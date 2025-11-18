Ahead Kefa’s Defection, 16 Taraba PDP Lawmakers Join APC

Less than 24 hours before the anticipated defection of Governor Agbu Kefas from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), all 16 PDP members of the Taraba State House of Assembly have joined the APC.

The dramatic development unfolded during Monday’s plenary session, where Speaker John Bonzina announced the resignations and read letters submitted by the lawmakers, each indicating their intention to leave the PDP and cross over to the APC.

According to the Speaker, the defections fall under Section 109 of the Constitution, which allows lawmakers to switch parties in the event of division within their political parties.

In their letters, the lawmakers cited a lingering leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level, claiming the existence of two rival factions.

They described the situation as one that has thrown the party into confusion and made continued membership untenable.

The defectors, who confirmed their decisions after the plenary, said the unresolved internal wrangling that once elevated the party’s profile had now weakened it, noting that they had consulted their respective constituencies before dumping the PDP.

Speaking on the development, Hon. Jethro Yakubu, representing Wukari I, said his defection became necessary as the crisis threatening the PDP “has the potential to expunge the party from the country.”

Similarly, Hon. Musa Chul of Gassol I, and Hon. Nelson Len, representing Nguroje constituency, stated that remaining in the PDP would jeopardise their political future, prompting their decision and that of their supporters to join the APC.

Meanwhile, the immediate past member representing Jos South/East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has stated that Plateau people would support Governor Caleb Mutfwang, irrespective of his party affiliation.

In an interview on Monday, he stated that regardless of the political platform the governor eventually chooses, the people were committed to ensuring he secures a second term in office.

He said that the crisis in the PDP had made it impossible for serious politicians in the state to rely on the party’s structures, especially with the unresolved conflict between the Gov. Seyi Makinde and Chief Nyesom Wike-led factions.

According to him, although the PDP remains beloved in Plateau State, sentiment alone cannot deliver an electoral victory.