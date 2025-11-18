Osun 2026: Why Adeleke Is Searching For Platform To Contest Poll – PDP Chieftain

The National Deputy Vice Chairman, Southwest, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kamorudeen Ajisafe, has disclosed that Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, is faced with the dilemma of a political platform to contest for the 2026 governorship poll in the State.

Speaking on a private radio programme tagged ‘Frank Talk’, which was monitored on Monday by The Tide source, the party chieftain disclosed that the present crisis in the party would not allow it present a candidate for next year’s poll.

He said the party suffered similar faith in Ekiti State due to Senator Samuel Anyanwu’s rebellion against the party, hence, the need for Governor Adeleke to find a platform to exercise his right to retain power.

His words: “Let me tell you that if anything happens in Osun, it has to do with looking for a platform to contest, I am telling you. Where is the platform to contest now? If you are a very good party man, will you be happy losing someone like Taraba State governor? Osun State, like you rightly said, he is planning. I don’t know about planning, I am sensitive for the need for a political platform to contest.

“The problem we have in Osun is quite different from what we have in Taraba. Election in Taraba and some other states is 2027, our own in Osun is 2026. The primary for any political party trying to present a candidate for the 2026 gubernatorial election is December 15. That is the position of INEC, what do we do, how are we going to manage that? After December 15, INEC by the constitution, will not recognise any emergence of candidate from any political primary again.

“If you are a consultant, what would you advice, will you advise that I stay in a party, where I would not be able to exercise my right of returning to office? Just advise me. What you want Adeleke to do now, he has not told the world but ask.

“It is absolutely known to the whole world that there is no way that the PDP would be able to nominate a candidate for the 2026 governorship election. If you block your road or gate for me to enter and the occupant of another platform magnanimously allows me to pass freely, would I be crying that you lock your gate? What do you expect somebody like Adeleke should do? I am talking frankly on the radio that people can hear me, that is the fight we have with Wike and Anyawu”.

However, feelers in the state showed that the governor would soon move to either Accord Party or APGA to contest for the August 8, 2026 election.