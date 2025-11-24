Connect with us

News

Federal High Court Debunks Claim Of Assassination Attempt On Justice Omotosho 

Published

4 days ago

on

The Federal High Court has described as fake news the report that Justice James Omotosho survived an assassination attempt following the life sentence imposed on the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

A blogger had reported on his Facebook page that Justice Omotosho survived an assassination attempt last Saturday morning, just days after handing down the life sentences to Kanu.

According to the report, Justice Omotosho was immediately rushed to a hospital as security forces scrambled to secure the area.

But reacting, the Chief Registrar of FHC, Sulaiman Hassan, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, said the report was untrue.

The statement is titled, “Rebuttal to False Publication by ‘Celebrity Blogger’ on the Alleged Assassination Attempt on Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court.”

It reads, “The attention of the Federal High Court has been drawn to a publication by CELEBRITY BLOGGER, alleging that the Honourable Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, survived an assassination attempt following the life sentence imposed on Nnamdi Kanu.

“We hereby firmly and unequivocally declare that the said report is completely false and unfounded.

“The public is advised to treat this publication as fake news and refrain from further dissemination to prevent the spread of misinformation.”

Hassan, therefore, called on relevant security agencies to launch a probe into the report with a view to arresting and prosecuting the culprits in line with the laws.

“Given the gravity of the report, which has the potential to cause panic and undermine confidence in the judicial system, possibly intended as a form of intimidation, we call on the relevant security agencies and regulatory authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

“The goal is to identify and apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this false report and prosecute them in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, particularly those relating to cybercrime, defamation, and public misinformation,” the statement added.

Justice Omotosho had, last Thursday, commuted the death sentence of Kanu to life imprisonment after he was found guilty of the seven-count terrorism offences.

The judge sentenced him to life imprisonment in relation to counts one, two, four, five, and six, which carried a death sentence each.

For count three, relating to the offences of belonging to a proscribed terrorist group, Justice Omotosho sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

On count seven, bordering on his unlawful importation of a radio transmitter for the purpose of furthering the activities of Radio Biafra, which is not registered in Nigeria, the judge sentenced him to five years imprisonment without an option of fine.

He, however, said that to further extend the mercy on the defendant, counts three and seven would run concurrently.

The judge, who noted that Kanu had been unruly all through the trial, said the law allowed the court to sentence him to death for the terrorism offences, but that he (the judge), as a Christian, chose to be merciful to the defendant, citing Mathew 23:23.

Justice Omotosho equally considered the allocutus made by Rep Obi Aguocha, representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency of Abia in the National Assembly, on Kanu’s behalf.

He ordered that the IPOB leader be kept in protective custody in any part of the country, but not in Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, and that the radio transmitter be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Besides, the judge ordered that Kanu, while in custody, should be restricted from making use of digital devices to prevent him from further incitement.

He held that if Kanu must make use of a digital device, this must be closely monitored by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The judge held that regarding other exhibits found with Kanu, the Department of State Services, the prosecuting agency, could bring an application for forfeiture to the Federal Government after the expiration of 90 days of appeal.

Justice Omotosho, who described Kanu’s conduct as “unruly behaviours,” said the defendant was not remorseful.

“I have no hesitation to conclude that the defendant has a tendency of violence and it has not left him,” the judge had said.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

News

198 UNIBEN Students Bag First Class

Published

4 days ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

A total of 198 students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN ) Edo State, bagged a First Class degree out of 14,083 students to be awarded first degree at the institution’s 51st Convocation and Founder’s Day ceremony.
Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Edoba Omoregie, disclosed this on Monday in Benin at a pre-convocation press briefing.
He said 4,217 students bagged a Second Class Upper,  7, 928 got a Second Class Lower, while 578 bagged a Third Class degree.
He said 15 new approved programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC) would commence in the 2025/2026 academic session.
According to him, “The wheel of progress is on course and moving steadily in the University of Benin.  This administration is poised to deliver on its mandate of effective, practical teaching, sound learning, result-oriented research and impactful community service.
“We must applaud the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for establishing NELFUND, and by so doing significantly reducing the financial stress of students in the process of acquiring tertiary education.   We enjoin students and their parents to take full advantage of the federal government’s benevolence in instituting the fund.”
Prof. Omoregie disclosed that Nigeria’s Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, would deliver the Founders’ Day lecture with the topic,  “Reforms for a Shared Prosperity”.
The UNIBEN VC said Director General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and Former Vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, would deliver the Convocation Lecture on the theme, “Making Our Universities Great”.
Continue Reading

News

Bayelsa Education Fund, British Council  trains tra 1,000 teachers

Published

4 days ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

The last batch of 400 public school teachers in Bayelsa State on Monday commenced training under the sponsorship of Bayelsa Education Development Trust Fund (EDTF) and the British Council.
This batch will bring to 1000 the number of public school teachers in the state who have benefited in the partnership arrangement.School supplies
The EDTF, British Council and Teachers Training, Registration and Certification Board collaborated in the capacity development programme.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the five day capacity building program, Commissioner for Education Dr Gentle Emelah reiterated the commitment of the Bayelsa government to training and capacity of teachers in the state.
He noted that the improved teaching methodology in the state was responsible for the state producing the best student in the 2025 West African School Certificate Examinations.
Prof Ebimiowei, Executive Secretary at EDTF, noted that the collaboration is aimed at improving learning outcomes for pupils and students of public primary and secondary schools in Bayelsa.
“You will agree with me that until the cutlass is sharpened, it will have no impact on the hands of the farmer and so it is with our teachers., you need to be sharpened very well to give good delivery in your various classes and schools.
“Let me at this juncture appreciate the British Council for accepting to train 1,000 teachers, 50 education managers and 60 trainers for Bayelsa,” he said.
On his part, Chairman of the EDTF board, High Chief Fidelis Agbiki expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for Education Dr Gentle Emelah for his supportive role to the fund.
Agbiki urged the beneficiaries to justify the enormous resources invested by the government of Bayelsa by being dedicated within the five days the exercise would last.
He said; “This board will not operate on business as usual but on business unusual as we will push the frontiers outside the box to ensure that we get value for money,” Agbiki said.
 Chairman of Development Partners Committee of the EDTF applauded the commitment of the partners for the successful completion of the programme, urging them to sustain the tempo
Speaking on the programme, Mr Fwanshishak Daniel, Head, English and Schools, British Council noted that the Bayelsa government had shown exemplary commitment to educational development.
He explained that the commitment has enabled the British Council and Bayelsa government to achieve within one year greater milestones that took other states three years to achieve.
He explained that the resources of the British Council have been made available to Bayelsa with the training of 60 resource persons from the state who will in turn train other teachers to improve education.
According to Daniel, the training will lay emphasis on new teaching methods, use of digital tools for self development and access to school amongst others.
Dr Peremoboere Ogola, Acting Chairman of TTRC, which facilitated training, thanked the EDTF for supporting training of teachers in Bayelsa with world class resources of the British Council.
She noted that another batch of newly recruited teachers are currently undergoing training at State government owned University of Africa, Toru Orua, Sagbama LGA in Bayelsa
Continue Reading

News

RSG INAUGURATES ARMED FORCES REMEMBRANCE DAY COMMITTEE

Published

4 days ago

on

November 24, 2025

By

The Rivers State Government has inaugurated a Central Planning Committee to organize the celebration of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) in the State.

The committee was formally inaugurated by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Benibo Anabraba in Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

Dr Anabraba who also serves as Chairman of the Committee

highlighted the State Government’s deep appreciation for the sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the nation’s peace and unity.

“These heroes have given their lives for the security and peace of our nation and deserve to be celebrated. The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an opportunity to show our gratitude for their sacrifice,” he said.

Dr. Anabraba further extended recognition to all Security Agencies in the State, emphasizing the importance of the event in appreciating their contributions to national security and sovereignty.

The annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed on January 15 across the country is dedicated to remember Nigeria’s departed soldiers and honouring the nation’s veterans.

Continue Reading

Trending