Our Collaboration With Navy Has Yielded Positive Results, Says Fubara  …Navy Recommits To Protecting Waterways, Infrastructure 

Published

4 days ago

on

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, on Friday declared that the robust collaboration between the Rivers State Government and the Nigerian Navy has yielded positive results, especially in fighting water ways related crimes such as vandalisation of oil pipeline lines in coastal environments.

 

Gov. Fubara disclosed this at the Government House, in Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by the Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Donald Okehie and his entourage.

 

Gov. Fubara affirmed that the relationship will be sustained to achieve greater results, noting that the complex terrain of the state requires intense security vigilance to tackle  crimes like piracy, oil theft and pipeline vandalisation.

 

“Let me welcome you officially to the State and also use this medium to congratulate your boss, the Chief of Naval Staff, on his appointment and to wish him well. And to also assure him that the wonderful relationship that existed between the Navy and the State will be sustained.”

 

“I want to say that our relationship with the Naval Command has been very wonderful. It has to be so, because of the terrain of Rivers State, surrounded with rivers, seas and creeks.”

 

“So, the predominant occupation here is usually fishing and other activities that normally take place in the waterways. We are not farmers here, even if we farm, may be not in commercial quantity. But our main activities usually fishing and other things done in the marine environment.”

 

“So, keeping relationship with the Navy is very important. Therefore,, your coming on board and this particular relationship that you have come to renew, we can assure you that it is going to spur us to do more in terms of collaboration for the success of both the Navy and the State.”

 

The Governor emphasized on the protection of national assets, stating that any depletion on the production scale would affect both the state and national economy.

 

He commended the Navy and other security agencies for their prompt response in addressing issues of oil theft and insecurity in the state, while wishing the Flag Officer Commanding a successful tenure in overseeing the affairs of the Eastern Naval Command.

 

“The major problem that we have here is the issue of vandalisation of pipeline and these issues are in the coastal line where the lines run through the swamps. I can say here proudly that the Navy in conjunction with other Security agencies have always responded very actively.”

 

“In most cases they don’t even need to inform me, it is after they have done the operation that they usually send in their reports. This can only be possible because of the wonderful relationship that we have.”

 

“If the State doesn’t protect her asset through the Security agencies, definitely the State will suffer one way or the other.”

 

“If the level of production drops, in the course of calculation of returns from the federation allocation, it will also affect our allocation. So it is a win-win thing for everyone of us.”

 

Gov. Fubara congratulated the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral I. Abbas on his appointment and assured the continuous support of Rivers State to the Navy.

 

In his Speech by the Commander of the Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Donald Okehie, expressed deep appreciation to the governor for his warmth reception and steady support for the Navy, especially in the provision of logistic supports, and assured that the Navy will sustain its collaboration with Rivers State Government.

 

“I wish to express our profound appreciation to you Sir for your steady support of the Nigerian Navy. I was discussing with my Commander here and he said you have given us about six boats, built structures in our Secondary School and so many other things. I want to deeply appreciate you for this steady support.”

 

Rear Admiral Okehie described Rivers State as key and strategic to Nigeria’s maritime and energy architecture with its vast coast line with regards to the oil and gas infrastructure, big waterways, vibrant commercial activities which require adequate security.

 

He pointed out that the Navy aligned with Governor Fubara’s development plans for the State, especially in the areas of peace, security and protection of critical infrastructure, stating that the visit provided opportunity to strengthen the existing collaboration between the Navy and Rivers State Government.

 

“As the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, I consider a clear collaboration with the Rivers State government as key for strengthening maritime security and in enhancing law enforcement for the nation, so that we can have a secure environment for commercial activities to thrive.”

 

“Under the leadership of the current Chief of Naval Staff, we pledge to sustain our detailed patrol to enhance our maritime security and deepen joint operations by synergizing with other security agencies to ensure that we maintain safety and security in the maritime environment.”

By: Taneh Beemene

198 UNIBEN Students Bag First Class

Published

4 days ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

A total of 198 students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN ) Edo State, bagged a First Class degree out of 14,083 students to be awarded first degree at the institution’s 51st Convocation and Founder’s Day ceremony.
Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, disclosed this on Monday in Benin at a pre-convocation press briefing.
He said 4,217 students bagged a Second Class Upper,  7, 928 got a Second Class Lower, while 578 bagged a Third Class degree.
He said 15 new approved programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) would commence in the 2025/2026 academic session.
According to him, “The wheel of progress is on course and moving steadily in the University of Benin.  This administration is poised to deliver on its mandate of effective, practical teaching, sound learning, result-oriented research and impactful community service.
“We must applaud the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for establishing NELFUND, and by so doing significantly reducing the financial stress of students in the process of acquiring tertiary education.   We enjoin students and their parents to take full advantage of the federal government’s benevolence in instituting the fund.”
Prof. Omoregie disclosed that Nigeria’s Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, would deliver the Founders’ Day lecture with the topic,  “Reforms for a Shared Prosperity”.
The UNIBEN VC said Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and Former Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, would deliver the Convocation Lecture on the theme, “Making Our Universities Great”.
Bayelsa Education Fund, British Council  trains tra 1,000 teachers

Published

4 days ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

The last batch of 400 public school teachers in Bayelsa State on Monday commenced training under the sponsorship of Bayelsa Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) and the British Council.
This batch will bring to 1000 the number of public school teachers in the state who have benefited in the partnership arrangement.School supplies
The EDTF, British Council and Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board collaborated in the capacity development programme.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five day capacity building program, Commissioner for Education Dr Gentle Emelah reiterated the commitment of the Bayelsa government to training and capacity of teachers in the state.
He noted that the improved teaching methodology in the state was responsible for the state producing the best student in the 2025 West African School Certificate Examinations.
Prof Ebimiowei, Executive Secretary at EDTF, noted that the collaboration is aimed at improving learning outcomes for pupils and students of public primary and secondary schools in Bayelsa.
“You will agree with me that until the cutlass is sharpened, it will have no impact on the hands of the farmer and so it is with our teachers., you need to be sharpened very well to give good delivery in your various classes and schools.
“Let me at this juncture appreciate the British Council for accepting to train 1,000 teachers, 50 education managers and 60 trainers for Bayelsa,” he said.
On his part, Chairman of the EDTF board, High Chief Fidelis Agbiki expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for Education Dr Gentle Emelah for his supportive role to the fund.
Agbiki urged the beneficiaries to justify the enormous resources invested by the government of Bayelsa by being dedicated within the five days the exercise would last.
He said; “This board will not operate on business as usual but on business unusual as we will push the frontiers outside the box to ensure that we get value for money,” Agbiki said.
 Chairman of Development Partners Committee of the EDTF applauded the commitment of the partners for the successful completion of the programme, urging them to sustain the tempo
Speaking on the programme, Mr Fwanshishak Daniel, Head, English and Schools, British Council noted that the Bayelsa government had shown exemplary commitment to educational development.
He explained that the commitment has enabled the British Council and Bayelsa government to achieve within one year greater milestones that took other states three years to achieve.
He explained that the resources of the British Council have been made available to Bayelsa with the training of 60 resource persons from the state who will in turn train other teachers to improve education.
According to Daniel, the training will lay emphasis on new teaching methods, use of digital tools for self development and access to school amongst others.
Dr Peremoboere Ogola, Acting Chairman of TTRC, which facilitated training, thanked the EDTF for supporting training of teachers in Bayelsa with world class resources of the British Council.
She noted that another batch of newly recruited teachers are currently undergoing training at State government owned University of Africa, Toru Orua, Sagbama LGA in Bayelsa
RSG INAUGURATES ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMITTEE

Published

4 days ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to organize the celebration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in the State.

The committee was formally inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

Dr Anabraba who also serves as Chairman of the Committee

highlighted the State Government’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s peace and unity.

“These heroes have given their lives for the security and peace of our nation and deserve to be celebrated. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an opportunity to show our gratitude for their sacrifice,” he said.

Dr. Anabraba further extended recognition to all Security Agencies in the State, emphasizing the importance of the event in appreciating their contributions to national security and sovereignty.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed on January 15 across the country is dedicated to remember Nigeria’s departed soldiers and honouring the nation’s veterans.

