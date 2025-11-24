Our Collaboration With Navy Has Yielded Positive Results, Says Fubara  …Navy Recommits To Protecting Waterways, Infrastructure 

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday declared that the robust collaboration between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Navy has yielded positive results, especially in fighting water ways related crimes such as vandalisation of oil pipeline lines in coastal environments.

Gov. Fubara disclosed this at the Government House, in Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Donald Okehie and his entourage.

Gov. Fubara affirmed that the relationship will be sustained to achieve greater results, noting that the complex terrain of the state requires intense security vigilance to tackle crimes like piracy, oil theft and pipeline vandalisation.

“Let me welcome you officially to the State and also use this medium to congratulate your boss, the Chief of Naval Staff, on his appointment and to wish him well. And to also assure him that the wonderful relationship that existed between the Navy and the State will be sustained.”

“I want to say that our relationship with the Naval Command has been very wonderful. It has to be so, because of the terrain of Rivers State, surrounded with rivers, seas and creeks.”

“So, the predominant occupation here is usually fishing and other activities that normally take place in the waterways. We are not farmers here, even if we farm, may be not in commercial quantity. But our main activities usually fishing and other things done in the marine environment.”

“So, keeping relationship with the Navy is very important. Therefore,, your coming on board and this particular relationship that you have come to renew, we can assure you that it is going to spur us to do more in terms of collaboration for the success of both the Navy and the State.”

The Governor emphasized on the protection of national assets, stating that any depletion on the production scale would affect both the state and national economy.

He commended the Navy and other security agencies for their prompt response in addressing issues of oil theft and insecurity in the state, while wishing the Flag Officer Commanding a successful tenure in overseeing the affairs of the Eastern Naval Command.

“The major problem that we have here is the issue of vandalisation of pipeline and these issues are in the coastal line where the lines run through the swamps. I can say here proudly that the Navy in conjunction with other Security agencies have always responded very actively.”

“In most cases they don’t even need to inform me, it is after they have done the operation that they usually send in their reports. This can only be possible because of the wonderful relationship that we have.”

“If the State doesn’t protect her asset through the Security agencies, definitely the State will suffer one way or the other.”

“If the level of production drops, in the course of calculation of returns from the federation allocation, it will also affect our allocation. So it is a win-win thing for everyone of us.”

Gov. Fubara congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas on his appointment and assured the continuous support of Rivers State to the Navy.

In his Speech by the Commander of the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Donald Okehie, expressed deep appreciation to the governor for his warmth reception and steady support for the Navy, especially in the provision of logistic supports, and assured that the Navy will sustain its collaboration with Rivers State Government.

“I wish to express our profound appreciation to you Sir for your steady support of the Nigerian Navy. I was discussing with my Commander here and he said you have given us about six boats, built structures in our Secondary School and so many other things. I want to deeply appreciate you for this steady support.”

Rear Admiral Okehie described Rivers State as key and strategic to Nigeria’s maritime and energy architecture with its vast coast line with regards to the oil and gas infrastructure, big waterways, vibrant commercial activities which require adequate security.

He pointed out that the Navy aligned with Governor Fubara’s development plans for the State, especially in the areas of peace, security and protection of critical infrastructure, stating that the visit provided opportunity to strengthen the existing collaboration between the Navy and Rivers State Government.

“As the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, I consider a clear collaboration with the Rivers State government as key for strengthening maritime security and in enhancing law enforcement for the nation, so that we can have a secure environment for commercial activities to thrive.”

“Under the leadership of the current Chief of Naval Staff, we pledge to sustain our detailed patrol to enhance our maritime security and deepen joint operations by synergizing with other security agencies to ensure that we maintain safety and security in the maritime environment.”

By: Taneh Beemene