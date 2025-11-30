Nation
Ogoni Power Project: HYPREP Moves To Boost Capacity Of Personnel
The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project(HYPREP) has taken steps to boost the capacity of its personnel on the Ogoni power transmission and substation projects.
This it has done by training them with a view to enhancing their skills and boosting their capacity, specifically on driving the Ogoni Power Project.
This is even as the Project says it remains firmly committed to driving community growth and promoting sustainable development in its efforts to actualise the aspirations of Ogoni communities.
HYPREP gave this indication at a five-day capacity-building programme on the Ogoni transmission and substation projects for its Technical Support Unit personnel in Port Harcourt recently.
Speaking at the event, the lead facilitator of the training, Engr Bamidele Shittu described the exercise as timely, noting that it would meaningfully equip participants with the knowledge required for the Ogoni transmission and substation projects.
Another facilitator, Surveyor Joseph Amaglo said the programme is designed to help participants better understand the processes involved in the transmission project and its facility lines.
On his part, the Head of the Technical Support Unit of HYPREP, Mr Onis Emem said the training would enhance the value and efficiency of the Project’s personnel, stressing that it forms part of continuous efforts to improve the project delivery process.
Also speaking, the Technical Assistant to the Project Coordinator on Power Projects, Dr. Joseph Aaduim emphasised the need to support the growth and development of Ogoni indigenes through skills acquisition and technical exposure.
Some of the stakeholders, who participated in the training commended HYPREP for the initiative, noting that it has broadened their understanding of the project and improved their capacity.
MOSIEND Calls For RSG, NDDC, Stakeholders’ Intervention In Obolo Nation
The Movement for the Survival of the Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has decried the neglect of communities in Obolo Nation and others in the Niger Delta Region
MOSIEND also called on the stakeholders to empower the youths in skill acquisition and other meaningful ventures to better their lives
This call was on Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt, Radio program, Talk of the Town, by MOSIEND Eastern Zonal Coordinator of MOSIEND Half Hour Comrade Tammy Bruce Longjohn, alongside Asarama Clan Chairman, Comrade Amos Zebedee Udu, and Unyeada Clan Chairman Comrade Owen Wilson Ngere monitored by our correspondent
The spokepersons underscores the urgent need for government agencies and development partners to respond decisively to the dire state of basic amenities in the area.
MOSIEND leaders in Obolo Nation lamented the absence of potable water, electricity, access roads, and other functional public infrastructures in the clans
“What is troubling is that these complaints continue to echo without corresponding action from the Rivers State Government, the Niger Delta Development Commission, and the oil companies operating in and around the area”.
According to the MOSIEND leaders, the situation has reached a point where community members, particularly youths and women, require deliberate intervention to rebuild livelihoods and restore hope.
They also emphasised the need for empowerment programmes, vocational training, and investments in local economies that depend heavily on fishing and trade.
The Clan leaders call for provision of small engine boats for fishermen and the construction of proper market spaces for the communities
Asarama Clan Chairman, Comrade Udu noted that the community participates fully in electoral processes yet continues to live without clean water or electricity.
He insisted that the clan is not benefiting as they ought to from any MoU with oil companies nor from NDDC projects, raises concerns about the fairness and inclusiveness of development planning in the state.
Equally troubling is the account from Unyeada Clan Chairman, Comrade Owen Wilson Ngere, who highlighted the alarming state of Unyeada Primary School, where children are forced to learn on bare floors without desks, chairs, or basic sanitation facilities.
” For a region that hosts oil and gas activities, such conditions are unacceptable and should concern all stakeholders”.
The Unyeada Clan Commended NDDC for the installation of solar lights in the communities, noting that the project is not enough for the entire community as they
appeal for more of the solar project in the area
While the leaders expressed appreciation to Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the ongoing construction of roads in the area, and to the local council Chairman for the provision of potable water in some communities, .
“Obolo Nation has shown remarkable restraint and continues to maintain peace, as noted by the MOSIEND Coordinator”.
“The issues highlighted are not demands for luxury,but are basic necessities that every community in the Niger Delta deserves.
“The time for promises has passed; what Obolo communities need now is visible, sustained, and inclusive development.
Chinedu Wosu
Film Festival: Don, Others Urge Govt To Partner RIFF
Prominent academics and industry players have called on government at all levels to partner with the Rivers State International Film Festival (RIFF) to unlock the hidden potentials of the film industry and market the State to the international community.
The appeal was made at the opening ceremony of the 3rd edition of the festival, held recently at Ezewali Event Centre in Port Harcourt.
The festival, which featured film screenings, workshops, and discussions, aimed to promote Nigerian culture and provide a platform for filmmakers to showcase their work.
A lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof Femi Shaka; Mr Tobechukwu Daniel: and the Chief Executive Officer of Down Town Cinema, Mrs Nneka Clareth commended the Chief Executive Officer of RIFF, Kate Ezeigbo for her efforts in promoting the culture of the Niger Delta and Nigeria through film.
According to Prof Shaka, “They are telling our stories the way nobody else will tell it. It gives them the opportunity to show the world what we have.”
He urged the Rivers State Government, under the leadership of Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and other Governors from the Niger Delta States to support RIFF, describing it as a marketplace where upcoming stars can showcase their talents.
Mr Tobechukwu Daniel, one of the founding fathers of RIFF, expressed satisfaction with the four-day programme, which was jam-packed with activities that had a direct impact on the participants and the industry.
He emphasised the need for government partnership, stating that funding from governments, multinationals, and captains of industries is crucial for the growth of the film industry.
“The international participation in RIFF programmes will boost our economy, as they will watch our cinema, buy our films, and give our youths opportunities to showcase their talent,” Daniel said, advising actors and actresses to focus on professionalism rather than godfatherism.
Mrs Nneka Clareth, who has been in the business for 12 years, noted that lack of funding is a setback to the nation.
“I want the government to support Nollywood in totality, because Nollywood covers visibility, sustainability, culture, tourism, storytelling, and a whole lot,” she said.
The festival, which featured free medical treatment, film production, scriptwriting, and discussions on various topics by professionals, drew participants from different parts of the world.
The organisers commended Kate Ezeigbo and her team for putting together a wonderful event, urging participants to make proper use of the opportunity.
Hausa Community Lauds Council Boss Over Free Medical Outreach
The Chairman of Hausa Butchers Association in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Alhaji Hamisu Jika, has commended the Chairman of the local government council, Hon Solomon Abuba Ochoma for organising a successful free medical outreach programme that benefited thousands of people in the area.
The outreach, which was organised by the local government council provided free medical services to thousands of people, including the elderly, women, and children, healing many with different ailments.
Alhaji Jika described Hon Abuba as a visionary leader, who has the welfare of his people at heart, noting that he is a de-tribalised Nigerian citizen who is determined to run an all-inclusive government.
He pledged the total support of the Hausa community to the administration of the council chairman in all its programmes and policies.
According to Alhaji Jika, the Hausa community in Ahoada East is law-abiding and will continue to maintain the existing peace in the area.
“Honestly, I want to tell you that we are peace-loving people and we are solidly behind the administration of the Executive Chairman of Ahoada East in all his programmes and policies in the local government,” he said.
The chairman revealed that the Hausas and their hosts, the Ahoada people, have been enjoying a cordial relationship since they started settling in the area, stressing that the council chairman has been a good leader who does not condone evil.
He expressed optimism that Hon Abuba will improve the comfort and wellbeing of the people and transform the council area, noting that the chairman has his people at heart.
He, therefore, called on both indigenes and non-indigenes of the local government to rally round the chairman, as he needs their support to take the local government to another level.
He appealed to the chairman to look into the welfare of Hausa people and help them with soft loans to boost their businesses, noting that some of the Hausas were born and brought up in Ahoada and have married there, and there is understanding and cordiality amongst them in the area.
Alhaji Jika also called on the youths to be law-abiding and stay away from trouble, stressing that where there is no peace, there will not be any meaningful development.
It was gathered that the Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Council, Hon Solomon Abuba Ochoma has indeed started well and is working hard to fulfill his electioneering promises, making him a charismatic leader and the man of the people.
