not come from the same geopolitical zone.
“Now that a chairman has emerged from the North West, where I come from, it’s necessary to give him full space to do the needful. Accordingly, I hereby formally resign as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from today, November 17th, 2025.”
While commending the BoT Chairman for his support during his tenure as Secretary of the Board, he stressed, “I truly appreciate the very respectful relationship between us during my period as Secretary,” adding that, “I also appreciate all Board members for their support and the good relationship that prevailed during my period as Secretary.”
Meanwhile, Dr Turaki on Monday pledged to ensure that power returns to the Nigerian people, urging the judiciary to uphold the tenets of democracy.
Dr Turaki, while giving his acceptance speech after the swearing-in of new officers at the end of the Elective Convention of the PDP in Ibadan, assured that there will be “no more impunity, no more suppression of the will of Nigerians”.
The chairman appealed to the judiciary to uphold the principles of stare decision, abiding by the decisions of the Supreme Court, and not to “willingly or unwillingly put yourselves in a situation where, rightly or wrongly, it may be assumed, correctly or incorrectly, that you are part and parcel of the process to truncate Nigerian democracy.”
According to him, the new leadership of the party would be open to listening to the yearnings of members, with a view to aligning with their will, declaring that “No more monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” adding that “if baboon wants to chop, baboon must be seated to work.”
He noted that the PDP has maintained its original name, motto and logo, unlike the other parties that started with it, making it a recognised brand anywhere in Nigeria.
Osun 2026: INEC Challenges Political Parties On Lawful Primaries
Mr Agboke, in a statement on Monday, said that conducting party primaries in line with the law was important ahead of the 2026 governorship election.
INEC has fixed August 8, 2026, for the governorship election in Osun State.
Mr Adegoke appealed to all registered political parties in the state to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the commission’s guidelines and regulations for the conduct of their primaries.
“The commission emphasises the need for the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful primary elections that reflect the will of the party members as a panacea for the reduction of pre-election litigations.
“We observed that primary elections have often been a source of pre-election litigation, which can be avoided if parties follow the laid-down procedures and guidelines.
“INEC, therefore, urges all political parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted in a transparent, democratic, and peaceful manner. All aspirants should be given equal opportunities to participate,” he said.
Mr Agboke stated that, in line with the guidelines released by INEC’s national headquarters, the political parties’ primaries for the 2026 governorship election in the state are scheduled to take place between November 24 and December 15.
He said INEC was prepared to provide necessary support and guidance to parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted in accordance with the law.
“We call on all stakeholders, including security agencies, to support the commission in its efforts to ensure peaceful and credible party primaries.
“INEC will continue to monitor the activities of political parties and take appropriate actions within the ambit of the law against any party that fails to comply with the electoral laws and regulations,” he said.
Kebbi Schoolgirls’ Abduction Tragic, Unacceptable – Northern Govs
The Northern States Governors’ Forum has strongly condemned the attack on the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Maga, Danko/Wasagu LGA, Kebbi.
The bandits’ attack led to the abduction of 25 female students as well as the reported killing of the vice principal of the school.
Reacting to the mass abduction on Monday, the chairman of the forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, described the kidnapping as tragic, senseless, and utterly unacceptable.
In a statement by his media aide on Monday, Gov. Yahaya stated that the continued targeting of schools posed a grave threat to the region’s stability and the nation’s educational future.
Gov. Yahaya, on behalf of the northern governors, commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State, especially the families of the abducted students and those who lost their lives in the attack.
He assured Governor Nasir Idris of the forum’s solidarity and support during this difficult moment.
He said that schools must be sanctuaries of learning, not targets of violence, warning that continued assaults on educational institutions threatened to reverse gains made in improving school enrolment and curbing the out-of-school crisis in the region.
Mr Yahaya expressed deep concern over the trauma the abducted schoolgirls may be facing and called for an immediate and well-coordinated operation by security agencies to ensure their safe rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.
Reaffirming the NSGF’s commitment to collaborating with the federal government and security institutions, Gov. Yahaya stated that the safety, education, and welfare of young Nigerians remain a top priority for the forum.
He urged communities to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security agencies in the collective efforts to rid the region of criminality.
