CDC Chairman, Youth Leader Hail Monarch Over Wrestling Festival Success

The Chairman of the Community Development Committee(CDC) of

Omuweche Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Comrade Justin Azubuike, has commended the effort of the Paramount Ruler of the community, Eze Alfred Omoku and his Council of Chiefs for ensuring that the 2025 yam/wrestling festival recently celebrated by the community was a success.

He also expressed gratitude to Eze Omoku for ensuring that the community lives in peace and for successfully hosting its yam/ wrestling festival.

Azubuike, who made the remarks while speaking with newsmen, noted that the paramount ruler and his Council of Chiefs gave full approval for the excellent hosting of the festival, saying, they demonstrated that they were in consensus in making sure that this year’s celebration was a huge success .

He also commended the good relationship existing among the organs of the community, describing it as one of the best in Aluu Kingdom, a development he noted has brought peace and development to the community.

“I am excited over the crowd that witnessed our festival.I thank God for making today a reality.I also thank our Eze and his Council of Chiefs for approving whatever we are doing today. Our Eze and his Council of Chiefs were on agreement in approving resources for the festival.We thank them for showing true leadership and having the interest of the community at heart”, he said.

The CDC chairman said an average Aluu man values the wrestling festival more than Christmas, and thanked everyone for contributing to the success of the event.

According to him, the benefits of the wrestling festival are immeasurable as the community has been celebrating it even before they were born.

Also, the youth president of the community, Comrade Ibuchi Amadi said it was a thing of joy witnessing

the 2025 wrestling festival, and urged the youths to maintain peace and always work for the development of the community.

Amadi, who is the Vice Chairman of Aluu Youth Forum thanked the paramount ruler of the community and the Community Development Committee for working together, and advised the youths to shun crisis and embrace peace, as unity remains the key for development.