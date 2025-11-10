Politics
Modu Sheriff Disowns Report Accusing Shettima Of Creating Boko Haram
A publication circulating online had quoted Alhaji Sheriff as saying, “It’s not me; it’s Shettima who created Boko Haram.”
But in a statement issued on Saturday, Alhaji Sheriff dismissed the report as a “complete fabrication” aimed at misleading the public and stirring political discord.
“The said story is a complete fabrication, devoid of truth, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, malign the person of Senator Sheriff, and sow discord within the nation’s political landscape,” the statement read.
Alhaji Sheriff said he never granted any interview or spoke to any journalist on the matter, adding that the falsehood was designed to undermine his long-standing commitment to peace and national unity.
“This false report is not only mischievous but also a dangerous piece of fake news aimed at undermining years of Senator Sheriff’s contributions to peace, national unity, and development, both in Borno State and across Nigeria,” the statement added.
The former governor urged members of the public and the media to disregard the publication, noting that he had directed his legal team to identify and pursue those behind the story.
“Senator Sheriff has instructed his legal team to take immediate steps to identify all individuals, bloggers, or media outlets responsible for the dissemination of this defamatory material.
“Should the false publication not be retracted and taken down forthwith, the Senator will not hesitate to seek full legal redress under the law”, his media office said.
Alhaji Sheriff reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s security, stability, and democratic values and vowed to ensure that the spread of misinformation does not go unpunished.
Politics
DIRI’S DEFECTION TO APC STRATEGIC, VISIONARY MOVE, SAYS EX-PRESIDENT JONATHAN’S AIDE
Former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Domestic Matters and Social Events, Dr Waripamowei Dudafa, has praised the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri on his formal defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Dr Dudafa, who is also a former member of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly and one time commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Development, described the governor’s decision as a wise and well-considered move that aligns the State with the centre for accelerated development and greater political inclusion.
“Governor Diri’s decision reflects his pragmatic leadership style which has always been guided by consultation, inclusiveness, and the pursuit of the common good.
“Your Excellency, your decision to work in harmony with the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which is in synergy with your ‘Assured Prosperity’ vision will undoubtedly bring about the needed transformation and development for the people of Bayelsa State and the Niger Delta at large.
“Since assuming office, your guiding principle has been clear and consistent — to consult widely, act in the public interest, and deliver measurable development outcomes. That same principle has informed your latest political alignment, and it will continue to serve as a compass for your Assured Prosperity Administration”, he said.
He further praised the governor’s performance in office, stating that Gov. Diri’s administration has been characterized by purposeful governance and tangible results, reaffirming his continued loyalty and support for the governor, while also assuring that he and his associates will keep identifying with the Gov Diri’s administration in the collective effort to sustain peace, unity, and progress in the state.
While restating his continued solidarity with the governor’s leadership in the state, Dr Dudafa promised to lend his support to ensure that he finishes strong.
“Governor Diri’s political maturity and developmental focus have repositioned Bayelsa for a brighter future”, he added.
The Tide further learnt that Dr Dudafa once served as Special Adviser to a former governor of the State on Youth Mobilization and Empowerment.
“I want to again commend the governor for his courage and vision. His alignment of the State with the federal government under the Renewed Hope Agenda is a step toward ensuring inclusive governance and attracting more federal presence to the state”, he said.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Politics
Anambra Guber: I’m Not Impressed, LP Candidate Says …As Observers Lament Vote-buying, Low Voters Turnout
Mr Moghalu spoke to journalists on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi.
He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rise to its responsibility of making the process credible.
He also alleged voter apathy, attributing it to people’s lack of confidence in the electoral process.
Mr Moghalu said that even though it was too early to say whether the process was free, fair, and credible, he was not impressed.
“I am not impressed; there were no issues of glitches, at least for now. As we go along to monitor the process, we’ll confirm. In terms of voting, there’s an improvement over previous elections.
“I can’t say it’s free and fair because if you monetise a process, you weaponise poverty. What’s free about it? There’s no doubt there’s low voter turnout, and that has been the trend,” he stated.
The LP’s flag bearer stated that it was incumbent on INEC to continually improve the process, as voter apathy is a manifestation of a loss of confidence in the people.
Reports from Yiaga Africa, European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN) II, and other partner organisations indicated that voter turnout was low in most polling units across the 21 local government areas of the state.
Speaking to journalists in Awka, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Mr Samson Itodo, identified vote-buying and low turnout as recurring issues observed in the thematic areas of the election.
Also, Asabe Ndahi of the Kukah Centre decried logistical challenges, including the late arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security officials in high-risk areas, such as Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Ihiala, Ogbaru, and Nnewi South.
She added that incidents of vote-buying and voter intimidation were recorded in several local government areas.
that votes were being traded for between N15,000 and N30,000.
“It is sad that bad governance is fuelling vote buying and selling.
“For an unemployed youth who sells his vote for ?30,000, what will he be paid next month when there is no election?
“By selling your vote, you are saying no school, no hospital, no jobs and selling away your future. This is worrisome”, he said.
He called on journalists to play an active role in exposing and curbing the menace.
The former presidential candidate also described all the hopefuls in the governorship race as his friends.
“Whoever wins, let him serve the people. Nigeria needs service now. We need to pull our people out of poverty,” he said,
Earlier, Mr George Moghalu, LP governorship candidate, said despite the heavy deployment of security personnel for the election, he had received reports of widespread vote-buying.
He also described the trend as “most unfortunate”, and warned that the crime undermines the integrity of the electoral process.
Mr Moghalu added that he remained optimistic on the outcome of the election, as he had campaigned extensively and presented his manifesto to the electorate.
Politics
CSO Seeks Review Of Judgment Sacking Zamfara Rep For Joining APC
Operating under the umbrella of the Coalition of Civil Society Network, the group described the ruling delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu as unfair and contrary to the spirit of democracy, urging the judiciary to consider the will of the people in its final determination of the matter.
Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on Thursday, October 30, sacked Gummi for defecting from the PDP, which sponsored his election, to the APC.
In his ruling, Justice Egwuatu held that it was morally wrong for a politician to transfer votes from one political party to another, stating that “political prostitution must not be rewarded.”
He declared that voters elect candidates based on the manifestos and ideals of their political parties. Therefore, it was both legally and morally unacceptable for an elected official to abandon that platform without relinquishing the mandate.
The court also restrained the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, from recognising Hon. Gummi as a member of the House, and ordered him to refund all salaries and allowances received from October 30, 2024, to the date of judgment.
Justice Egwuatu further directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh election within 30 days to fill the vacant seat.
The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1803/2024, was filed by the PDP and its Zamfara State chairman, Jamilu Jibomagayaki, who argued that Hon. Gummi’s defection violated Section 68(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as there was no division within the PDP to justify his action.
But convener of the coalition, Lukman Muhammad, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, said Hon. Gummi’s defection was a direct result of the unresolved internal crisis within the PDP, which, according to him, crippled the lawmaker’s ability to effectively represent his constituents.
He said: “We believe the court’s decision was unjust and failed to consider the circumstances surrounding Hon. Gummi’s defection. Gummi’s decision to join the APC was necessitated by the unresolved internal crisis within the PDP, which hindered his ability to effectively represent his constituents.
“We affirm that Hon. Gummi’s right to choose his political affiliation is protected by the Constitution and should be respected. We stand for democracy and the rule of law, while also urging the judiciary to consider the will of the people and the greater good”.
He urged Justice Egwuatu to review the judgment, stressing that the ruling could set a dangerous precedent that undermines the principle of fair representation and the rights of elected officials.
The coalition further noted that the judgment has broader implications for Nigeria’s democratic process, as it raises questions about the extent to which lawmakers can exercise their constitutional freedom of association without fear of losing their mandate.
Trending
-
Business22 hours ago
FEC Approves Concession Of Port Harcourt lnt’l Airport
-
News18 hours ago
Institute Holds Confab In PH, Honours 59 Eminent Nigerians
-
Maritime22 hours ago
Justice At Sea: NIMASA Partners Judiciary To Chart New Course For Blue Economy Growth
-
News22 hours ago
Herders, Farmers Clashes: Monarch Tasks Tinubu, Govs On Reconciliation
-
Education22 hours ago
Kenpoly begins 2025/2026 academic session
-
Oil & Energy22 hours ago
68% Of Electricity Consumers Bypassing Prepaid Meters — NISO
-
News18 hours ago
‘Tinubu Committed To Environmental Sustainability, Benefits To Ogoni’
-
Maritime22 hours ago
Maritime Ties: Nigeria, Denmark Pledge Deep Corporation