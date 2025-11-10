Opobo students honours Fmr LGA boss for education development 

The leadership of the National Union of Opobo Students (NUOS) has honoured a former Chairman of Opobo Nkoro Local Government Area, Warisenibo Maclean Bethel Uranta , for his contributions and leadership legacy that has continued to resonate and impact the people of the Local Government Area till date.

In presenting the award of honour to Warisenibo Uranta in Port Harcourt over the weekend in port Harcourt , the National President of NUOS, Comrade Godswill Kelefini Ogolo, said that the union had taken time to review the various past administrations of the Local Government Area, and came up with the conclusion that Maclean Uranta’s administration was one whose impact is still very much felt by the people, hence the award.

Comrade Ogolo, who listed some of the achievements of the Warisenibo Maclean Uranta’s administration, thanked the former council chairman for leaving a legacy that will continue to remain memorable in the area.

The students’ inscription on the award plaque read in part that the award is, ” In recognition of your exemplary leadership, visionary services and unwavering dedication to the growth and the empowerment of students and people of Opobo Nkoro .”

The students went further to say that ” Your impactful contributions have built a legacy of progress, inspiration, and community development that continue to shape future generations.”

The Opobo students concluded by saying that ” This award stands as a tribute to your enduring influence and commitment to excellence in service.”

Responding,Warisenibo Maclean Bethel Uranta, who was short of words, profusely thanked the leadership of the students’ body for finding him fit for the award over eleven years since he left office .

The former council chairman thanked God for the grace, enablement, and opportunity to serve at the level he did serve to do what do what he did.

Warisenibo Uranta said that the little he achieved was due to his conviction that opportunities in leadership must be used to honour a divine injunction of serving humanity and God by doing what God will be happy with.

The former Chairman then admonished the students to see every leadership opportunity as a moment to serve and a training ground to equip themselves for higher and more honourable services to the glory of God Almighty.

The leadership of NUOS also used the opportunity of the award to intimate the former council chairman of the union’s forthcoming convention billed to hold in December, 2025.

By: Akujobi Amadi