UK, Switzerland Urge Increased Women’s Rep In Governance

The United Kingdom and Switzerland have joined voices calling for an increase in Nigerian women’s representation in governance.

Representatives of the two countries spoke on Monday at the opening of the 2025 Law Week of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Abuja branch.

They predicated their calls on the belief that women have a lot to offer the country and Nigerians, when given the opportunity to serve, whether as elected or appointed officials.

The theme of the event is “Advancing Women’s Representation: Reserved Seats and the Future of Nigeria’s Legislature.”

In her goodwill message, the British Deputy High Commissioner, Gill Lever-Obe, lamented that women’s representation at the National Assembly remained alarmingly low.

Mrs Lever-Obe added that Nigeria ranks very low in the Global Gender Inclusive Index.

She urged the leadership of the legislature to pass the Reserved Seats Bill, as doing so would enhance the growth of the country economically, as well as result in the achievement of the SDGs.

“The UK is proud to support FIDA Nigeria’s vital work in advancing women’s representation in governance.

“The Special Seats Bill for women in Nigeria represents an important step towards inclusive democracy and ensuring that women’s voices shape the policies that affect all Nigerians.

“We stand with Nigerian women lawyers and advocates championing this critical reform”, the deputy high commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Patrick Egloff, revealed that studies have shown that a country does well in governance wherever there is a mixed team.

This, he said, was because there were things where women have other sensitivities than men, which was important to tame men into discussions.

“And there are aspects where, as men, we might certainly have other sensitivities. So it is important to have both female and male voices at the table and represented,” he said.

Mr Egloff disclosed that it took Switzerland almost 50 years to be where it is now, adding that Nigeria has a huge opportunity to do a shortcut with the constitutional review process.

He, however, challenged the women lawyers to be prepared to play an important role as advocates for this issue and also as coaches.

“I mean, there will be women’s seats opening, coach the women, prepare them to assume this role as politicians”, he said.