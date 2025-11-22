Connect with us

RSG Woos Investors As PHCCIMA Unveils Port Harcourt Int’l Trade Fair 

16 hours ago

Rivers State Government has urged investors to invest in the state, saying that Rivers State is currently one of the safest states in Nigeria for business.
The Rivers State Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Warisenibo, Joe Johnson, stated this  during the unveiling of the 18th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair 2025 Logo at the Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) office, in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.
He said that Gov. Siminalayi Fubara’s administration would use the platform to dismantle lingering negative perceptions about the State and assured investors of the rebirth of a conducive business environment.
The Commissioner said that Gov. Fubara had demonstrated commitment in transforming Rivers State from an oil independent economy to a diversified economy.
“Our key intervention include the need to streamline business registration through the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA) plus infrastructure upgrade across Port Harcourt Eleme, Etche, Oyibo, Ogba Egbema, Ndoni and Khana to link industrial zone partnering with development agency to boost small and medium scale enterprises.
“Gov. Siminalayi Fubara leadership in the State is a turning point in the economic trajectory of Rivers State”, he said.
The Commissioner reacted to complaints of government’s failure many years ago to release the 10,000 hectares of land to the CBN-backed Oil Palm Growers Scheme, saying he would liaise with his counterpart in Ministry of Agriculture to find out about the promise before speaking on it.
He said this is because Gov. Fubara does not promise and fail.
Speaking before the unveiling the logo for the International Trade Fair, the President of PHCCIMA, Dr. Chinyere Nwoga, said that the Port Harcourt International Trade Fair is back and that Rivers State is open, safe and good for business.
She said that the theme for this year trade fair is “Growing Through Innovation and Sustainability: Bridging Markets and Encouraging Disruptions.”
She said the trade fair would commerce from December 12 to 22, 2025, at the Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
 Dr. Nwoga emphasised that survival in the contemporary economy demands rapid adoption of technology, digital transformation, and artificial intelligence.
“To run a successful business today, you must innovate relentlessly, embrace technology, and operate on a global stage.
“The fair aims to attract a diverse constellation of participants, multinational exhibitors, diplomats, federal and state agencies, research institutions, manufacturers, trade associations, professional bodies, and the general public.
“Beyond networking and investment matchmaking, the event will double as a pre-Christmas shopping festival, with exhibitors offering substantial discounts to families.
“The 25 trade groups of PHCCIMA cutting across diverse sectors will also be active, conducting seminars.
“A notable innovation this year is the dedicated showcase by Rivers State’s 23 Local Government Areas, each presenting its unique products, agricultural produce, and economic potential.
“From the emerging blue economy opportunities to cutting-edge innovations in the oil and gas sector—still the heartbeat of Nigeria’s hydrocarbon industry—the fair promises to spotlight untapped prospects across multiple sectors.
“Government presence at the logo unveiling underscores the administration’s renewed commitment”, she said.
Earlier, the Director General of the Rivers State Investment Promotion Agency (RSIPA), Dr. Chamberlain Peterside, expressed excitement to be part of the unveiling.
 The DG of RSIPA, traced the history of Rivers State and said the present administration was determined to bring back fleeing businesses.
He said progress had been made and not all businesses were lost, pointing out that NLNG and Renaissance are still in Port Harcourt.
The DG promised assured that the administration would definitely look into the grievances of land owners whose Certificates of Occupancies (C of Os) have been held up because of the emergency rule, and speed up the processes so they too would know that Rivers State is back to business.
In his speech, a  former President of PHCCIMA, Dr. Emi Membere-Otaji expressed happiness that the state government came fully to back the trade fair.
Dr. Membere-Otaji who is now the first National Deputy President of Nigerian Chamber of Commerce, Industries Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA)  said that the private sector is getting signals that good things are ahead in the State
He advised the governor to strive more to bring back fleeing businesses.
MAN Tasks Rivers, Bayelsa On Blue Economy

2 days ago

November 21, 2025

The 2025 annual general meeting (AGM) and conference of the Rivers/Bayelsa states chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has come to a close with a strong call for both states to drive the blue economy.

The communique just issued after the AGM pointed to what it called emerging prospects in fish processing, seaweed cultivation, ship repair, and marine technology.

The communique which also mentioned human capital gaps that must be filled through technical and vocational training that are aligned with modern industrial needs, said the blue economy represents a viable pathway for Nigeria’s industrialisation.

It said MAN and Arican Marine Environment Sustainability Initiative (AFMESI) have the capacity to unlock Nigeria’s blue economy sustainably and inclusively, but said the region required dedicated infrastructure upgrades, including roads, waterways, and power.

The communique was signed by Vincent Okuku (Chairman of Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch); Michael Nosa Agana (Branch Vice Chairman/Chairman AGM planning Committee); and Chibuzor Eze (Executive Secretary, Rivers/Bayelsa States Branch).

The resolutions said the future of the Niger Delta economy lies in diversification rather than dependence on extractive industries. “Technology and innovation, value addition and local processing, strategic infrastructure, and a skilled workforce are essential pillars for the future of manufacturing in the region.

“Governments in the region must intensify support for manufacturing activities. Various forms of collaboration across sectors should be actively encouraged.”

It specifically advised Bayelsa and Rivers States to fully develop and harness the blue economy as strategic gateways for sustainable growth; and called for cross-border partnerships with neighbouring states to enhance trade, security, and environmental management.”

The Rivers/Bayelsa States branch of MAN held its first (41st) AGM outside Port Harcourt for the first time, hosted by Bayelsa State Government at the Chief D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall, with the theme: ‘Trade, Technology, and the Future of Manufacturing in the Niger Delta.’

In his welcome address, the chairman of the branch, Okuku, commended the Bayelsa State Government under the leadership of Gov Douye Diri for its efforts in industrial development, investment promotion, and strong partnership with the private sector.

He also acknowledged the Rivers State Government for its commitment to rehabilitating industrial clusters, improving access roads, and delivering key infrastructure.

He, however, expressed concern over persistent challenges such as high energy costs, unreliable electricity supply, weak transport systems, rising logistics expenses, multiple taxes and levies, inconsistent regulatory frameworks, and pressure from host communities, which continue to hinder manufacturing growth in both states.

The President of MAN, Francis Meshioye, noted that the Niger Delta, with its abundant resources and strategic location, holds vast potential for industrial expansion. He called for policy frameworks that promote local manufacturing, enhance trade, and attract investments to the region.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Minister of the Federal Ministry of Regional Development, Abubakar Momoh, represented by Wasa Festus, Director of Community Development and Education. Another goodwill message was also presented by the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Ebieri Jones.

In his remarks, Gov Diri praised MAN for its contributions to Nigeria’s manufacturing sector, noting its resilience, innovation, and strategic role in national development. He stated that the conference theme aligns with his administration’s mantra of “Assured Prosperity.”

Gov Diri offered 24-hour service to manufacturers wishing to relocate to the state, and highlighted the State’s ongoing transformation through deliberate investment in infrastructure, security, and human capital aimed at positioning Bayelsa State as a hub for industrial growth, particularly in the blue economy, agriculture, and manufacturing.

He further noted that hosting the 41st AGM fulfilled a long-desired aspiration of the State following the successful 2024 MAN event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He officially declared the exhibition open.

NELFUND Warns Students Against Fake Loan Portal

4 days ago

November 19, 2025

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund has alerted the public to a fraudulent message circulating online, claiming that the NELFUND Student Loan Registration Portal is open.

The message directs applicants to a third-party link (http://gvly.xyz/Nelfund-Student-Loan, which NELFUND confirms is unauthorised and fraudulent.

In a post obtained from its X handle, yesterday, NELFUND urged students and the general public not to click on the link or provide any personal information, emphasising that the official loan registration portal is only accessible through the Fund’s verified channels.

The agency reminded applicants to exercise caution online and to report any suspicious links or communications claiming to be from NELFUND.

“Applicants are encouraged to always verify official announcements via NELFUND’s official website and social media channels,” NELFUND said.

This advisory comes as part of NELFUND’s ongoing efforts to safeguard students and ensure the integrity of the student loan application process.

Eastern Port  Police Boss Promises On Crime-Free Operations 

4 days ago

November 19, 2025

The new Commissioner of Police Eastern, Ports Command, Mr Tijani Fatai has promised to ensure a crime- free ports operations in the zone.
He said effective policing will be mounted across the ports in the zone in tackling the high rate of community unrest, activities of port rats  and other social vices.
Fatai while speaking to newsmen shortly after taking over as the 17th commissioner said he wants to be remembered as a peace maker during his tenure as Commissioner of Police in the Eastern Ports Command.
According to him,’’the community policing is the sure way of addressing most conflicts and other social vices bedeviling our society today and I will explore it to its fullest” .
The Commissioner also assured officers  of the rank and file of improved welfare whoch he described as a cardinal objective of the present efforts of the Inspector General of Police (IGP).
He said,” the Inspector General of Police has sent me to assure you all of welfare, promotions as and when due,no  officers particular rank and file will be left behind in the coming months.
Fatai before his recent posting was an operational officer,who spent most of his years with the Police Mobile Force (PMF) where he served as Unit Commander (UC) and Commander, PMF.
Before his redeployment as a Commissioner of Police,(CP), he was the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, DCP, Operations, Lagos State Command.

