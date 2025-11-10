Anambra Guber: I’m Not Impressed, LP Candidate Says …As Observers Lament Vote-buying, Low Voters Turnout

The Labour Party’s candidate in the Anambra State governorship election, Mr George Moghalu, has alleged vote-buying in the just concluded poll.

Mr Moghalu spoke to journalists on Saturday shortly after casting his vote at Uruagu Ward 1, Nnewi.

He urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rise to its responsibility of making the process credible.

He also alleged voter apathy, attributing it to people’s lack of confidence in the electoral process.

Mr Moghalu said that even though it was too early to say whether the process was free, fair, and credible, he was not impressed.

“I am not impressed; there were no issues of glitches, at least for now. As we go along to monitor the process, we’ll confirm. In terms of voting, there’s an improvement over previous elections.

“I can’t say it’s free and fair because if you monetise a process, you weaponise poverty. What’s free about it? There’s no doubt there’s low voter turnout, and that has been the trend,” he stated.

The LP’s flag bearer stated that it was incumbent on INEC to continually improve the process, as voter apathy is a manifestation of a loss of confidence in the people.

Meanwhile, some international and local observers have expressed concern over reports of vote-buying and low voter turnout during Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.