DIRI’S DEFECTION TO APC STRATEGIC, VISIONARY MOVE, SAYS EX-PRESIDENT JONATHAN’S AIDE

Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr Waripamowei Dudafa, has praised the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri on his formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr Dudafa, who is also a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and one time commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development, described the governor’s decision as a wise and well-considered move that aligns the State with the centre for accelerated development and greater political inclusion.

“Governor Diri’s decision reflects his pragmatic leadership style which has always been guided by consultation, inclusiveness, and the pursuit of the common good.

“Your Excellency, your decision to work in harmony with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is in synergy with your ‘Assured Prosperity’ vision will undoubtedly bring about the needed transformation and development for the people of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta at large.

“Since assuming office, your guiding principle has been clear and consistent — to consult widely, act in the public interest, and deliver measurable development outcomes. That same principle has informed your latest political alignment, and it will continue to serve as a compass for your Assured Prosperity Administration”, he said.

He further praised the governor’s performance in office, stating that Gov. Diri’s administration has been characterized by purposeful governance and tangible results, reaffirming his continued loyalty and support for the governor, while also assuring that he and his associates will keep identifying with the Gov Diri’s administration in the collective effort to sustain peace, unity, and progress in the state.

While restating his continued solidarity with the governor’s leadership in the state, Dr Dudafa promised to lend his support to ensure that he finishes strong.

“Governor Diri’s political maturity and developmental focus have repositioned Bayelsa for a brighter future”, he added.

The Tide further learnt that Dr Dudafa once served as Special Adviser to a former governor of the State on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment.

“I want to again commend the governor for his courage and vision. His alignment of the State with the federal government under the Renewed Hope Agenda is a step toward ensuring inclusive governance and attracting more federal presence to the state”, he said.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa