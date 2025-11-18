Politics
Ahead Kefa’s Defection, 16 Taraba PDP Lawmakers Join APC
The dramatic development unfolded during Monday’s plenary session, where Speaker John Bonzina announced the resignations and read letters submitted by the lawmakers, each indicating their intention to leave the PDP and cross over to the APC.
According to the Speaker, the defections fall under Section 109 of the Constitution, which allows lawmakers to switch parties in the event of division within their political parties.
In their letters, the lawmakers cited a lingering leadership crisis within the PDP at the national level, claiming the existence of two rival factions.
They described the situation as one that has thrown the party into confusion and made continued membership untenable.
The defectors, who confirmed their decisions after the plenary, said the unresolved internal wrangling that once elevated the party’s profile had now weakened it, noting that they had consulted their respective constituencies before dumping the PDP.
Speaking on the development, Hon. Jethro Yakubu, representing Wukari I, said his defection became necessary as the crisis threatening the PDP “has the potential to expunge the party from the country.”
Similarly, Hon. Musa Chul of Gassol I, and Hon. Nelson Len, representing Nguroje constituency, stated that remaining in the PDP would jeopardise their political future, prompting their decision and that of their supporters to join the APC.
Meanwhile, the immediate past member representing Jos South/East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dachung Bagos, has stated that Plateau people would support Governor Caleb Mutfwang, irrespective of his party affiliation.
In an interview on Monday, he stated that regardless of the political platform the governor eventually chooses, the people were committed to ensuring he secures a second term in office.
He said that the crisis in the PDP had made it impossible for serious politicians in the state to rely on the party’s structures, especially with the unresolved conflict between the Gov. Seyi Makinde and Chief Nyesom Wike-led factions.
According to him, although the PDP remains beloved in Plateau State, sentiment alone cannot deliver an electoral victory.
Politics
Makarfi Resigns As PDP BoT Secretary
Senator Makarfi’s resignation comes on the heels of the national convention that saw the emergence of the new Chairman of PDP, Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN).
In his letter of resignation, which was addressed to the PDP BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, and made available to journalists in Kaduna on Monday evening, the former governor said, “Chairman and Members of the Board of Trustees may recall that about two months ago I had resigned as Secretary of the Board and posted same on the Board’s WhatsApp platform.
“Mr Chairman, you may also recall that you personally urged me to stay on until after a convention that produced a Chairman.”
He added that the principal reason he initially tendered his resignation then “and now, was and is still my belief that the National Chairman of the Party and Secretary of the Board of Trustees should not come from the same geopolitical zone.
“Now that a chairman has emerged from the North West, where I come from, it’s necessary to give him full space to do the needful. Accordingly, I hereby formally resign as Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party with effect from today, November 17th, 2025.”
While commending the BoT Chairman for his support during his tenure as Secretary of the Board, he stressed, “I truly appreciate the very respectful relationship between us during my period as Secretary,” adding that, “I also appreciate all Board members for their support and the good relationship that prevailed during my period as Secretary.”
Meanwhile, Dr Turaki on Monday pledged to ensure that power returns to the Nigerian people, urging the judiciary to uphold the tenets of democracy.
Dr Turaki, while giving his acceptance speech after the swearing-in of new officers at the end of the Elective Convention of the PDP in Ibadan, assured that there will be “no more impunity, no more suppression of the will of Nigerians”.
The chairman appealed to the judiciary to uphold the principles of stare decision, abiding by the decisions of the Supreme Court, and not to “willingly or unwillingly put yourselves in a situation where, rightly or wrongly, it may be assumed, correctly or incorrectly, that you are part and parcel of the process to truncate Nigerian democracy.”
According to him, the new leadership of the party would be open to listening to the yearnings of members, with a view to aligning with their will, declaring that “No more monkey dey work, baboon dey chop,” adding that “if baboon wants to chop, baboon must be seated to work.”
He noted that the PDP has maintained its original name, motto and logo, unlike the other parties that started with it, making it a recognised brand anywhere in Nigeria.
Politics
Osun 2026: INEC Challenges Political Parties On Lawful Primaries
Mr Agboke, in a statement on Monday, said that conducting party primaries in line with the law was important ahead of the 2026 governorship election.
INEC has fixed August 8, 2026, for the governorship election in Osun State.
Mr Adegoke appealed to all registered political parties in the state to strictly adhere to the provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, the commission’s guidelines and regulations for the conduct of their primaries.
“The commission emphasises the need for the conduct of free, fair, and peaceful primary elections that reflect the will of the party members as a panacea for the reduction of pre-election litigations.
“We observed that primary elections have often been a source of pre-election litigation, which can be avoided if parties follow the laid-down procedures and guidelines.
“INEC, therefore, urges all political parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted in a transparent, democratic, and peaceful manner. All aspirants should be given equal opportunities to participate,” he said.
Mr Agboke stated that, in line with the guidelines released by INEC’s national headquarters, the political parties’ primaries for the 2026 governorship election in the state are scheduled to take place between November 24 and December 15.
He said INEC was prepared to provide necessary support and guidance to parties to ensure that their primaries are conducted in accordance with the law.
“We call on all stakeholders, including security agencies, to support the commission in its efforts to ensure peaceful and credible party primaries.
“INEC will continue to monitor the activities of political parties and take appropriate actions within the ambit of the law against any party that fails to comply with the electoral laws and regulations,” he said.
Politics
Kebbi Schoolgirls’ Abduction Tragic, Unacceptable – Northern Govs
The Northern States Governors’ Forum has strongly condemned the attack on the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School in Maga, Danko/Wasagu LGA, Kebbi.
The bandits’ attack led to the abduction of 25 female students as well as the reported killing of the vice principal of the school.
Reacting to the mass abduction on Monday, the chairman of the forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, described the kidnapping as tragic, senseless, and utterly unacceptable.
In a statement by his media aide on Monday, Gov. Yahaya stated that the continued targeting of schools posed a grave threat to the region’s stability and the nation’s educational future.
Gov. Yahaya, on behalf of the northern governors, commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State, especially the families of the abducted students and those who lost their lives in the attack.
He assured Governor Nasir Idris of the forum’s solidarity and support during this difficult moment.
He said that schools must be sanctuaries of learning, not targets of violence, warning that continued assaults on educational institutions threatened to reverse gains made in improving school enrolment and curbing the out-of-school crisis in the region.
Mr Yahaya expressed deep concern over the trauma the abducted schoolgirls may be facing and called for an immediate and well-coordinated operation by security agencies to ensure their safe rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.
Reaffirming the NSGF’s commitment to collaborating with the federal government and security institutions, Gov. Yahaya stated that the safety, education, and welfare of young Nigerians remain a top priority for the forum.
He urged communities to remain vigilant and cooperate with the security agencies in the collective efforts to rid the region of criminality.
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Insecurity, Poor Power Supply Hamper Business Activities – Survey
-
News5 days ago
ICPC Jails Two Assembly Officials For N4.8m Job Scam
-
Ict/Telecom5 days ago
Scientists Advocate Shared Responsibility To Boost Food Security
-
Business5 days ago
VivaJets CEO Urges Unified Aviation Reforms Across Africa
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Sexual Harassment: Court Sentences UNICAL Prof To 5yrs Imprisonment
-
Sports5 days ago
Neglect, Mismangement Responsible For 2026 W’Cup Mishap – Barr Green
-
Niger Delta5 days ago
Monarch Lauds Fubara Over Speedy Execution Of Projects In Rivers
-
Ict/Telecom5 days ago
NIGCOMSAT Expands Nigeria’s Digital Broadcast Subsector By 35%