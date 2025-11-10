Education
Opobo students honours Fmr LGA boss for education development
The leadership of the National Union of Opobo Students (NUOS) has honoured a former Chairman of Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area, Warisenibo Maclean Bethel Uranta , for his contributions and leadership legacy that has continued to resonate and impact the people of the Local Government Area till date.
In presenting the award of honour to Warisenibo Uranta in Port Harcourt over the weekend in port Harcourt , the National President of NUOS, Comrade Godswill Kelefini Ogolo, said that the union had taken time to review the various past administrations of the Local Government Area, and came up with the conclusion that Maclean Uranta’s administration was one whose impact is still very much felt by the people, hence the award.
Comrade Ogolo, who listed some of the achievements of the Warisenibo Maclean Uranta’s administration, thanked the former council chairman for leaving a legacy that will continue to remain memorable in the area.
The students’ inscription on the award plaque read in part that the award is, ” In recognition of your exemplary leadership, visionary services and unwavering dedication to the growth and the empowerment of students and people of Opobo Nkoro .”
The students went further to say that ” Your impactful contributions have built a legacy of progress, inspiration, and community development that continue to shape future generations.”
The Opobo students concluded by saying that ” This award stands as a tribute to your enduring influence and commitment to excellence in service.”
Responding,Warisenibo Maclean Bethel Uranta, who was short of words, profusely thanked the leadership of the students’ body for finding him fit for the award over eleven years since he left office .
The former council chairman thanked God for the grace, enablement, and opportunity to serve at the level he did serve to do what do what he did.
Warisenibo Uranta said that the little he achieved was due to his conviction that opportunities in leadership must be used to honour a divine injunction of serving humanity and God by doing what God will be happy with.
The former Chairman then admonished the students to see every leadership opportunity as a moment to serve and a training ground to equip themselves for higher and more honourable services to the glory of God Almighty.
The leadership of NUOS also used the opportunity of the award to intimate the former council chairman of the union’s forthcoming convention billed to hold in December, 2025.
By: Akujobi Amadi
Nigeria to Train Electric Vehicle Technicians through NOUN-Auto Clinic Partnership
The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has partnered with Auto Clinic Center to train electric vehicle technicians, in a bid to address unemployment and boost the country’s economy.
The partnership was announced during the virtual ceremony for the Course 2 of the certificate program in Electric Vehicle and Auto Diagnostics, held in Kaduna.
Professor Olufemi Peters, Vice Chancellor of NOUN, who was represented by Deputy Vice Chancellor, Technology Innovation and Research, Prof. Christine Ofulue, commended the innovative efforts of the Center and expressed gratitude to the partners and participants.
“This virtual flag-off of Course 2 of the Certificate in Electric Vehicles and Auto Diagnostics, facilitated by Centre for Human Resource Development (CHRD) of the university, is a collaboration between NOUN and the Auto Clinic Center, Abuja,” she said.
The registrar, National Open University of Nigeria, Mr. Oladipo Ajayi, expressed gratitude for the contributions and reiterated the significance of the program in preparing individuals for the future of e-mobility.
“We are committed to promoting skill-based education aligned with national and global needs,” he said.
The CEO of Auto Clinic Center, Nathaniel Okwesiri, emphasized the need to create professional mechanics through a combination of graduate and non-graduate training.
“We are grateful for this opportunity and we believe that this program will help to build a strong national capacity for electric vehicle repair and innovation,” he said.
Professor Shehu Usman Adamu, Deputy Vice Chancellor Administration, emphasized the importance of the Auto Clinic Training Initiative in preparing technicians for the emerging world of electric vehicles, aligning with Nigeria’s transition to cleaner and more sustainable mobility.
The keynote speaker, Prince Mustapha Mona Audu, CEO Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC), highlighted the potential for Nigeria to become a leader in electric mobility, leveraging its large market and the continent’s need for sustainable transportation.
“Electric vehicles are the future, and Nigeria must be prepared to take advantage of this opportunity,” he said, announcing the donation of two electric vehicles to NOUN.
The event also announced upcoming programs in procurement management and professional child care, with the goal of fostering partnerships and addressing societal needs.
Kenpoly begins 2025/2026 academic session
Management of the Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Bori has announced fatestfor the commencement of its 2025/2026 academic session.
?A statement by the acting registrar of the school, ThankGod Anyim Abalubu said full academic activities will commence from Monday November 10, 2025.
?Accordingly, “all those who applied and have been offered provisional admissions into the various programmes of the Polytechnic in (National Diploma ND and Higher National Diploma HND) are requested to visit the Admissions and Registration Unit of the Registry as well as the Information and Communications Technology Centre (ICTC) for their Clearance and Registration, ” the statement said.
?The statement added that these category of candidates are required to complete all the processes of clearance and registration within one week as lectures will commence on Monday, 17th November, 2025.
500 Teachers Recruited in Zamfara as Part of Education Reforms
The Zamfara State Government has taken a significant step to enhance the quality of education in the state by recruiting 500 qualified teachers into the State Civil Service. This move is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to revitalize the education sector.
According to Aliyu Mohammed Tukur, Chairman of the Zamfara State Civil Service Commission and Recruitment Committee, the recruitment process was highly competitive, with 11,708 candidates applying through the state’s online portal. Of these, 8,184 applicants met the required standards and were screened, while 3,105 candidates participated in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).
Tukur explained that 1,033 candidates qualified for the final oral interview, and after a thorough evaluation, 500 candidates were selected for appointment as teachers across the state. The recruited teachers specialize in key subjects, including English, Mathematics, Sciences, and Vocational Studies.
The recruitment committee has praised the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for its dedication to the exercise. “This recruitment marks a significant milestone in addressing the shortage of qualified teachers and improving education quality in public schools,” Tukur said.
The newly recruited teachers are expected to receive their appointment letters soon and will be deployed to schools across the state, with priority given to rural and underserved areas.
